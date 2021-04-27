U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,918.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,024.75
    +13.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,299.30
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.27
    +0.36 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2076
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    +0.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2400
    +0.1590 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,846.69
    +1,661.16 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.83
    +39.02 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.60
    -77.63 (-0.27%)
     

FormFactor Ranked as #1 Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards

FormFactor, Inc.
·2 min read
Company Posts 40% Growth in Advanced Probe Cards for Non-memory Applications

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading test and measurement supplier, was again ranked as the world’s number one supplier of semiconductor probe cards by market research firm VLSIresearch, after growing 18% in 2020. FormFactor has held the top position for eight consecutive years.

FormFactor’s probe card revenues are primarily comprised of advanced wafer probe cards, a segment, which according to VLSIresearch, accounts for more than 85% of the overall probe card market. Key to the company’s success in 2020 was 40% revenue growth year-over-year in advanced probe cards used to test non-memory ICs. This growth was driven by Foundry and Logic customers as they ramped production of chipsets for 5G handsets, and accelerated adoption of advanced packaging techniques such as heterogenous integration of chiplets. VLSI forecasts the market for advanced probe cards will grow at >7% CAGR from 2020-2025 to reach $2.7 billion.

“Advanced probe card revenues continue to grow as IC manufacturers introduce increasingly sophisticated chip designs,” said Risto Puhakka, president of VLSIresearch. “Chief among the factors driving FormFactor’s growth are advanced packaging technologies and the ramp of 5G devices, which continue to deliver chip scaling and performance enhancements. Advanced probe cards are essential to test these complex ICs.”

“We are very grateful to our customers, suppliers and employees that made the past year extraordinarily successful in a very difficult environment,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “Our customers continue to push the envelope for device performance, requiring FormFactor to keep pace with their challenging test requirements. We’re continuing to invest in innovation and capacity that make it possible for our customers to bring their new products to market faster and accelerate their profitability.”

About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About VLSIresearch
VLSIresearch is an award-winning provider of market research and economic analysis on the technical, business, and economic aspects within semiconductor, nanotechnology, and related industries. VLSIresearch provides intelligence for faster and better decision making in the areas of semiconductors, photovoltaics, LEDs, manufacturing, materials, and critical subsystems. VLSIresearch was founded in 1976.

Trade Contact
David Viera
Corporate Communications
(925) 290-4182
david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com


  • Toyota's acquisition of Lyft's self-driving unit bolsters its automation ambitions

    AUSTIN/TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp will acquire Lyft Inc's self-driving technology unit for $550 million, the companies said, as the Japanese firm steps up its automation ambitions with the newly created Woven Planet division. The acquisition of Level 5 automation will also provide Toyota access to the U.S. ride-hailing firm's more than 300 employees of the essentially complete autonomy technology.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the office back? COVID created a work-from-home culture but companies are trying to make the office appealing again

    After a year of work-from-home policies, companies are prepping for their employees' return to the office. That could be a very unfamiliar place.

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after indexes set record highs

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government has expanded its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire, launching an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan.The State Administration for Market Regulation is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two,” employing the same language in a probe into Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that ended with a $2.8 billion fine. China’s third largest internet company recouped early losses to rise as much as 3.1% Tuesday after Nomura analysts estimated Meituan may have to fork over just 4.6 billion yuan ($709 million) based on Alibaba’s punishment.The investigation into Meituan extends Beijing’s crackdown beyond Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., and threatens to chill the ambitions of founder Wang Xing, one of China’s most aggressive entrepreneurs. The government has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.The antitrust campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, as regulators slapped a record fine on Alibaba, instructed affiliate Ant to overhaul its business and ordered 34 of its largest tech companies -- including Meituan -- to rectify any anti-competitive business practices within one month. Following the meeting with SAMR, the Beijing-based firm issued a pledge to abide by antitrust laws, saying it will maintain market order and won’t force merchants to “pick one of two” -- forcing them to select betweens Meituan or a rival -- through unreasonable methods.Meituan said in a Monday statement it will actively cooperate with the probe and step up efforts to comply with regulations.The pick one of two practice “helped play a big role in the early days of food delivery competition as it helped differentiate one’s restaurant supplies from those of competitors,” Nomura analysts Jialong Shi and Thomas Shen wrote in a research note. “Meituan’s strong market position and customers’ loyalty has enabled it to outgrow this.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Meituan is unlikely to face penalties any harsher than Alibaba’s recent $2.8 billion fine after being slapped with a monopoly probe, a sign that the regulatory dragnet is widening on the country’s tech behemoths. The interim period could be unnerving for its investors, but we think any penalty Meituan may pay will be commensurate with its smaller operational scale.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchIt remains uncertain whether regulators will target other aspects of the Chinese company.The firm, founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce.“This latest news indicates that the enforcement of this antitrust regulation is much stricter and harsher than our original thought,” the Nomura analysts wrote.Ahead of the probe, Meituan said it will raise $10 billion in a record new share sale by a Hong Kong-listed firm as well as through an offering of convertible bonds. The firm had said it will use the funds to boost investments in new technologies like autonomous delivery as well as for general corporate purposes.Read more: Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight Under antitrust laws, Meituan could face a penalty of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated regulations. Its 2020 revenue was about 114.8 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). In contrast, rival Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion, or about 4% of its 2019 domestic revenues.Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.The billionaire last week described in a lengthy online post how he’ll funnel capital raised toward research into autonomous drones and delivery systems -- which analysts expect to fuel Meituan’s foray into the red-hot community commerce arena, where buyers in a local neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts. Meituan had been expected to wage a pitched battle of subsidies and sweeteners with Alibaba, JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. for food and produce supply.Meituan shares nearly tripled in 2020, making it one of the best-performing Chinese technology stocks. It’s dropped roughly 31% from a February record, partly as China’s antitrust campaign accelerated and after the company flagged that it will incur more losses from its investments in newer businesses like online groceries. Its dollar bond spreads widened Monday after the watchdog’s announcement.(Updates with share action and analyst’s comment from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Tesla edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue

