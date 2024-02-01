Former Wildwood Steak House in Marlborough will be demolished for new restaurant

MARLBOROUGH — The new owners of the former Wildwood Steak House plan to demolish the existing structure and build a new restaurant on the site, according to the city's building commissioner.

Building Commissioner Tin Htway told the Daily News on Wednesday that the former restaurant property is in the development phase and that its new owners plan to demolish the building to build a new restaurant in its place.

The Wildwood, at 189 Boston Post Road East (Route 20), closed in February 2023 after operating for 99 years. The restaurant was then listed for sale by R.W. Holmes Commercial Real Estate and sold for $2 million, according to Jim Bartholomew, a vice president with the Wayland company.

The former Wildwood Steak House at 162 Boston Post Road in Marlborough, Dec. 5, 2023.

The buyer, according to Bartholomew, is Delca Real Estate Holdings, which is owned by Delio Lopes and and Milca Lopes, of Framingham. The couple own and operate Pao Brasil Bakery at 596 Waverly St. (Route 135) in Framingham.

Attempts to reach the couple for comment have been unsuccessful.

The Wildwood building contains more than 9,000 square feet of space; the restaurant had both a large public dining area as well as a smaller private space. Pao Brasil Bakery in Framingham is a bakery/cafe that offers counter service, as well as a buffet style self-serve bar.

There is also a Pao Brasil Bakery in Marlborough — just up the street from the former Wildwood at 581 Boston Post Road East — but it's not affiliated with the Framingham eatery.

Htway said the Wildwood building experienced a break-in, but the building has since been secured.

Wildwood Steak House opened in 1924 as the Wildwood Inn. In 1954, it was purchased by the Seymour family, which had run the restaurant for the ensuing 69 years. The Wildwood was home to many wedding receptions, business gatherings and class reunions, and was among Marlborough's oldest businesses at the time of its closure.

Daily News multimedia journalist Tom Benoit contributed to this report.

