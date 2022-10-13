U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,621.91
    +44.88 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,698.68
    +487.83 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,496.39
    +79.29 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.22
    +25.46 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.13
    +1.86 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.50
    -6.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.11 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9770
    +0.0062 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9480
    +0.0460 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0214 (+1.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0900
    +0.2290 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,920.59
    -205.68 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.44
    -5.10 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Former VC brings smart financial advice to people who really need it, instead of just the rich

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Will Peng graduated from Princeton with about $35,000 in debt.

He asked his immigrant parents what they thought the best approach would be for him to pay it off. 

“There were companies telling me that I should refinance my student loans,” recalls Peng, who is the oldest of six children born in Taiwan. “I was also not sure how I should balance paying off my student loans while building an emergency fund and putting money into my 401(k).”

So he searched Google and “read a lot of NerdWallet articles” but still “made a ton of mistakes.”

It was at that point that Peng realized that he was likely not alone in his struggles and so the idea for his startup, Northstar, was born.

Realizing that receiving financial advisory services is often a luxury reserved for the upper middle class or affluent, Peng decided the best way to make such services more accessible was to partner with employers to offer a financial wellness benefit to their employees.

“We want to build financial wellness for the 100%, not just the 1%,” he said. 

Specifically, Los Angeles-based Northstar has developed a set of personal financial management tools to help guide employees through various financial and life situations with the aim of helping them understand “the full value of their compensation, equity, and benefits.” 

While many of its clients are in the tech space, they “range in size and industry” and include private and public companies, according to Peng. For example, Northstar’s customers include the likes of Zoom, Snap, 23andMe, Virgin Orbit and, ironically, NerdWallet. The company charges employers a monthly subscription based on headcount to give employees one-on-one access to a full-time financial advisor employed by Northstar. Employees pay nothing and there is no commission involved.

Northstar pairs employees with the same advisor so they can feel comfort and familiarity rather than have an employee talk to a different individual every time they have a question. And as the company has built out its financial advisor team, the company has been intentional about hiring diverse staff so that employees are more likely to talk with people with similar backgrounds as their own.

It appears that Northstar’s services are in more demand than ever in the current challenging macro environment, according to Peng, who was previously a general partner at Red Swan Ventures for nearly a decade and an early investor in Coinbase, Guideline, Even and Oscar. 

While the CEO declined to reveal hard revenue figures, he did tell TechCrunch that Northstar’s revenue has grown “over 5x” year-over-year and that the expectation is that it will grow 3x year-over-year next year. Since December 2020, the company has grown its customer base by more than 600%. 

“We’ve found that financial wellness is just a broad topic, regardless of distribution channel or how it's actually done,” said Peng. “It is needed in good times, but especially in bad times.”

And today, Northstar is announcing that it has just raised $24.4 million in a new funding round led by GGV Capital that according to Peng, took a remarkably fast time to close in a very challenging fundraising environment.

“The time from the first meeting to the term sheet was about a month,” he told TechCrunch.

New investors PayPal Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures and Canvas Ventures joined existing backers M13, Workday Ventures, Parade Ventures, Foundation Capital, Designer Fund and RRE in participating in the round, which brings Northstar’s total raised to $40 million since its 2016 inception.

While he declined to reveal valuation, Peng noted that the new financing was a "significant up round."

The need for its offering is greater than ever because, in Peng's view, while consumers have access to more “great” tools than ever, they still lack the knowledge to know what to do with them.

“It’s actually exacerbated the problem -- this unfair expectation that individuals actually know what to do with their finances,” said Peng.

“Financial advice is something that fundamentally everybody needs. It's not just those who have equity compensation, for example,” he added. “If you get a paycheck, if you get benefits, then you deserve financial advice.”

Image Credits: Northstar co-founders Matt Matteson (CTO) and Will Peng, CEO

Northstar, for example, can help employees with things like understanding life insurance or whether or not a high deductible health plan is the best fit if you’re preparing to have children.

“It’s this really holistic approach that combines everything that you receive from the employer under one roof,” Peng said.

Presently, Northstar has about 50 employees. It’s looking to double or triple its headcount with its new round of financing. The company also has contractors that serve as financial advisors to employees in the 18 countries -- such as Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France -- in which Northstar is operating. The company hopes to be in 30 countries by the end of 2023.

GGV Capital managing partner and Northstar board member Hans Tung tells TechCrunch that his firm invested in Northstar because it shares “the vision that financial wellness should be universal for all employees.”

“Financial advice has been around for many years, yet most consumers do not have access to financial advisors at affordable rates and enabled by tech, creating a huge market,” he added. “As a global investor, we look for companies that democratize technology for underserved markets and want to ‘go global.’”   

