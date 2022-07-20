Formic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 208.72 million, BASF SE and Eastman Chemical Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formic acid is the simplest form of carboxylic acid. It is systemically referred to as methanoic acid. It plays an important role in chemical synthesis and acts as an intermediate. Formic acid occurs naturally.
The "Formic Acid Market by End User (agriculture and animal feed, leather, textile, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the formic acid market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 208.72 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: Rising demand for formic acid as a preservative
Market Challenge: Rising demand for natural rubber
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges of the formic acid rate
available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The formic acid market report is segmented by end-user (agriculture and animal feed, leather, textile, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the formic acid market in APAC.
By end-user, the agriculture and animal feed segment will contribute the largest market share growth during the forecast period. The animal feed industry constitutes the highest percentage of consumption of formic acid, which is widely used as a preservative, disinfectant, and miticide. Moreover, the strong acidification effect of formic acid helps in protecting animal feed against bacterial contamination. It also assimilates protein, retains minerals, and provides energy.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the formic acid market summarized
in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our Sample Report
Key Vendor Analysis
BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Kemira Oyj, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., NuGenTec, Perstorp Holding AB, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the formic acid market. The formic acid market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Key offerings
BASF SE - The company offers formic acid to oil and gas, deicing, industrial cleaners and descalers, animal nutrition, leather and textiles, and other markets.
Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers formic acid 85 percent used in industries such as textiles, natural rubber, and leather processing.
GNFC Ltd. - The company produces high-quality formic acid through Methyl Formate Route.
Kemira Oyj - The company offers Formic Acid to industries such as food, metals, and mining among others.
Perstorp Holding AB - The company offers Formic Acid 85 percent for the leather tanning process, in feed for preservation and acidification, as an intermediate in various pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, and as an active ingredient in cleaning agents.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments of the formic acid market. View a Sample Report
Formic Acid Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 208.72 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.84
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Germany, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Kemira Oyj, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., NuGenTec, Perstorp Holding AB, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End user
5.3 Agriculture and animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BASF SE
10.4 Eastman Chemical Co.
10.5 GNFC Ltd.
10.6 Haviland Enterprises Inc.
10.7 Kemira Oyj
10.8 LUXI Group Co. Ltd.
10.9 NuGenTec
10.10 Perstorp Holding AB
10.11 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
