U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.14
    -19.72 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,795.79
    -153.22 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,848.50
    -62.02 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,925.86
    -16.74 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.98
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.30
    -14.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    -0.36 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6660
    +0.0130 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4200
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,449.04
    -465.18 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.42
    -2.36 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Former University of Michigan Athletic Director Gives $100,000 Gift for Honduran Water System

·3 min read

Bill Martin dedicates the water tank to Dr. Kenneth Coleman.

Clean water to flow to 2,000 people in the Tegucigalpa garbage dump community.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Martin, entrepreneur, business leader, philanthropist, and the University of Michigan's athletic director from 2000-2010, made a $100,000 gift to International Samaritan.

Founded in 1994 and located in Ann Arbor, Mich., International Samaritan’s mission is to walk hand-in-hand with people in communities surrounding the garbage dumps of developing nations to help them break out of poverty. It provides holistic scholarships for students from kindergarten through college, supporting more than 800 scholars in Central America, the Caribbean and Africa. Learn more at intsam.org.
Founded in 1994 and located in Ann Arbor, Mich., International Samaritan’s mission is to walk hand-in-hand with people in communities surrounding the garbage dumps of developing nations to help them break out of poverty. It provides holistic scholarships for students from kindergarten through college, supporting more than 800 scholars in Central America, the Caribbean and Africa. Learn more at intsam.org.

International Samaritan (IntSam), an international nonprofit, is dedicated to raising the living standards of those who live and work in garbage dump communities. "For people living in the United States, who can typically turn on the faucet and get fresh water, it's difficult to imagine that 2,000 people live near the garbage dump in Tegucigalpa without access to clean water," said Martin. "This gift of water honors Dr. Kenneth Coleman for his commitment to partnership and improving the world." Coleman is the husband of the former University of Michigan President, Dr. Mary Sue Coleman.

International Samaritan began accompanying the people of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, in 2008. The Buen Samaritano community resides on the edge of one of Central America's largest dumps. Water is collected in rain catchers or transported and stored in used and unsanitary bottles. The IntSam team in Honduras studied the community's water and found that it contains high amounts of chemicals, feces, parasites and other severe pollutants.

Construction of the 20,000-gallon tank began in 2022. In addition to Martin's gift, the project was supported by the generosity of many donors who raised $150,000 in the organization's IntSam Global 5K run, including student scholars International Samaritan supports in Tegucigalpa. Water from the tank will be piped to each of the 400 homes. Construction is expected to be completed in early summer.

There are many risks to living in a garbage dump community. Significantly, contaminated water and a lack of basic sanitation undermine efforts to end poverty and disease and are leading causes of child mortality.

"Water is life. It is a basic human necessity," said International Samaritan President Mike Tenbusch. "On behalf of the Buen Samaritano community, we are deeply grateful for Bill Martin's generosity and for recognizing Dr. Kenneth Coleman. The water tower's message, 'Con gratitud a Dr. Ken Coleman. ¡Vamos Azul!' gives rich meaning to the rallying cry—Go Blue! Blue as in crystal clear and life-giving water for the men, women, and children living in Honduras near the dump. Mr. Martin's gift, in addition to the money raised by donors, students, churches, and runners worldwide, will dramatically transform the health and future of this community."

Clean water is an aspect of the organization's health and wellness pillar. Core to IntSam is its successful scholar program. Scholarships follow students from kindergarten through college or trade school. In addition to tuition, scholarships cover clothing, books, and transportation, as well as provide food and other family support when needed so that children don't feel pressured to leave school to work. This school year, IntSam is providing scholarships to 55 students from the community surrounding the dumpsite in Tegucigalpa.

Ronia Romero, IntSam's leader in Tegucigalpa, was the driving force behind this project. "We did not have $250,000 in the budget to get this done," said Tenbusch, "but Ronia was relentless in advocating for her community's need. Our board made this effort a goal because of the transformation they saw in bringing water to our partner community in Ethiopia in 2021. And because Ronia was such an ardent advocate for doing the same for the Buen Samaritano community."

About International Samaritan

Founded in 1994 and located in Ann Arbor, Mich., International Samaritan's mission is to walk hand-in-hand with people in communities surrounding the garbage dumps of developing nations to help them break out of poverty. It provides holistic scholarships for students from kindergarten through college, supporting more than 800 scholars in Central America, the Caribbean and Africa. To learn more, visit intsam.org.

The Buen Samaritano community in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, resides on the edge of one of Central America's largest garbage dumps. Its current water contains high amounts of chemicals, feces, parasites and other severe pollutants. Through the generosity of Bill Martin and many International Samaritan donors, clean water will transform the community. Construction of the 20,000-gallon tank began in 2022 and will be finished this summer, piping water to each of the 400 homes.
The Buen Samaritano community in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, resides on the edge of one of Central America's largest garbage dumps. Its current water contains high amounts of chemicals, feces, parasites and other severe pollutants. Through the generosity of Bill Martin and many International Samaritan donors, clean water will transform the community. Construction of the 20,000-gallon tank began in 2022 and will be finished this summer, piping water to each of the 400 homes.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-university-of-michigan-athletic-director-gives-100-000-gift-for-honduran-water-system-301743418.html

SOURCE International Samaritan

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s worker claims manager ‘pulled his pants down in the stockroom’ when she asked for permission to head home sick

    The revelation comes as the fast food chain faces a wave of abuse accusations—and continuing questions about the behavior of its ex-CEO.