My weekly fintech newsletter, The Interchange, launched on May 1! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Signal users on Android will lose one of the encrypted messaging app’s major features

    It ‘no longer makes sense’ for Signal to support SMS text messages, the company says

  • Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar power

    STORY: For employees at Nigeria's Quadloop, these old laptops are much more than just electronic waste.They are a source of light.The company recycles the lithium batteries inside, as well as other parts such as wires, screws and screens, into solar lanterns.Quadloop founder Dozie Igweilo says there is a market for locally-produced, affordable electronic in Nigeria - but that many of the components are not available."We noticed that yes there is a market for this and if we leverage electronic waste, we are going to cut down the cost of production as well as the cost of sales. That's when we started building and that's what brought us to where we are today.’’Igweilo says many of the customers for the solar units - which sell for $32 each - are small businesses.In a country that suffers severe power outages, it's a way for them to stay productive.One such client in Blessing Samuel.The hairdresser says she previously had to run her generator at night or postpone unfinished work to the following day.“It relieves me off the stress of buying fuel and extra expenses.’’Igweilo says there is a pressing need for cheaper devices in Africa's most populous country.As well as small businesses, his target market also includes local community hospitals.Amid Nigeria's energy crisis, it's a way for them to keep the lights on - with the added bonus of helping tackle climate change.

  • Stanford’s robotic boot gives wearers a personalized mobility boost

    Sure, any robotic system worth its salt has the potential to affect change, but this is one of the categories where such changes can be immediately felt – specifically, it’s about improving the lives of people with limited mobility. “This exoskeleton personalizes assistance as people walk normally through the real world,” said lab head Steve Collins said in a release. “And it resulted in exceptional improvements in walking speed and energy economy.”

  • Twitter's making it easier for professional account users to link to their content and services

    Twitter is launching a new 'Link Spotlight' feature that lets professional account users add an interactive button to their profiles that links to a specific URL. The social network says the purpose of the Link Spotlight button is to give businesses and professionals a way to drive potential customers to their content, services or products. The Link Spotlight feature is currently available to professional account users in the United States.

  • DNA evidence connects man to the murder of a Sarasota woman

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded in a report that DNA evidence from a murder in March was connected to William Devonshire, 59.

  • St. Helena man convicted of murder, given 37-year sentence after killing unarmed man

    A drug deal quickly became deadly, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

  • No One Is Betting on a Major Market Turn Anytime Soon

    The bulls keep hoping that inflation is peaking but the problem now is that there is fear that it's becoming entrenched.

  • XPO Logistics' Proposed Spin-Off RXO Raises $355M Via Debt Offering

    XPO Logistics Inc's (NYSE: XPO) wholly owned subsidiary, RXO Inc, has priced an offering of $355 million of notes due 2027. The notes will be issued by XPO's wholly owned subsidiary, XPO Escrow Sub, LLC, which will merge with and into RXO, as a result of which the notes will become the direct obligations of RXO. The closing of the offering of the notes is expected to occur on or about October 25, 2022. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.500% per annum, payable semiannually in cash in ar

  • 'Rare' Roman mosaic found in Rastan, Syria

    Officials say the 1,600-year-old panel depicting classical myths is the most complete of its kind.

  • [video]VIDEO: Here's Our Market Game Plan After the Hot CPI Number

    Chris Versace reviews the club's strategy amid Thursday's hotter-than-expected CPI and market selloff, and provides updates on three portfolio names!

  • Fed's Barr: Regulators Should Use 'Range of Options' in Fintech

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr spoke at a DC Fintech Week event to a policy-focused crowd, noting that risk management is a key issue for regulators. “The range of options available for dealing with emerging technologies and those benefits are solid,” Barr said. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the details. Plus, insights on negotiations over Congress’ leading stablecoin bill.

  • Bitcoin Mining Reserves Are at a 12-Year Low—Here’s Why

    Bitcoin mining reserves have dropped to just 1.91 million BTC, the lowest level since February 2010.

  • How to buy travel insurance

    Sometimes the decision to skip travel insurance can end up costing you even more in the long run.

  • Mental health raised by defense in Vegas Strip stabbing case

    A defense lawyer raised mental health questions Tuesday about a man accused of killing two people and wounding six in a stabbing rampage last week on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk. The suspect, Yoni Christian Barrios, stood in shackles during his brief arraignment and spoke only to say he understood he was being charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a Jan. 12 hearing to determine if Barrios will face trial in state court on charges that could have him confronting a possible death penalty, and ordered him to remain jailed without bail.

  • Core Inflation Climbs to a 40-Year High

    The consumer price index ticked up 0.4% in September from a month earlier, showing an acceleration after two months of slower monthly growth.

  • Meta is ‘losing a lot of user time to TikTok,’ analyst says

    Yahoo Finance Anchors speak with Needham Senior Analyst, Laura Martin and AB Bernstein Senior Analyst covering U.S. Internet, Mark Shmulik to discuss the bull and bear case for Meta.&nbsp;

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird

  • Stocks plunge on September CPI print, 10-year yield jumps above 4%

    The Dow fell more than 400 points to start off the trading session on Thursday after September CPI came in hotter than expected, while the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4%.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m