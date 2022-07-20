Formic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 208.72 million, BASF SE and Eastman Chemical Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formic acid is the simplest form of carboxylic acid. It is systemically referred to as methanoic acid. It plays an important role in chemical synthesis and acts as an intermediate. Formic acid occurs naturally.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Formic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The " Formic Acid Market by End User (agriculture and animal feed, leather, textile, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the formic acid market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 208.72 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Rising demand for formic acid as a preservative

Market Challenge: Rising demand for natural rubber

Market Segmentation

The formic acid market report is segmented by end-user (agriculture and animal feed, leather, textile, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the formic acid market in APAC.

By end-user, the agriculture and animal feed segment will contribute the largest market share growth during the forecast period. The animal feed industry constitutes the highest percentage of consumption of formic acid, which is widely used as a preservative, disinfectant, and miticide. Moreover, the strong acidification effect of formic acid helps in protecting animal feed against bacterial contamination. It also assimilates protein, retains minerals, and provides energy.

Key Vendor Analysis

BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Kemira Oyj, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., NuGenTec, Perstorp Holding AB, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the formic acid market. The formic acid market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Key offerings

BASF SE - The company offers formic acid to oil and gas, deicing, industrial cleaners and descalers, animal nutrition, leather and textiles, and other markets.

Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers formic acid 85 percent used in industries such as textiles, natural rubber, and leather processing.

GNFC Ltd. - The company produces high-quality formic acid through Methyl Formate Route.

Kemira Oyj - The company offers Formic Acid to industries such as food, metals, and mining among others.

Perstorp Holding AB - The company offers Formic Acid 85 percent for the leather tanning process, in feed for preservation and acidification, as an intermediate in various pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, and as an active ingredient in cleaning agents.

Formic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 208.72 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Kemira Oyj, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., NuGenTec, Perstorp Holding AB, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End user

5.3 Agriculture and animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.5 GNFC Ltd.

10.6 Haviland Enterprises Inc.

10.7 Kemira Oyj

10.8 LUXI Group Co. Ltd.

10.9 NuGenTec

10.10 Perstorp Holding AB

10.11 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

