79

A former Twitter manager mocked Elon Musk's leadership in a song about 'working 9 to 9'

Grace Dean
·2 min read
Elon Musk in 2020
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • A former Twitter manager mocked new owner Elon Musk's "Twitter 2.0" in a song.

  • The lyrics reference long working hours, mass layoffs and resignations, and Musk's "sink in" stunt.

  • "It's enough to drive everyone to Reddit," the song concludes.

A former Twitter manager mocked new owner Elon Musk in a song about "working nine to nine."

Lindsay Crider, who worked at the social-media giant for four years according to her LinkedIn profile, shared what she billed an "Elon version" of Dolly Parton's 1980 hit "9 to 5" on Twitter on Friday.

The song pokes fun at many aspects of Musk's vision for "Twitter 2.0." The tech mogul, who says he is sleeping at Twitter's HQ until the company is "fixed," told workers last week they would need to be "extremely hardcore" and work "long hours at high intensity" if they wanted to keep their jobs.

Musk has also laid off around half the company's staff as part of downsizing plans, fired some workers for criticizing him, announced drastic changes to Twitter Blue, and allowed some controversial figures back on the platform, including former president Donald Trump and conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson.

"I slept on the floor, no time for a shower, gone hardcore with my 80 hours," Crider's song starts.

Other lyrics include "I let out a breath 'cause I gotta let it sink it," referring to how Musk brought a sink into Twitter HQ the day before his deal to buy the platform went through, and "I open Slack, it's just me and some guy," referencing the exodus of Twitter employees from its internal communication channels after thousands of workers were laid off or quit.

Crider also refers to the changes to verification systems and how engineers were told to print off recent code for review by Musk's team.

"It's enough to drive everyone to Reddit," Crider concludes.

Crider left Twitter in August 2022, shortly before Musk took the reins. She appeared on season six of NBC's The Voice back in 2014.

Musk, who is a huge advocate of free speech, said just hours after taking ownership of Twitter that "comedy is now legal," yet has since fired workers for criticizing or mocking him and has cracked down on parody accounts on the platform after some started impersonating him.

Crider said the song was "totally just a joke, totally, literally parody."

Read the original article on Business Insider

