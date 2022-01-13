U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.00
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,113.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,834.25
    -53.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.60
    -4.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5480
    -0.1180 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,519.02
    +938.34 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.94
    +25.61 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.94
    -247.72 (-0.86%)
     

Formetco Partners With SignBird To Offer Its Customers A State-Of-The-Art Marketing Resource

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Formetco announces partnership with SignBird to offer a competitive advantage to billboard operators. Every billboard purchase from Formetco will come with high quality marketing content.</span>

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formetco, an innovative out of home advertising manufacturer for half a century is transforming the industry once again by partnering with SignBird to provide brand new state-of-the-art marketing resources to every billboard customer.

SignBird produces breathtaking and eye-catching drone photography and videography, approach footage, and ride sheets to help billboard operators showcase their inventory to prospective ad buyers. Its production team travels to the operator's market to capture the strengths of their billboard location, producing a wide variety of photos and videos from the perspective of a vehicle and aerial drone. The proprietary creative materials are then used as a sales tool to effectively attract the interest of prospective advertisers and increase the bottom line for operators.

"We can manufacture the highest quality LED billboard with all the bells and whistles, but if the operator can't make money selling ad space, it doesn't matter," says Daniel Hooper, Formetco Marketing Director. As part of the company's mission to provide the highest level of customer service, Formetco had been tinkering with the idea of shooting their own videos of newly installed boards on behalf of clients. "When we saw the outstanding work SignBird was doing for their own billboard customers, I knew we should be offering their services," Hooper adds.

Effective immediately, every billboard purchase from Formetco will come with a SignBird Marketing Package to help the operator market their investment in dynamic and dramatic fashion. "We're not just installing digital billboards and walking away," says Britt McConnell, Formetco's Director of Digital Sales. "We're in constant pursuit of resources to help Formetco sign operators standout above and beyond their competition. Our exclusive partnership with Signbird is a prime example of our commitment to helping operators maximize the potential of their inventory."

SignBird was founded by John James, a former billboard company account executive who saw the need to take the burden of marketing off the shoulders of billboard operators. Today, James' Tuscaloosa based SignBird boasts a long list of satisfied and successful customers. "Joining Formetco is a natural fit for us," says James. "We serve the same industry and have the same goals, just in a different way." says James.

Visit Formetco Digital to learn more about Formetco's billboard products and our new partnership with SignBird.

About Formetco, Inc.
Since 1968, Formetco has researched, designed and developed thousands of innovative out-of-home products including cutting-edge digital displays, billboard hardware and safety equipment. Headquartered in Atlanta and owned by the same family since its founding, Formetco is proud to be the only supplier and manufacturer to have served the outdoor advertising industry for over 50 years.

Press Contact: Daniel Hooper, 678-313-8019, https://www.formetco.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formetco-partners-with-signbird-to-offer-its-customers-a-state-of-the-art-marketing-resource-301459971.html

SOURCE Formetco, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Salvadoran journalists' phones hacked with spyware, report finds

    The cell phones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists in El Salvador, several of whom were investigating alleged state corruption, have been hacked since mid-2020 and implanted with sophisticated spyware typically available only to governments and law enforcement, a Canadian research institute said it has found. The alleged hacks, which came amid an increasingly hostile environment in El Salvador for media and rights organizations under populist President Nayib Bukele, were discovered late last year by The Citizen Lab, which studies spyware at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs. Human-rights group Amnesty International, which collaborated with Citizen Lab on the investigation, says it later confirmed a sample of Citizen Lab's findings through its own technology arm.

  • U.K. Recruiters See Slower Jobs Growth as Omicron Virus Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s labor market slowed from near record levels of job creation as coronavirus infections surged last month, a survey showed.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectJob vacancies slipped to the lowest in ei

  • Shreveport ranks 3rd in worst job market list, but here's who's hiring

    Shreveport was ranked number three by WalletHub for worst job market but here are some jobs in the Shreveport area.

  • Australia COVID-19 infections hit record amid runaway Omicron outbreak

    Australia on Thursday reported its biggest pandemic caseload with a runaway Omicron outbreak driving up hospitalisation rates as the surge put severe strain on supply chains forcing authorities to ease quarantine rules for more workers. After successfully containing the virus earlier in the pandemic, Australia has reported nearly a million cases over the last two weeks as people slowly get adjusted to living with the coronavirus amid fewer restrictions. More than 147,000 new cases have been recorded so far on Thursday in Australia, with about 92,000 in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), although that includes a backlog of positive at-home results dating back to the beginning of January.

  • Block Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    The market is currently littered with the debris of once high-flying growth stocks. There have been savage pullbacks for many over the past year. Block (SQ) is one such name to have suffered at the hands of rotation, while also being hampered with some very tough comps due to the elevated success the company saw at the height of the pandemic. Since the reopening, however, it has been a different story, and now RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks it’s time to make some adjustments to his SQ model. “We are

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

    How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

    The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jeld-Wen to add hundreds to local workforce with new Statesville manufacturing facility

    The facility is over 100,000 square feet and was announced last year. It is expected to employ 235 people within five years.

  • People-First Automation: How Koch Is Building the Plant of the Future

    People are passionate about many things: politics, gardening, craft cocktails and puppies. For Howard Elton, joy comes in the form of process control automation. “These are the systems that protect...

  • Why grocery stores are struggling to fill empty shelves

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss retailers' difficulty in getting food and supplies from warehouses due to a spike in Omicron cases and wintry weather in the Northeast.