U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,123.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,740.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,023.00
    -8.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.34
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    +0.48 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0500
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,836.12
    -940.52 (-3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.20
    -27.15 (-4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,778.85
    -221.11 (-0.79%)
     

Former Twitter employee found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

A former Twitter employee suspected of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia was found guilty, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The employee, U.S. resident Ahmad Abouammo, was also convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, falsifying records and money laundering. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Abouammo worked on media partnerships in the Middle East at the company from 2014 to 2015. According to the federal complaint, he and another Twitter employee, Ali Alzabarah, were approached by the Saudi government and offered cash and luxury goods for their cooperation collecting personal information on Twitter users of interest. Alzabarah, an engineer at the company, fled to Saudi Arabia and evaded trial. In light of his connection to the Saudi government, Twitter sent out warnings to some users that their accounts had been targeted by state-sponsored actors in 2015.

In the trial, the prosecution argued that a prominent member of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's government tapped Abouammo for help investigating his enemies. In the course of that cooperation, Abouammo allegedly collected personal information including birth dates, email addresses and phone numbers of the Saudi government's critics and sent that data to his contacts there. Abouammo's defense maintained that he only accessed the information as part of his regular work duties at Twitter.

In 2018, Saudi government agents murdered and dismembered Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, Virginia resident and frequent critic of the regime. In spite of the abundance of evidence that the crown prince ordered the killing to silence a political enemy, the U.S. maintains a cordial relationship with the Saudi government.

According to Bloomberg, the prosecution was not allowed to instruct the jury directly about the brutal punishment that Saudi Arabia doles out to its critics, but they were able to gesture toward that reputation through witnesses, including a woman who described how her brother disappeared in 2018 after criticizing the country on Twitter.

A Twitter employee groomed by the Saudi government prompted 2015 state-sponsored hacking warning

Saudi Arabia reportedly recruited Twitter employees to steal personal data of activists

Recommended Stories

  • Former Twitter worker convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia

    A former Twitter employee has been convicted of failing to register as an agent for Saudi Arabia and other charges after accessing private data on users critical of the kingdom’s government in a spy case that spanned from Silicon Valley to the Middle East. Ahmad Abouammo, a U.S. citizen and former media partnership manager for Twitter’s Middle East region, was charged in 2019 with acting as an agent of Saudi Arabia without registering with the U.S. government. A 2019 FBI complaint alleged that Abouammo and Saudi citizen Ali Alzabarah, who worked as an engineer at Twitter, used their positions to access confidential Twitter data about users, their email addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses, the latter of which be used to identify a user’s location.

  • Ugandan LGBTQ+ Rights Organization Forced to Shut Down by Government

    (CNN) Activists have called the shuttering of the group a "clear witch hunt" by Ugandan officials.

  • Ex-Twitter employee found guilty of spying on Saudi dissidents

    Ahmad Abouammo found to have given users’ personal information to Mohammed bin Salman’s aide

  • Californians see drought as top priority, demand more action: survey

    Californians in a new statewide survey cite drought and water supply issues as their chief environmental concern for the third year in a row. Thirty percent of respondents ranked water as the most pressing issue — topping wildfires and climate change, which garnered 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively, in the poll, released by the…

  • Vulcan reports strong earnings despite difficulties with Mexican operations

    EBITDA grew 11% for Vulcan in the second quarter, despite a sizable negative impact related to the shutdown of its aggregates operations in Mexico, among other issues. Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE: VMC) had $446 million in profit, up 12% from a year prior. A 9% increase in aggregates pricing and 19% and 14% increases in asphalt and concrete prices helped drive higher profits for the company despite $74 million in elevated energy costs compared with a year prior and the shutdown of its Mexican operations in May as a result of the Mexican government’s refusal to reissue a needed customs permit.

