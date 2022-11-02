U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.25
    -8.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,581.00
    -104.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,317.25
    -14.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.80
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.30
    +8.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.12 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9905
    +0.0027 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0300
    -0.0220 (-0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    26.37
    +0.49 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1507
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1140
    -1.1180 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,401.75
    -139.01 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.02
    -4.03 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.86
    -21.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Former Yext CEO launches Roam to provide a virtual HQ for distributed teams

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Roam, which bills itself as a "cloud HQ" for distributed, remote companies, today emerged from stealth with $30 million in Series A funding led by IVP with participation from undisclosed angel investors. The tranche, which comes after a previously unannounced $10.6 million seed round and values the company at $95 million post-money, will be put toward go-to-market efforts in the U.S. and abroad, CEO Howard Lerman said.

Lerman previously co-founded and led Yext, the publicly traded brand management company that uses a cloud-based network of apps and search engines to keep company information up to date across the web. When Yext's workforce transitioned to remote work during the pandemic, Lerman perceived that employees lost "spontaneity and serendipity," spent more time in meetings and began to lose visibility into what other meetings were going on and what their colleagues were doing.

"I had this flash of insight -- what if there was a bird's-eye view of all the Zooms going on at a company at the same time that everyone could see? And better yet, what if people could move between and among them so they could participate as necessary and then quickly be on to their next thing?" Lerman told TechCrunch via email.

To Lerman's point, shifts to a mostly remote workforce don’t occur overnight. One survey suggests that nearly half of employees -- 46% -- find remote work, at least in the early stages, can make it more difficult to maintain professional relationships with key stakeholders.

That inspired Roam, which provides what Lerman describes as cloud-based "flex spaces" for workers at home, in offices and in the field. Roam's Map View lets workers see what’s going on and have "project presence," Lerman says, as well as chat with colleagues via text or video chat.

Lerman didn't reveal much beyond that -- it's early days for Roam, which currently has around 40 corporate customers. But he argued that the platform as it exists today can save substantial time compared to typical remote setups.

Roam
Roam

Image Credits: Roam

"I found my own personal meeting minutes dropped by more than 40% when I switched from Zoom to Roam from 4.5 hours per day to 2.6 hours per day. My average meeting time in Roam is eight minutes, an astounding number when you think about the prescheduled world of 30- and 60-minute Zoom time blocks," Lerman said.

Shorter and fewer meetings can lead to cost savings through improved productivity. One recent study out of the University of North Carolina found that unnecessary meetings waste about $25,000 per employee annually, translating to $101 million a year for any organization with over 5,000 staffers.

Roam isn't the first startup to attempt to tackle challenges around remote work with a cloud-based workspace. In fact, there are dozens of virtual HQ platforms, some venture-backed and some bootstrapped, mixing gamification and productivity into a service. In August, Kumospace raised $21 million for its platform that leverages lo-fi graphics and game-like mechanics to create a sense of togetherness. Gather is another big winner (despite layoffs) in the space, having raised $77 million in total from investors, including Sequoia, Index and Y Combinator.

It's not just startups. This summer, Microsoft launched Viva Engage, an in-house social media app for employee engagement. Other companies are piloting VR and apps such as Oculus for Business or Horizon Workrooms, aiming to boost collaboration with immersive meetings for remote workers.

But Lerman believes strongly that Roam is differentiated, having invested the entirety of the seed round himself. He points out that as many as 77% of U.S.-based jobs are now either remote or hybrid, according to a March 2022 Gallup poll, representing a huge potential customer base.

Indeed, after more than two years of remote work, many employees have no interest in returning to the office. Not all businesses are behind the changes, but there’s no denying that the pandemic rewrote the rules around the workplace -- to the benefit of startups like Roam, potentially.

"We are in the midst of a massive platform shift from in-office workplaces to various remote and hybrid models. In pre-pandemic 2019, [only] 40% of US jobs were either remote or hybrid," Lerman said. "The pandemic has significantly accelerated the rate of distributed businesses and the need for a cloud HQ. No matter the size or how well they are faring, the future of work is a top issue for nearly every company right now."

Roam has 15 employees and plans to hire five more by the end of the year. Lerman declined to reveal financials, including revenue figures, when asked.

Recommended Stories

  • Column: 'Two Mannys' give Cathedral High cross-country state title hopes

    Emmanuel Hernandez and Emmanuel Perez are a formidable one-two punch for L.A. Cathedral High's cross-country team and its state championship hopes.

