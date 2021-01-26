U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Formlabs launches its first SLS 3D printer for in-house prototyping

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Today, Formlabs is introducing a new Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer for prototypers and engineers. The Fuse 1 uses the company’s first Nylon powder to make SLS printing more affordable and accessible for businesses. It’s an industrial printer with a removable build chamber, which can be swapped out when a job is finished, for near-continuous use. In addition, a built-in camera will let users watch the build taking place in real time, letting them keep an eye out for any issues.

Formlabs’ has carved a deep niche for itself in the medical prosthetics world, and its Form printers are used to make false teeth. Fuse 1, meanwhile, has already been tested by Partial Hand Solutions, a company making prostheses for people with missing fingers. PHS founder Matthew Mikosz said that the new machine enables his company to “truly customize” prosthetics and “quickly get this solution to our patients.”

The three most common types of plastic 3D printing are FDM, SLA, and SLS. The domestic 3D printers, depositing droplets of melted plastic filament, use the Fused Deposition Modeling process. Formlabs made its name with SLA, or Stereolithography, which uses a laser to cure droplets of liquid resin into a shape. SLS, or Selective Laser Sintering, uses a laser to fuse particles of plastic powder, building a model out as new layers of powder is laid over the model.

Naturally, with SLS, a lot of the powder isn’t turned into a model, and Fuse 1 has been built to be mindful of this wastage. Formlabs is also selling the Fuse Sift, which will pull out and clean the unused power, enabling it to be re-used in a future build. The hope is that more than 70 percent of the Nylon can be re-used, dramatically cutting down on waste and keeping costs down.

Unfortunately, the Formlabs Fuse 1 is not yet the sort of thing you’ll be able to afford unless you own your own design firm. It’s priced at $18,499, while the Fuse Sift will set you back another $9,000.

  What Leon Black Got for Paying Jeffrey Epstein $158 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Leon Black viewed Jeffrey Epstein as a “confirmed bachelor with eclectic tastes, who often employed attractive women.”The private equity titan was willing to overlook that Epstein had served 13 months in a Florida jail after soliciting an underage prostitute. That was partly because Epstein claimed the girl had lied about her age, while Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., believed in second chances, particularly for his well-connected friend.Thus continued a relationship between the men that was laid out in a report released Monday by law firm Dechert, commissioned by Apollo’s board after news stories about their financial ties. The investigation found that Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017 -- after the sex offender pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2008 -- for advisory services that helped expand the wealth of one of America’s richest men.The report made clear that Apollo never retained Epstein for any services and that he never invested in any Apollo-managed funds. Dechert found no evidence that Black, 69, was involved in any way of Epstein’s criminal activities, and the billionaire maintains he had no knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of underage girls. Still, the findings showed how the disgraced adviser’s knowledge of the tax system and skill managing the affairs of the ultra-rich helped Black save at least $1 billion, and potentially more than $2 billion.At the same time Apollo revealed details of the report, the company said Black would step down as chief executive officer. He’ll remain chairman.Tax SavingsThe Dechert report details a friendship going back to the 1990s, with Black impressed by Epstein’s ties to prominent figures in business, politics and science, including researchers at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Black was a frequent visitor to Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, confided personal matters to him and visited his homes around the globe.Dechert also laid out the ways Epstein was useful to Black, who’s worth almost $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The business arrangement started in 2012, according to the law firm, which reviewed over 60,000 documents.Black a few years earlier had set up a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT. These vehicles, which are popular with extremely wealthy Americans, are structured so that appreciation in assets placed in a GRAT can go to heirs without paying U.S. estate and gift taxes. But Black’s had a flaw and there was a risk of a tax assessment of $500 million, which could rise to $1 billion or more if it wasn’t resolved.Epstein offered what the report described as a “unique solution.” It was the first project Epstein worked on for Black and possibly the most valuable.In 2015, Epstein helped with another transaction designed to save Black’s children on taxes, known as a step-up basis transaction. The complicated arrangement, which took nine months to execute, involved loans between Black and trusts, and avoiding capital gains taxes for his beneficiaries. Epstein claimed the move saved $600 million.Yachts, PlaneEpstein, a Brooklyn native, was an enigma to many inside and outside of finance. He attended Cooper Union and New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences but left both without a degree. He briefly had a job at Bear Stearns Cos. and before his first arrest worked extensively for lingerie mogul Les Wexner. The L Brands founder severed ties with Epstein after his first conviction and later accused him of misappropriating “vast sums of money from me and my family.” But Epstein had helped Wexner with his finances and purchases such as real estate.He did many of those same things for Black.Epstein helped respond to audits, and advised on how to manage Black’s art, yacht and airplane, according to the Dechert report.“Epstein would get into the weeds on obscure issues about which otherwise highly competent Family Office employees were not knowledgeable,” the report said.One of Epstein’s contributions, according to the report, was convincing Black to focus on these issues, as well as meeting with his family and explaining how the estate was organized. He would prepare detailed “fire drill” plans, testing how Black’s estate would be taxed under different scenarios.‘Caustic Force’Black’s full-time staff didn’t always appreciate Epstein’s contributions. He was “generally a disruptive and caustic force within the family office,” the report said, one who “had a habit of overdramatizing even minor perceived errors.”Epstein would take credit for others’ ideas, while compiling long lists of his own suggestions. Many of his creative estate-planning schemes didn’t hold up under scrutiny. According to witnesses, including Black, “part of the challenge of working with Epstein was separating the good ideas from the bad ones.”But the payments racked up. Black paid Epstein $50 million in 2013, $70 million in 2014 and $30 million the following year. He made a $10 million donation to Gratitude America in October 2015, which was a charitable organization affiliated with Epstein.But beginning in 2016, “Black and Epstein’s professional and personal relationship deteriorated,” according to the report. One dispute was over a payment tied to the step-up transaction, with Black refusing to pay Epstein tens of millions of dollars that Epstein believed he had earned.Epstein pushed back on the issue through emails that invoked his friendship with the billionaire and referenced personal matters shared in confidence. Black held firm and at an April 2018 meeting it was determined that while Epstein had played a key role in the deal, the idea came from one of his external lawyers.Black also thought that the amounts he was paying Epstein over the years would be fully deductible on his tax returns -- because this is what Epstein told him -- and this wasn’t the case.Black’s last payment to Epstein was made in April 2017, and in 2018, Epstein repaid a portion of two loans that were outstanding to Black but never repaid the balance, according to the report. Black and Epstein stopped communicating in 2018, the year before Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking minors and later died in jail. His death was ruled a suicide.(Updates with additional reason for disagreement in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  Goldman Sachs warns of a dangerous bubble in these 39 stocks