  • Why a break-up looks increasingly likely for BP

    One would imagine that BP has had enough of Bernard Looney’s clumsy metaphors. But if it was a “cash machine” before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to borrow Looney’s unfortunate words, then how might the Irishman characterise his employer on current form – “a money-printing service to rival the Royal Mint” perhaps?

  • BP CEO Hits Back at Critics of His Shift to More Oil Drilling

    In an interview with Barron's, Bernard Looney says the new strategy 'fits with giving the world what it wants and needs.'

  • Fund Manager Gets 13 Months for $100 Million Ponzi-Scheme Theft in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of an investment advisory firm based in New York was sentenced Wednesday to 13 months behind bars for stealing more than $100 million from clients in a Ponzi-like scheme.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Wil

  • Tesla Makes More Money Than Ford and GM Combined

    Ten years ago, Tesla was just a dwarf in the automotive industry. The ambitions of Elon Musk's group to transform the automotive industry into a less polluting sector were met with ridicule. In contrast, the heart of the U.S. automobile industry was still beating in Michigan, specifically in Detroit, where General Motors is based, and in Dearborn, the headquarters of Ford.

  • The World's Largest Carbon Capture Plant Gets a Second Chance in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Owners of the world’s largest carbon capture facility plan to restore operations at the $1 billion plant three years after it shut down, providing a test case for a nascent industry that experts believe is essential in achieving climate goals.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fa

  • The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

  • Satellite Images Show Extent of Earthquake Destruction in Turkey

    Before-and-after satellite images show entire blocks of collapsed buildings in Turkey following Monday’s earthquakes, and a sea of white tents set up for the thousands of newly homeless people seeking shelter. Photo: Maxar Technologies

  • L.A. is shutting down its largest gas plant — and replacing it with an unproven hydrogen project

    Critics said the $800-million green hydrogen plan could end up making the climate crisis worse, not better.

  • Shell directors face legal threat over green targets

    Shell investors are backing legal action against the company’s directors, claiming they are failing to do enough to tackle climate change.

  • Walmart to close another Milwaukee store

    A Walmart Inc. store in Milwaukee is scheduled to close this year. The retailer announced Wednesday that its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive will close by March 10. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) opened the store, part of Timmerman Plaza, in 2012.

  • General Electric to demolish former lamp plant in Goodrich-Kirtland Park neighborhood

    GE's plans to raze the former incandescent light bulb factory were approved. Now, the Boston-based conglomerate can begin the months-long process of demolishing the 425,000-square-foot building.

  • Six Flags Unveils New Attraction That Will Delight Guests

    Holiday and seasonal events at Disney theme parks have prompted a rival to roll out a new attraction to bring in more guests.

  • Panel shortage delays Oregon solar projects with PGE, Intel

    Participants in Portland General Electric’s “Green Future Impact” program, including Intel Corp., are waiting longer than expected for their promised clean energy to arrive. The main problem is a solar panel shortage, cited in delaying two projects set to become the largest solar power plants in the state and give large businesses and public entities a direct connection to new renewable sources in the region. Daybreak Solar, a 138-megawatt power plant in Wasco County, was expected to come online in 2022, but now isn’t expected to be completed until sometime later this year.

  • Europe’s Oil Giants Slow Green Goals and Act More Like Exxon

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil is fashionable again in London and Paris. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysAfter a year of record profits, Europe’s supermajors are shifting their focus back t

  • Climate lawyers are suing Shell's directors personally over the oil giant's emissions

    Activists are finding all kinds of ways to pressure companies to act on climate change. The latest: In the UK, a group of climate lawyers is suing Shell’s directors personally for putting the oil major at risk by refusing to make a better climate change adaptation plan.

  • U.S. senators ask Starbucks CEO to testify at March 9 hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs a committee on labor issues, and 10 other members of the committee have asked Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz to testify at a March 9 hearing. The letter released on Wednesday from Sanders, an independent, and 10 Democratic members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions, said the hearing will focus on Starbucks’ compliance with federal labor law. Starbucks Workers United has won elections at more than 260 U.S. stores and has lost about 70 elections since late 2021.

  • Mercedez-Benz faces over 300,000 UK claims over diesel emissions

    Mercedes-Benz faces more than 300,000 claims at London’s High Court from the owners of diesel vehicles that were allegedly equipped with “defeat devices” to cheat emissions tests. The German carmaker is said to have misled customers about certain diesel vehicles’ compliance with nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions standards. Mercedes-Benz denies that any defeat devices, which can change vehicles’ emissions levels, were installed in its vehicles.

  • Residents Not Yet Permitted to Return Home After Ohio Derailment

    Officials continue to monitor the air and water in East Palestine after chemicals were released in a controlled burn.

  • France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

    A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.