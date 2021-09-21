Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, Joins Real Time Medical Systems

World-renowned infectious disease expert joins company's Board of Advisors to help drive advancements of infection prevention and control solutions for nursing facility residents nationwide

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare interventional analytics solution, is honored to announce that Deborah Birx, M.D., has been appointed to its Board of Advisors. As an advisor, Dr. Birx will work with Real Time's Executive Team to analyze early detection of infectious disease symptomology to advance the company's infection prevention and control solution offerings for healthcare organizations nationwide.

"I am thrilled to be working with Real Time, an organization that is dedicated to utilizing technology and live data analysis to improve care for our senior population – and do it in a timely, meaningful, and cost-effective way," states Dr. Birx. "It is really quite remarkable how Real Time's system is able to capture live post-acute EHR data and deliver clinical insights and alerts for specific patients when their symptoms change, so clinicians know immediately which patients require prompt attention."

Dr. Birx sought to join Real Time to address vulnerabilities in the country's nursing facilities regarding the pandemic response and emerging variants. She explains that many patients will not exhibit the same constellation of symptoms as the original strain, making it more difficult for clinicians to detect COVID-19 variants as the virus evolves. "These variants develop quickly," she said. "Accessing live patient data allows us to evaluate symptomatology now, not three months from now, thereby enabling facilities to make timely, well-informed decisions that make a difference in patients' lives today."

"I am excited Dr. Birx is joining us at such a critical time," said Dr. Scott Rifkin, Real Time Executive Chairman. "We look forward to leveraging her significant expertise to enhance Real Time's infection prevention and control capabilities and help the country's nursing facilities and their healthcare partners detect communicable disease earlier to minimize outbreaks."

A world-renowned medical expert specializing in HIV/AIDS immunology, infectious disease, pandemic preparedness, vaccine research, and global health, Dr. Birx served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator and previously managed some of the most high-profile, influential programs at the CDC and Department of State.

"Ultimately, it's not enough to simply collect information; rather, it's imperative to capture live data, analyze it, and use it," Dr. Birx stated. "The more knowledge nursing facilities, hospitals and payers have, the more proactive and collaborative we can all be in improving patient outcomes."

