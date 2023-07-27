FormerEastHartford therapist accused of defrauding CT Medicaid program of $102,000, officials say

Jul. 26—Officials said Patterson is a licensed board certified behavior analyst and the owner of Trading Spaces ABA LLC., an autism specialty group. Officials said he billed for services not rendered between March of 2020 and December 2021.

"Evidence acquired through an investigation showed that Trading Spaces, LLC was not meeting with clients as reported, however Patterson submitted claims to the Department of Social Services for payment."

Officials said Patterson made $102,000 from the scheme, which constitutes the larceny charge. They said claims submitted to the state Department of Social Services by Patterson contained false, incomplete, deceptive or misleading information, leading to the health insurance fraud charge.

Patterson was released on a $100,000 bond, officials said, and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 8. Officials said each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

