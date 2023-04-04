Formerra Expands Its Global Footprint and Leading Healthcare Offering With the Acquisition of Total Polymer Solutions

ROMEOVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Formerra, a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, today announced it has acquired Total Polymer Solutions ("TPS"), a leading polymer distributor based in Dublin and serving Ireland, the United Kingdom, and broader Europe.





Formerra announces acquisition of Total Polymer Solutions in Ireland.

Formerra has worked with TPS for over a decade serving Ireland and U.K.-based manufacturing operations of multinational healthcare customers. In this growing regional hub for medical device and equipment production, TPS has an expansive product portfolio, exceptional customer service, and in-depth healthcare technical and regulatory expertise. Ronan Kennedy and Eamonn Keane, TPS' co-founders and owners, will join the Formerra team and remain invested in the business going forward.

"Total Polymer Solutions will enable Formerra to strengthen its global healthcare distribution platform while building on both companies' shared capabilities around rapid product development, innovation, and regulatory support," commented Cathy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Formerra. "This acquisition enables us to better serve our global healthcare customers in Europe with streamlined supply chain management and faster go-to-market support, driving significant value for all stakeholders."

Ronan Kennedy and Eamonn Keane added: "We are excited to join forces with Formerra, and together, we can create greater benefits for our customers by leveraging our combined strengths. Formerra's leading product design and manufacturing support services, in combination with our strong in-region market presence, positions us to be nimble and meet customers' unique requirements."

For over 20 years, Formerra has been entrusted by leading medical OEMs with application development, technical and regulatory-compliant material support, and global supply chain optimization. With unparalleled industry expertise and dedicated technical resources, Formerra helps customers achieve accelerated product commercialization while also reducing risk in the dynamic healthcare and medical markets. Formerra provides high-performance materials for the most critical healthcare applications, such as surgical instruments, drug delivery devices, medical equipment, wearables devices, and remote patient monitoring.

Story continues

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

About Total Polymer Solutions

Total Polymer Solutions is an industry-leading distributor of innovative polymer materials and technologies dedicated to delivering sustainable, high-performance material solutions. Our team of experts collaborates with clients to develop tailored products and services that meet the unique needs of industries including healthcare, consumer, transportation, aerospace, and other end markets. To learn more about our comprehensive offerings and dedication to customer success, visit totalpolymer.com.

Contact Information:

Jackie Morris

Marketing Communications Manager, Formerra

jackie.morris@formerra.com

+1 630-972-3144

SOURCE: Formerra

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/747360/Formerra-Expands-Its-Global-Footprint-and-Leading-Healthcare-Offering-With-the-Acquisition-of-Total-Polymer-Solutions



