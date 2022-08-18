FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:
D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit
Location: Big Sky Resort Montana
Date: August 22nd - 23rd, 2022
Fireside Chat: August 23rd 9:30am-9:55am MT
3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: August 25th, 2022
Format: 1:1’s Only
Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Location: Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile
Date: August 30th, 2022
Format: 1:1’s Only
Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown
Date: September 7th, 2022
Fireside Chat: 3:15pm-3:55pm ET
CL King’s 20th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2022
Location: Virtual
Date: September 12th, 2022
Format: 1:1’s Only
The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentations, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.
About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.
Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com