Formerly LOC Associates, Generis Collective Streamlines Commercial Property Development

·2 min read

New Name and New End-to-End Program Management Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After six successful years working with established and upstart brands to manage commercial property buildouts, LOC Associates has rebranded as Generis Collective, an inspiration-through-implementation turnkey property development firm. The name, based on the Latin phrase, "Sui Generis," which means "in a class by itself" is indicative of Generis Collective's unique business offering and fresh new take on spatial experiences.

Generis Collective (formerly LOC Associates) is a complete outsourced commercial property development solution.
Generis Collective (formerly LOC Associates) is a complete outsourced commercial property development solution.

LOC Associates rebranded as Generis Collective, an inspiration-through-implementation turnkey property development firm.

Generis Collective works with visionary entertainment, retail, hospitality and healthcare brands who want to innovate the guest experience for more resonant human connection, while streamlining their buildout logistics. Unlike construction management firms, Generis Collective curates a cohesive team of industry experts to develop a program from ideation to delivery, and functions as a single point of contact overseeing process, partners and payment.

"I'm thrilled to officially launch Generis Collective," said Founder & CEO Bob Laughrea. "Our motivation for this new name and business methodology was born of an obvious need in the commercial property development industry for a more comprehensive approach to project management – one that included ownership of design visioning all the way through to turnover."

Generis Collective provides leadership across every stage of a development project and manages all moving parts, under one contract. Capabilities include:

  • Design

  • Real Estate

  • Program Strategy

  • Budgeting

  • Procurement

  • Pre-Construction

  • Construction

  • Opening

  • Post-Opening

Generis Collective helps its clients pursue ambitious growth goals in industries ranging from retail to hospitality to entertainment to healthcare. Past & present clients include Apple, Blue Bottle Coffee, Disney Theme Parks, Google, Health First, Live Nation, Philz Coffee, Shinola, Stella McCartney, Tesla, Warby Parker and more. For more information, visit www.generiscollective.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formerly-loc-associates-generis-collective-streamlines-commercial-property-development-301375561.html

SOURCE Generis Collective

