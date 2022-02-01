U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Former Walmart Executive Marcus Osborne Joins Icario’s Medicaid Advisory Council

Icario
·3 min read

Healthcare Veteran Brings His Unique Experience Engaging With Hard-to-Reach Populations

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario, the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today announced former Walmart executive Marcus Osborne has joined the company’s Medicaid Advisory Council. Created in 2020, Icario's Medicaid Advisory Council advises Icario leadership on the company's strategy, offerings, and programs to states and leading Medicaid health plans, with an ultimate goal of helping beneficiaries and driving improved health outcomes.

"Icario has established itself as a market leader in serving hard-to-reach populations, particularly within government programs, and I'm looking forward to using my talent and expertise to help the company build and shape its programs in the Medicaid space," said Osborne. "One of my main ambitions is to help improve the U.S. healthcare system, and participating on Icario's Medicaid Advisory Council is certainly one way to do that."

"We're proud to add another accomplished healthcare executive to the Medicaid Advisory Council, particularly one with Marcus' credentials," said Sara Ratner, senior vice president of government programs and strategic initiatives at Icario and head of the Medicaid Advisory Council. "Specifically, Marcus' deep experience in healthcare and his proven ability to build successful healthcare programs will help inform our efforts in engaging with the hard-to-reach Medicaid population."

Osborne spent nearly 15 years at Walmart, most recently as senior vice president of Walmart Health, where he was pivotal in shaping its go-to-market strategy. He is also the former chief financial officer for the Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative, and he serves on the board of a number of organizations, including COPE (Community Outreach & Patient Empowerment), the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas.

Osborne joins an accomplished group of healthcare professionals on the Medicaid Advisory Council including:

  • Andrey Ostrovsky, managing partner of Social Innovation Ventures and former chief medical officer of the U.S. Medicaid Program

  • John Gorman, chairman of Nightingale Partners and former assistant director of the Office of Managed Care, now known as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

  • Dr. John F. Fitzgerald, Professor Emeritus of Medicine at Indiana University and CEO of the IU Health Physicians.

  • David Kulick, founder and managing director The Focus Group, which consults with healthcare entities to identify growth strategies

  • Marie Zimmerman, vice president of Medicaid transformation and financing at Aurrera Health Group and former state director of Minnesota’s Medicaid program

Icario’s Medicaid Advisory Council was created as a group of healthcare industry experts with a broad diversity of experience in healthcare and Medicaid. Members often speak at some of the most prominent healthcare conferences in the country, and the group played a key role in shaping and participating in Trailblaze, Icario's annual healthcare innovation summit.

About Icario
Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the 10 largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com.

BOCA Communications for Icario
icario@bocacommunications.com


