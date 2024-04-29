Former Washington County Courthouse purchased by Bartlesville brothers

Lifelong Bartlesville residents Dallas and Bryan Hindman acquired the historic former Washington County Courthouse, marking their first venture into commercial property ownership.

The brothers, whose company owns and manages several residential properties in the area with more than 300 tenants, finalized the purchase last Friday.

(Left to right) Bryan and Dallas Hindman hold up the keys their newly acquired property, the historic and former Washington County Courthouse located in downtown Bartlesville.

"The inspiration that this building has given so many people and then for me to be able to steward it is just completely humbling," Dallas Hindman said. "I want to give thanks to God for just the opportunity to have this building. I would want to thank, of course, my family and Truity for supporting Archway properties."

Dallas Hindman owns Archway Properties and his older brother Bryan Hindman is the general manager.

The courthouse, which has been a centerpiece in downtown Bartlesville since its construction in 1913, is home to several commercial tenants.

The Hindman brothers plan to update the infrastructure and modernize facilities to accommodate current tenants and attract new business. Despite these changes, they are committed to maintaining the historical facade and interior features that highlight the courthouse's rich history.

"There's not any major significant changes happening yet, basically upgrades, repairs, and landscaping," Bryan Hindman said, "Steward the building."

Bryan Hindman mentioned that 2,000 square feet of commercial space formerly occupied by a medspa is currently available and they are actively seeking a new tenant for this location.

The Hindmans were quick to credit their late father, Bobby Hindman of Hindman Construction, who taught them the value of hard work and compounded interest.

When they were kids, the Hindmans helped with their father's roofing company, where they gleaned life experiences from their father's example.

"I remember during a lunch break, Dad teaching us the investment rule of 72 on a piece of wood with his carpenter pencil, and I was like 11," Bryan Hindman said.

The Hindmans said to stay tuned because they plan to continue investing in downtown Bartlesville. They said they hope to give back to a city that has given them so much.