    (Reuters) -Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins. Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a global chip shortage that has slammed auto sector rivals, but its profit was not driven by auto sales. Tesla, which had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin, trimmed its position by 10% during the quarter, said Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn.

  • Actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeks $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could give co-founder Jessica Alba a stake valued at about $96 million.The personal care brand will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.54 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value would rises to about $1.85 billion.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing shows.Alba, who owns 5.65 million shares, doesn’t plan to sell any of them in the offering, according to the filing. In a letter to potential IPO investors included in the filing, she traced her interest in healthy products to childhood ailments.Asthma, Allergies“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” Alba said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.The Los Angeles-based company’s losses shrank as its revenue climbed last year, according to the filing. It had a net loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $301 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $31 million on revenue of $236 million the previous year.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” said in the letter.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading next week on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with possible value of Alba’s stake in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase customers with hacked accounts get no justice from 'horrible' US laws: Fintech lawyer

    Dozens of hacks have been reported over the past five years concerning breached accounts on the popular trading platform Coinbase, which started trading publicly on Wednesday, April 14

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dubai Crisis Aftershocks Felt in Developer’s Third Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai property developer Limitless, one of the biggest casualties of the emirate’s financial crisis in 2009, may end up taking close to two decades to complete its debt restructuring under the timeline of its new plan.Limitless gave secured lenders -- both banks and trade creditors -- two options, according to a recent presentation to creditors that shows the company owes around 2.8 billion dirhams ($762 million). People familiar with the matter confirmed the details of the proposal, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Creditors either receive an upfront 50% payment on the money they’re owed to settle or agree to a seven-year restructuring of 2 billion dirhams worth of debt facilities, according to the terms outlined in the document.Limitless told creditors last year it was hiring advisers for its third restructuring as the company defaulted on certain earlier agreements it had struck with its banks in recent years.Read more: Dubai’s Limitless to Hire Advisers as Third Restructuring LoomsA spokeswoman for Limitless said “discussions with our lenders are ongoing, but, as the talks are private and confidential, we are not at liberty to share details.”Limitless was once the poster child for Dubai’s meteoric rise on the global property and finance scene. Before the onset of the property crash and crisis that followed, the Dubai developer was behind several mega-projects including a man-made canal that would have cut through the desert but was never completed.But as global markets turned sour, Limitless was unable to repay its debts and had to restructure on several occasions, similarly to other state entities such as its then-owner Dubai World and the government conglomerate’s subsidiaries including property firm Nakheel.The United Arab Emirates central bank and Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the UAE, stepped in to provide $20 billion of support to Dubai, whose near default rocked global markets.Dubai -- where property prices have mostly been in decline for over half a decade -- is now grappling with the fallout from the global pandemic. Despite an uptick in visitors after a gradual reopening, the disease outbreak has damaged sectors vital to the city’s economy, such as tourism and construction.The economic headwinds have hurt the prospects of Limitless, also providing a reminder that the emirate has yet to fully turn the page on its financial crisis over a decade ago.The company said in the proposal that “the challenges faced” by it “have been exacerbated by market-related events across the last year,” resulting in a reduction of about 31% “in key asset values since year end 2019.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.Wholesale pork prices are down around 30% this year, commerce ministry data show. They were 31.33 yuan a kilogram on April 16, the least since mid-2019. The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.(Updates with wholesale pork prices in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.