  • US Housing Sentiment Sinks to Lowest in More Than a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumers have become the most pessimistic about housing since 2011, when home prices bottomed in the wake of the global financial crisis, data from Federal National Mortgage Association shows.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen SuccessorFannie Mae’s

  • As Cuba struggles to put out oil tank fire, questions about disaster response mount

    Cuban authorities were still struggling Monday to contain a raging fire at an oil storage facility at the port of Matanzas, after new explosions spread the flames to other oil tanks, raising questions about the country’s disaster preparedness and its ongoing energy crisis.

  • Worst Seoul Storm in 80 Years Kills Eight, Floods Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- At least eight people were killed and six people missing after one of the heaviest rain storms in 80 years hit Seoul, flooding streets and subway stations and causing blackouts. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate

  • This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Thickening Duo Is 30% Off in This Rare Sale

    Shop the hair growth bundle and more from this celeb-loved brand.

  • Estonia, Finland want Europe to end Russian tourist visas

    The leaders of Estonia and Finland want fellow European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, saying they should not be able to take vacations in Europe while the Russian government carries out a war in Ukraine. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote Tuesday on Twitter that “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right” and that it is “time to end tourism from Russia now.”

  • Pelosi readies burn pit bill for Biden signature

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed her name and oficially enrolled a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. (Aug. 9)

  • Chicago weekend violence sees 54 shot, 8 fatally, with 4 minors injured, police statistics show

    Chicago police statistics show dozens of shootings — and eight fatalities — in the Windy City this past weekend, as authorities work to combat violent crime.

  • Ga nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison

    Prosecutors said she ordered a leg brace for an amputee and a back brace for a dead patient as part of the elaborate scheme.

  • Russia likely trying to use ‘deeply controversial, indiscriminate’ mines in Ukraine: UK intelligence

    Russia has likely tried to deploy “deeply controversial, indiscriminate” anti-personnel mines as Moscow ramps up its assaults on Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom’s defense ministry. The use of PFM-1 and PFM-1S mines in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and elsewhere may cause mass casualties, a Monday intelligence update from the ministry warns. …

  • US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities

    The U.S. Army is gearing up for a first-ever integrated fires test campaign in fiscal 2023 that will hopefully make it easier and quicker for the service to validate and field capabilities.

  • Kyle Kuzma on how not being traded for Anthony Davis helped him

    Kyle Kuzma said that he gained confidence after the Lakers didn't send him off to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade.

  • Chicago top prosecutor: 7 convictions tied to ex-cop vacated

    The Cook County state’s attorney's office on Tuesday said judges have vacated seven murder convictions connected to a retired Chicago police detective accused of framing others who were sent to prison. State's Attorney Kim Foxx told reporters that her office no longer will oppose post-conviction litigation in the eight cases following a 2019 review of cases related to allegations of police misconduct involving Reynaldo Guevara. “We no longer believe in the validity of these convictions or the credibility of the evidence of these convictions,” Foxx said.

  • Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

    An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of the modern environmental movement that for decades has had a fraught relationship with nuclear power, which doesn't produce carbon pollution like fossil fuels but leaves behind waste that can remain dangerously radioactive for centuries. Now environmentalists find themselves at odds with someone they usually see as an ally: Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a green energy advocate who supported the 2016 agreement calling for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to close by 2025 but now is a leading voice to consider a longer operating run.

  • Why Arizona fugitive Robert Fisher was removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted list

    Robert Fisher was removed and replaced from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List this month even though he has not been found.

  • Facebook helps cops prosecute 17-year-old for abortion

    Meta provided user information to police in Nebraska that led directly to the prosecution of a 17-year-old girl for alleged crimes relating to an abortion, court documents show. The company could have challenged the legal order, but instead provided the teenager's direct messages to cops, who are now charging the girl with three felonies for using a mail-order abortion pill and burying the miscarried fetus. According to court documents first published by Motherboard (the case itself was first reported by the Lincoln Journal-Star), a Nebraska detective was investigating "concerns that a juvenile female... had given birth prematurely supposedly to a stillborn child."