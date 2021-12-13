U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,683.77
    -28.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,671.71
    -299.28 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,537.41
    -93.19 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.10
    -15.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.24
    -0.43 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4450
    -0.0440 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3250
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4740
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,578.33
    -2,223.46 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.73
    -42.41 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.51
    -41.27 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.69 (+0.71%)
     

Former Twitter India head leaving firm to start an edtech platform

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India who recently moved to San Francisco to work at a different division within the company, is leaving the firm to launch an edtech startup, according to nine people familiar with the matter.

Maheshwari and Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment two weeks ago. Sources requested anonymity as the details are private.

Maheshwari has engaged with a handful of investors in recent weeks to raise funds for a new Bangalore-headquartered edtech startup that promises to deliver MBA courses in four months, according to some of the investors to whom he has pitched the new startup. Maheshwari's Bangalore home is registered as the new startup's office location, according to filings with the local regulator.

The former Twitter India head moved to the U.S. as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations with focus on 'New Market Entry' in August this year. His departure from India came at a time when he as well as Twitter were facing unprecedented heat in the South Asian market from New Delhi. Maheshwari was personally named in police cases in at least two Indian states — Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh — earlier this year over complaints that Twitter was allegedly hurting sentiments of people in India.

Recommended Stories

  • What's Next for Surging Broadcom?

    A period of sideways price action will give us a chance to evaluate where to buy AVGO and what to risk.

  • Why This Retailer Is Losing Millions in Holiday Sales

    Sure, the jobs market is booming, and the national unemployment rate recently reached its lowest level since the start of the crisis. The aforementioned West Coast port congestion issue has started to ease, due in part to ramping up operations at key locations.

  • Rivian stock rises after the electric automaker wins MotorTrend's truck of the year award

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the uptick in Rivian's stock following MotorTrend's giving the EV developer the Truck of the Year award.

  • Harley-Davidson stock rises on plans to take electric motorcycle business LiveWire public

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Harley-Davidson's positive performance upon announcing its intentions to bring their EV motorcycle business LiveWire public through a SPAC deal.

  • Lithium Prices Soar, Turbocharged By Electric-Vehicle Demand and Scant Supply

    Lithium prices are rising at their fastest pace in years, setting off a race to secure supplies and fueling worries about long-term shortages of a vital ingredient in the rechargeable batteries that power everything from electric vehicles to smartphones.

  • Saudi Arabia Warns Energy Transition Will Cause Oil-Price Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s finance minister echoed warnings from the kingdom’s oil officials that a slowdown in fossil-fuel investment globally will cause spikes in energy prices.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This Year“We have very serious concerns that the world could run short of

  • Why Tariffs On Chinese Solar Panels Failed

    While tariffs on solar modules from China have indeed decimated direct shipments from China, they have been unsuccessful in decreasing overall US dependency on imports, which are set to hit a new annual record in 2021

  • Copper Mountain Mining Announces Updated Economics and Development Plan for Eva Copper Project

    Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces updated economics, including capital and operating costs ("December 2021 Update") for its 100% owned Eva Copper Project ("Eva" or "the Project") located in Queensland, Australia. All other technical aspects of Eva, including mining, processing, production plan, and Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, remain unchanged from the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Eva Copper Project – Feasibi

  • Omicron Oil Demand Impact Will Be ‘Mild and Short-Lived,’ OPEC Says

    The new variant’s impact on global oil markets won’t be as seismic as initially feared, because governments and businesses are now better adapted to dealing with the coronavirus. the cartel said.

  • Oil prices move lower as traders monitor omicron spread

    Oil trades lower Monday, giving back a portion of last week's rebound, as worries over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 linger.

  • Want to Bet on China's EV Growth? Here Are 6 Stocks to Consider

    From January to November, 2.5 million electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in China, including plug-in hybrids. In the first half of this year, China accounted for roughly 42% of global EV sales. Global EV sales for 2021 are estimated to be around 6 million units, which means China will likely maintain its lead in EV sales for the year. Nearly 25% of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) revenue for the first nine months of 2021 came from China.

  • Omicron impact on world oil demand to be 'mild and short-lived': OPEC

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday left its forecast for global oil demand unchanged, saying it expected the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to have little lasting impact. "The impact of the new omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," OPEC said in its monthly report. OPEC still expects demand growth of 5.7 million barrels a day th

  • Oil Slides After Last Week’s Rally as Traders Weigh Virus Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell in New York after its biggest weekly jump in three months as traders weighed the risks from the omicron variant, and physical markets showed further signs of softening. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearWest Texas Intermediate futures slipped 0.7% to trade

  • Great Wall Motor withdraws interest in Spain's Nissan plant -unions

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor has withdrawn its interest in taking over Nissan's main plant in Barcelona which is scheduled to shut by year-end, Nissan unions said on Monday. Great Wall, Spain's Industry Ministry and Catalonia's regional government business department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Coming just weeks before Nissan's three Barcelona plants are scheduled to close, the decision is a blow to authorities and leaves the fate of around 1,600 direct jobs up in the air, as GWM was the main contender to take over the largest factory.

  • LVMH Has Thrived During the Pandemic. The Gains Can Continue.

    CEO Bernard Arnault’s empire expanded as household wealth surged, making him briefly the world’s richest man. What lies ahead for the company.

  • Some Chinese companies suspend production in Zhejiang province on virus outbreak

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -More than a dozen Chinese-listed companies said they had suspended production in coronavirus-hit parts of China's eastern Zhejiang province in response to local government's tightened COVID-19 curbs, causing their share prices to plunge. Zhejiang reported a total of 173 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms during the Dec. 6-12 period, official numbers showed on Monday, marking the province's first domestic cluster outbreak this year. A slew of companies, including Ningbo Homelink Eco-Itech Co Ltd, Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluoride Materials Co Ltd, Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd and Zhejiang Fenglong Electric Co Ltd, announced the production suspension through exchange filings over the weekend. Zhejiang Chunhui Intelligent Control Co Ltd and Zhejiang Yankon Group Co suffered the biggest losses, with their shares falling more than 7% each.

  • China's Brii says its COVID-19 antibody cocktail retains activity against Omicron

    China's Brii Biosciences said on Sunday lab studies showed that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail retained activity against the Omicron variant, although one of the antibodies showed a substantial drop in activity when tested alone. Test details for the dual-antibody treatment, which last week became the first approved COVID-19 antibody cocktail in China, would not be available until publication in a scientific journal, but results from three independent labs showed similar pattern, Brii chief executive Hong Zhi said on Monday.

  • Chipotle’s CEO on Fighting the Tide of Quitting Workers: It’s About More Than Higher Pay and Better Benefits

    As chief executive of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Brian Niccol likes to schedule time on his packed calendar to visit the company’s restaurants and see people enjoying the food. Niccol has led Chipotle since March of 2018, and in that time, the “fast-casual” restaurant chain has grown from 2,441 locations to nearly 3,000. Prior to joining Chipotle, he was Taco Bell’s CEO, after serving in a number of executive roles there. Like many restaurant chains, Chipotle has found it more difficult to hire and retain workers in a competitive labor market where employees are gaining the upper hand.

  • Ritchie Bros. hits CA$53+ million with final Edmonton auction of 2021

    Ritchie Bros. conducted its sixth and final Edmonton auction of the year last week, selling 4,400+ equipment items and trucks for 780+ owners, achieving CA$53+ million (US$42+ million) in gross transaction value.

  • Gas price dropping for the holidays

    The AAA said gas prices could significantly drop in time for Christmas.