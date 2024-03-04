Advertisement
Former Wells Fargo exec part of fake account scandal sells house for $7.8M

Catherine Reagor, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

A former Wells Fargo executive, who was sentenced last September to three years probation for her role in the bank’s fake account scandal, sold a north Scottsdale home for almost $8 million. Buyers of the priciest metro Phoenix homes to sell in mid-February include owners of carpet and flooring stores and executives with a security firm.

$7,800,000

Ken and Shelly Weisbacher bought a 5,867-square-foot house in north Scottsdale’s Estancia community that wasn’t listed for sale. The couple owns Carpetland Carpet One Floor and Home in Cincinnati. GBR Enterprises 2 LLC, led by Carrie and Brad Tolstedt, sold it. Carrie, a former Wells Fargo executive, pled guilty last year to obstructing a regulatory investigation into the bank’s fake accounts scandal.

$5,700,000

The Exeter Gravitas Trust, led by Michael and Mary Leigh Phillips, bought a 5,615-square-foot Paradise Valley home. The Manifest Trust, led by podcasters Christopher and Lori Harder, sold it.

$4,500,000

A Delaware LLC called Pinnacle Property paid cash for an 8,111-square-foot central Scottsdale mansion in the Cactus Corridor. The home with six bedrooms and 7 ½ bathrooms comes with a guest house, a gated circular driveway with a fountain, iron front doors, marble floors and countertops as well as 2,400 square feet of covered patio space. Thomas Marrs was the seller.

$4,300,000

Steve Zolman, Jared Chappell and Jason Knapp, executives with the Utah-based security firm Safe Streets USA, bought a 4,742-square-foot home in Chandler’s Stellar Airpark Estates. The home with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms has its own airplane hangar, a gym, two offices, a great room with 19-foot ceilings, 20-foot steel doors, double kitchen islands, a primary suite with a fireplace, a coffee bar, fire pits and a lap pool. David and Megan Heinke sold it.

$3,700,000

A Nevada LLC called Scottsdale Home bought a 4,321-square-foot home in the Scottsdale side of the Arcadia neighborhood.

Scottsdale 4,321 square-foot home has five bedrooms, cathedral windows, two kitchen islands, a fire pit and a pool. Sold by Jarrod and Lana Robinson in February, 2024.
Scottsdale 4,321 square-foot home has five bedrooms, cathedral windows, two kitchen islands, a fire pit and a pool. Sold by Jarrod and Lana Robinson in February, 2024.

The house with five bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms also comes with cathedral windows, two kitchen islands, double ovens, a walk-in pantry, security cameras and motorized window treatments. Outside it has a built-in BBQ, a fire pit and a pool. Jarrod and Lana Robinson sold it. Grigg's Group Powered by The Altman Brothers had the listing.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former bank exec part of fake account scandal sells house for $7.8M