  • Law enforcement looking for freeway poachers of two elk

    A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or citation in the case of a bull and cow elk being poached from I-5.

  • PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL awards

    It’s Wednesday. Awards day. During the season (because it would make no sense to do it if games weren’t being played), we pick the best of the week that was in five categories — offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, coach of the week, and play of [more]

  • Joe Schoen: “Continuing evaluation” for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

    The Giants have been one of the biggest surprises in the league this season as they have overcome pessimistic expectations to post a 6-2 record. A strong start hasn’t caused a change in the team’s approach to the impending free agency of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, however. General Manager Joe Schoen [more]

  • Auburn Morning Rush: Football players nominated for awards, gymnastics sells out

    Check out what's new for Wednesday's Morning Rush:

  • Ex-Giants head coach John McVay dead at 91

    Former New York Giants head coach John McVay, who was with the team in the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 91.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors dropping another loss on the road vs. Heat on Tuesday

    After the Warriors dropped another loss on the road on Tuesday against the Heat, NBA Twitter fired away with different reactions.

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off B

  • Disney to Offer Toy and Merchandise Deals via Disney+ App

    The test is part of a broader effort to integrate the company’s two main business lines via Disney+, which so far has functioned only as a platform for streaming video.

  • What You Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date

    Advisors, check your calendars. The compliance date for the Securities and Exchange Commission's investment advisor marketing rule is Nov. 4. That's right around the corner. And for many investment professionals, that deadline matters. In fact, nearly 69% of investment advisor … Continue reading → The post 5 Things Advisors Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter’s Ad Business Isn’t Worth Tweeting About

    For all the outsize attention the world is paying to Elon Musk’s conquest of Twitter, the company is barely a blip in the $600 billion global digital-advertising business. For users, Twitter is a soapbox, a news service, and a place to track the latest memes. In responding to a tweet yesterday from—of all people—the author Stephen King, Musk wrote that “Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers.”

  • Earn a big cash back bonus with Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cards

    For a limited time, new applicants of the Chase Ink Business Cash card and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card can earn up to $900 cash back.

  • Starbucks, Chobani, Finning, Light & Wonder, McKesson and Takeda Honored with 2022 Modern Accounting Awards from BlackLine

    Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has announced the winners of its 2022 Modern Accounting Awards. The company's fourth annual global awards program recognizes customers that have achieved transformational outcomes by going beyond traditional manual accounting processes to embrace modern accounting. The 2022 winners - spanning multiple industries and regions - demonstrate excellence in using BlackLine's market-leading solutions for financial close, intercompany fi

  • CIBC Deepens Commitment to Employee Wellbeing with New Platform, YourPulse@CIBC

    CIBC today announced the launch of YourPulse@CIBC, a new global health and wellbeing platform that gives employees the ability to set and track personalized wellness goals, engage in individual and group challenges, and access expert guidance to build healthy habits through an easy-to-use and engaging app. The new platform is free to CIBC employees, accessible anywhere, and is built to be highly engaging including the opportunity to participate in wellbeing challenges with colleagues.

  • Microsoft President Wants More Training for Workers to Fight Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith is calling for companies, schools and governments to dramatically increase training workers for new and redesigned roles tackling the climate crisis. The software giant, which has pledged to remove more carbon than it emits by 2030, says the lack of skills in areas like carbon accounting, green procurement and supply chain management is a threat to the kind of progress needed to arrest global warming.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Tempor

  • Zinc Plunges as Factory Data Fuels Concerns Over Steel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Zinc led a decline in industrial metals after a slump in China’s economic activity added to signs of weakening demand in the world’s No. 2 economy, while a rebound in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Millio

  • Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Medpace (MEDP) and Ensign Group (ENSG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Cheesecake Factory stock down 10% after restaurant chain posts surprise quarterly loss

    Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. dropped more than 10% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant chain surprised investors with a quarterly loss and sales that were below Wall Street expectations, saying that inflation and higher costs continued to eat away at its operations. Cheesecake Factory lost $2.4 million, or 5 cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter, swinging from earnings of $33 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company

  • Marathon CEO Richards on Fed Pivot, Defaults and Bonds

    Marathon Asset Management CEO Bruce Richards discusses the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, defaults and the credit market with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?