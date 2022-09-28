U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,704.06
    +56.77 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,575.89
    +440.90 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,994.11
    +164.61 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.49
    +47.98 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.18
    +3.68 (+4.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    +32.10 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    +0.57 (+3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9733
    +0.0135 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7450
    -0.2190 (-5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0143 (+1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1280
    -0.6630 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,553.91
    +503.19 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.60
    +16.82 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Former U.S. Mint Director Suggests We Have May Hit Peak Gold as Cost to Mine Skyrockets

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip N. Diehl (35th Director of the U.S. Mint and President of U.S. Money Reserve) says "peak gold" may have already been reached or at the very least is fast approaching. Peak gold is the point at which the maximum rate of gold extraction is reached, after which mining will slowly decline until gold can no longer be mined at a profit. Once peak gold is reached, gold supply will be limited, potentially increasing gold prices.

Why Diehl says peak gold could be close

Peak gold production is determined by a combination of availability (amount of gold discovered) and extractability (the amount of discovered gold that's worth producing). Both extractability and availability are down. For example, only 20 years ago, the cost of mining an ounce of gold was less than $200. Today, it's more than $700 and rising rapidly. Furthermore, over the past three decades, we've seen a decline in the discovery of large deposits of gold.

Read Diehl's in-depth analysis here: https://usmr.com/PR_PeakGold_09282022

How much gold has been mined, and how much is left?

Archeological evidence from 4,200 BC indicates that gold mining could be at least 7,000 years old. Gold mining activity has risen exponentially since then. In 2019, the World Gold Council estimated that 190,040 tonnes of gold have been mined throughout history.

Mined gold is used for multiple purposes in multiple industries, such as for asset diversification in finances and in electronics manufacturing and jewelry making. Supplying this gold is expensive for producers because mining is extremely capital intensive.

Because of gold's ever-growing demand and finite quantity, concerns for depletion of the resource have gradually increased. The World Gold Council estimates that there are 54,000 tonnes of below-ground gold reserves waiting to be mined. As of 2019, approximately 20% of existing gold was yet to be mined, although new technologies and discoveries make this a moving target.

Watch the video below to learn more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnP374t5qas

U.S. Money Reserve is America's Gold Authority, and a leading distributor of precious metals.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-us-mint-director-suggests-we-have-may-hit-peak-gold-as-cost-to-mine-skyrockets-301635868.html

SOURCE US MONEY RESERVE

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Boeing Stock Popped Today

    Shares of commercial airplane-builder Boeing (NYSE: BA) look ready to take off, says investment bank Morgan Stanley in a note out this morning, and could even rise as much as 80% in price over the next 12 months. Investors seem at least partially swayed by the argument, and Boeing stock is up the first 2% out of those 80% as of 11:05 a.m. ET Wednesday. Last week, Boeing stock got hit on a bit of bad news, which included reports that China's Xiamen Airlines has elected to buy A320neo aircraft from Airbus rather than 737 MAXes from Boeing.

  • VF Corp. slashes full-year outlook, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss VF Corp. slashing its full-year outlook on weak demand.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?

  • Robinhood Is Under Investigation for Broker Manipulation. Here's What It Means for Consumers Like You

    For many retail investors, the events of late January 2021 will go down in legend. The year 2020 could be characterized as the rise of the retail investor. Amid the retail revolution, one voice rose to the top.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. Several of the world’s biggest economies face increasing recession risks as a result of the skyrocketing inflation and the […]

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Has Palantir Stock Finally Bottomed?

    Palantir's stock is down 58% year to date, but its latest results may shed some light on why now could be a generational buying opportunity.

  • Should You Keep On Holding Your Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Wedgewood Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2022, the Fund declined by -17.4%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -16.1%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined by -20.9% while the Russell 1000 […]