Formica Corporation's 2022 Living Impressions™ Collection Makes a Statement with Versatile New Designs

·5 min read

Fourteen trend-forward surfaces balance serene and minimalistic looks with artisanal materials and eclectic elements

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formica Corporation announces the launch of its 2022 Living Impressions™ Collection with organic patterns, modern marbles and a trove of sophisticated surfaces for elevated interiors. Influenced by extensive home and design research, the launch adds 14 versatile surfaces to the brand's renowned repertoire with five new 180fx® patterns, nine new Formica® Laminate designs and one new texture.

Woodland Marble, one of 14 new trend-forward surfaces introduced today by Formica Corporation, is a vein-cut marble design featuring bold organic strips in warm shades of brown.

Formica Corporation uncovered three leading design trends in its research that inspired the offerings in this new residential collection:

  • Light and White: Homeowners continue to gravitate to light and white spaces for a sense of serenity and calm, but with new nuances such as translucent elements.

  • Rustic Luxury: This trend evokes a sense of warmth and ease with casual design elements that feature natural texture such as woodgrains or metals that develop a patina over time.

  • New Classic: Blending classical and new design, this eclectic trend has broad appeal and fits many design tastes with practical, simple and accessible palettes and materials with just a hint of drama. This often comes to life in clean, white backgrounds with dramatic veining or bold, aged metals.

"Our homes have become so much more than just living space," said Gerri Chmiel, residential design lead at Formica Corporation. "Homeowners are craving simple, minimal spaces that bring them peace and calm, but they also don't want their homes to feel austere. We're seeing them seek out materials with natural textures like patina that feel clean while making a statement. And perhaps most importantly, these surfaces need to be maintenance-free and stand up to the rigors of everyday life and multipurpose use. This juxtaposition is something that Formica® Brand products are uniquely suited to answer and these insights strongly influenced our latest collection."

New 180fx® by Formica Group designs
The revolutionary surface line that offers true-to-scale granite, stone and woodgrain patterns with visual drama expands with five new designs that highlight handcrafted artwork, soft white marbles, elaborate veining and more.

White Alabaster: Icy white veins create a webbed network over a soft off-white background to give the illusion of translucency.

Manhattan Marble: Dramatic taupe and warm gray veins traverse diagonally across this milky white Calacatta marble design while blushes of blue-gray add elegance.

Mediterranean Marble: This large-scale pattern brings sweeping movement with a stone that features a light white background with gray and neutral beige veins.

Woodland Marble: Reminiscent of a woodgrain, this vein-cut marble design features bold organic stripes in warm shades of brown.

Marbled Gray: Formica Corporation partnered with artist Kathleen Streitenberger a second time to take marble in a new direction. This pattern incorporates new painted effects formed by dripping, swirling and glazing shades of gray paint. Streitenberger created the artwork for the Watercolor Series in the brand's 2020 Living ImpressionsCollection.

New Formica® Laminate designs
The 2022 Living Impressions Collection adds nine new sophisticated Formica® Laminate surfaces that reflect natural materials such as wood and metal while being durable, cost-effective and easier to install and care for than their real counterparts.

Patine Series: Universally appreciated, patinas signify the ability of a surface to withstand time while adding character and history.

  • Patine Concrete: Features a light gray background with gray mottling effects and a porous visual texture. Though man-made, concrete is created from natural materials with an aging process that creates dynamic color effects.

  • Patine Bronze: Gold, copper, brown and khaki green are blended to create this elegantly mottled design.

Burnished Series: Developed to emulate soft metals that have been mechanically burnished to appear rich in luster.

  • Burnished Coin: Copper, green and gray are fused to create the colors of a burnished copper penny.

  • Burnished Iron: Features a combination of blue-black, rust and gray to emulate the look of elegant aged iron.

White Pearl Cascade: This innovative design features white pearl pigments that are applied during the traditional paper-making process. When paired with the new Monolith texture, this contemporary pattern has a subtle sparkle with shimmery ribbons.

Sugar Glass: Inspired by the beauty of experimental glass-making, this ethereal pattern is designed to reflect a translucent blue-gray glass floating in a white sheet of opaque glass.

Smoke Onyx: This glamourous pattern makes a dramatic impact with its translucent and rich appearance that blends a multitude of colors into a sophisticated smoky gray palette.

Slate Noir: Rich in texture, this stone's unique character is enhanced with blacks and grays that blend together to provide a monochromatic contemporary look.

Walnut Butcherblock: This luxurious butcherblock design was created in the popular edge-grain fashion and is constructed with long bonded strips of walnut so each strip runs the full length of a countertop with no end grain seams.

New texture
The 2022 Living Impressions collection includes one new texture to enhance these new surface designs and several others within Formica Corporation's existing portfolio.

Monolith (ML): Offers an authentic stone feel combined with a matte visual. This texture is unique because it features a large-scale flowing pattern with no repetition in a sheet of laminate.

For more information about the 2022 Living Impressions Collection by Formica Corporation, visit www.formica.com/LivingImpressions.

About Formica Corporation
Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA.

About Formica Group
Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note: Formica®, Formica® Laminate and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. Living Impressions and 1-800-FORMICA are trademarks of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2022 The Diller Corporation.

Contact:
Owen Serey
Formica Corporation
513-786-3121
owen.serey@formica.com

Formica Anvil logo color RGB JPG website
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formica-corporations-2022-living-impressions-collection-makes-a-statement-with-versatile-new-designs-301469092.html

SOURCE Formica Corporation

