FormerCTstate Rep. Michael DiMassa will not report to prison for fraud scheme until child's birth

Jul. 31—Williams' order allows DiMassa to "travel to Texas in the event his wife, Lauren Knox (DiMassa), suffers a medical emergency related to her pregnancy or upon going into labor," the docket entry in the case states.

"Ultimately, he may travel there for the purpose of returning the infant to Connecticut," the entry stated.

The judge's order includes a stipulation that Michael DiMassa must submit any travel plans to the probation officer for approval before leaving Connecticut.

DiMassa pleaded guilty in November to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In May, Williams sentenced him to 27 months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for his role in the scheme. Williams also ordered him to pay $856,844 in restitution.

Federal authorities also charged Lauren DiMassa in the West Haven COVID relief funds scheme. She pleaded guilty last year to a single count count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In March, she was sentenced to a six-month prison term and was ordered to pay $147,776 in restitution.

In a June 27 motion requesting the extension, Michael DiMassa's lawyer noted his client's wife had surrendered on May 23 to Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas to begin serving her sentence. The couple are expecting their second child, DiMassa's attorney wrote in a sentencing memo.

In his motion, DiMassa's attorney, John R. Gulash, said his client's wife is scheduled to be released on Nov. 21 and the Bureau of Prisons had not yet "decided whether the child will be permitted to remain with Lauren Knox for any length of time after the child's birth" under a prison program that allows inmates to be transferred to a Residential Reentry Center to bond with their children after birth before returning to complete their sentence.

Gulash said the extension for his client will help "determine whether there would be a further need to seek a further postponement until his wife's release."

"Mr. DiMassa, throughout his life, has been diligent, and determined to persevere through separation and adversity, and is admirably resilient and resolved to continue to be there, and provide for his family," Gulash wrote in the sentencing memo. "He looks forward to continue to parent and provide for his family and his newborn son and to provide them with the security of the stable home life for which he had longed as a child."

Federal authorities arrested Michael DiMassa on Oct. 20, 2021, accusing him of taking part in a scheme that defrauded the city of more than $1.2 million in COVID relief and other money.

The investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Inspector General for Investigations uncovered three schemes through which the money flowed out of City Hall, where DiMassa also worked as administrative assistant to the City Council.

In the first scheme, DiMassa and another West Haven employee, John Bernardo, billed the city through an LLC they formed for consulting work they never actually did, documents show. Between February and September 2021, the city paid $636,783 to the company, Compass Investment Group LLC, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. DiMassa used some of that money on casino chips at Mohegan Sun, the office said.

In a second scheme, Michael and Lauren DiMassa submitted fraudulent invoices to the city for services from a "youth violence prevention program and for youth violence COVID-19 associated expenses," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The city paid Lauren DiMassa $147,776 over the course of 16 payments, despite her not providing the city with any services, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said DiMassa also conspired with West Haven resident John Trasacco to submit false invoices from two companies owned by Trasacco for COVID-related work and supplies, "including thousands of units of personal protective equipment (PPE), HVAC maintenance at multiple municipal locations, COVID supplies for the Board of Education and cleaning services for various municipal and school buildings, including one school building that had been vacant and abandoned for several years," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.