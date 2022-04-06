U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.99
    -4.97 (-4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7600
    +0.1700 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,879.95
    -2,055.97 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.86
    -36.49 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

FormFactor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 27th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FormFactor, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FORM
FormFactor, Inc.
FormFactor, Inc.

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will report financial results for its 2022 fiscal first quarter on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through May 4, 2022, 4:25 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 7148848. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investors section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

FORM-F

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Tesla Stock Fell Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5% today as investors digested the news that the Federal Reserve may act more aggressively toward curbing inflation than some investors had anticipated. Adding to the drop was the fact that Tesla investors just learned yesterday that the company's CEO Elon Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder and that Musk is joining the social media company's board. The combination of those two bits of news sent Tesla's stock tumbling, but is the market overreacting?

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

    Oil and gas companies are working on ways to grow even as one of their largest markets -- the transport segment -- is moving away from fossil fuels. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) seems to be particularly well placed to continue growing amid the electric vehicle (EV) boom. Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations steadily.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • Novavax Guides To At Least $4 Billion In 2022 Sales — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Novavax stock a buy on expectations for at least $4 billion in sales this year? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i