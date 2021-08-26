U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.70
    -9.49 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,352.05
    -53.45 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,020.36
    -21.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.43
    -9.84 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.68
    -0.68 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1150
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,699.80
    -2,004.94 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.99
    -30.31 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Former Vice-Chairman of Nasdaq, Sandy Frucher, joins OwlTing's board of directors

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OwlTing Group, a blockchain technology company, announces that Meyer Sandy Frucher, a former Vice-Chairman of Nasdaq, has joined the company's board of directors. OwlTing's success in its home market in Taiwan has proven the company has a compelling value proposition that is ready for international competition. Mr. Frucher's appointment comes as the firm focuses on scaling globally.

Meyer Sandy Frucher joins OwlTing&#39;s board of directors
Meyer Sandy Frucher joins OwlTing's board of directors

Mr. Frucher's service with Nasdaq began in 2008 when, as CEO of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange (PHLX), he negotiated it's acquisition by Nasdaq. Continuing on as Vice-Chairman of Nasdaq, he led Nasdaq's relationships with international exchanges, representing Nasdaq on the board of directors of the World Federation of Exchanges. He continues to represent Nasdaq on the board of the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), where he is the longest-serving board director.

"Stock Exchanges have enabled capital formation and job growth in the most developed countries, but far too many companies in the developing world have been left behind, unable to absorb the enormous costs of public listing or Environmental, Social and Governance reporting capabilities, and in some cases, simple payment systems. OwlTing's affordable blockchain solutions are game-changing for growing companies around the world. I'm excited to support the management team's global ambitions," Mr. Frucher stated.

"Blockchain are systems of automated trust. This industry is in its infancy. Consumers and regulators alike are changing their expectations. Consumers want proof that their goods did not exploit vulnerable people and investors want proof that their portfolio companies are reducing their carbon emissions. Shortages and trade disruptions are causing companies to reconsider their supply chains and whether automation via smart contracts can improve their bottom line. Distributed ledgers and blockchain have transformative potential for a world with new expectations," said Mr. Frucher.

OwlTing provides easy access to blockchain solutions for industries such as finance, hospitality, agriculture, logistics and mobility that share needs for cost-effective resilience and transparency in the digital era.

OwlTing's strategic partners include SBI Holdings, the leading Japanese financial technology company, which placed a significant investment in OwlTing in 2018.

"SBI Group has been deeply engaged in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital assets space." stated Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of SBI Holdings. "Investor demand in the blockchain sector has remained strong, and this reflects the growth potential and investment opportunities in the digital economy. OwlTing has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the blockchain landscape. I look forward to having Sandy on board and believe that his unparalleled experience will accelerate the company's growth and expedite the development and delivery of various blockchain innovations around the world."

Darren Wang, Founder and CEO of OwlTing said, "It is our pleasure to welcome Sandy to the OwlTing Group. Sandy's embrace of technology at PHLX was visionary, and his leadership at Nasdaq and in the global exchange community guided the transformation of capital markets in the internet era. We are very early in the blockchain era, only recently moving from predictions and 'hype' to applications in production. Sandy's experience in transforming capital markets and his global relationships will guide our growth strategy and add to our momentum."

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group is a blockchain technology company headquartered in Taiwan and has branch offices in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and U.A.E.. Darren Wang, a serial entrepreneur and blockchain industry angel investor, founded OwlTing in 2010. The company has received an eight-figure USD investment from the Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings in 2018, along with venture backing from leading VCs and the Taiwan National Development Fund. In 2019, OwlTing collaborated with U.S. companies, forming partnerships across borders to develop innovative blockchain applications. To learn more, please visit: https://www.owlting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-vice-chairman-of-nasdaq-sandy-frucher-joins-owltings-board-of-directors-301363517.html

SOURCE OwlTing Group

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • Why GE Stock Has Underperformed Recently

    The stock has come under pressure due to a combination of negative sentiment on commercial aviation and weakness in renewable energy.

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CloudMD Software & Services Inc.'s ( CVE:DOC ) business as it appears the...

  • 2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $5,000 (or More)

    Beginning investors often dream of finding the stock that turns into the next Amazon or Tesla. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two internet and direct marketing retail stocks that appear positioned to fit that description. At first glance, Etsy may look like a Shopify for the arts and crafts industry.

  • 3 Things About Align Technology That Smart Investors Know

    Many write it off as a one-trick pony, selling a consumer product -- its Invisalign clear teeth straightening system -- through orthodontists at a higher price than traditional braces. The company grew revenue 31% annually between 2016 and 2019.

  • Embattled Lordstown Motors Appoints Icahn Veteran As CEO; RIDE Stock Jumps

    Lordstown Motors, the beleaguered EV startup, said Thursday it had appointed Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid after reports of U.S. and civilian casualties from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.