    Goldman Sachs sounds the alarm on some very hot tech stocks.

  How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  PepsiCo and Beyond Meat launch poorly named joint venture for new plant-based food and drinks

    PepsiCo, the planetary purveyor of sugary drinks, greasy chips, and (weirdly) oatmeal, hummus, and gazpacho(?) is partnering with Beyond Meat, the publicly traded plant-based protein provider, on a poorly named joint venture to hawk new plant-based food and beverages to consumers. The PLANeT Partnership (which was clearly branded by the same genius behind the comic sans font), will combine Beyond Meat's skills with protein prestidigitation and PepsiCo's marketing and manufacturing savvy to flood the global market with new snacks and drinks, the two companies said. Neither company disclosed any financial terms and other pesky details around who, what, where, and when, except to say that the the joint venture operations will be managed through the newly created PLANeT Partnership.

  7 Best Vanguard Funds for Retirement

    A mix of choices for investorsMutual funds can help diversify your retirement portfolio, whether you're looking for growth through equity exposure or dividend income. Vanguard has a reputation for offering low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds to help investors achieve their retirement goals.

  How a Penny Stock Explodes From Obscurity to 451% Gains Via Chat Forums

    (Bloomberg) -- “You guys still awake?”It was 12:43 a.m. on Jan. 19, and TRGainz, a frequent user of the social media platform Stocktwits, was getting antsy. So too was Alwaysliquid. “Can’t sleep,” he shot back seconds later.In some nine hours, financial markets would open in New York, and when they did, an obscure penny stock by the name of Blue Sphere Corp. would suddenly, and seemingly miraculously, soar, handing a windfall of some $30 million to those who had loaded up on the stock in the weeks before.TRGainz and Alwaysliquid knew what was coming and were struggling to contain their excitement. For days, chatter on this Stocktwits page and others, like a message board for Reddit users dedicated to penny stocks, had been steadily building about Blue Sphere.That the company had neither a stock exchange listing nor recent financial disclosures of any kind seemed not to matter to anyone. It was a clean-energy company and, with the Democrats taking control of both the White House and Congress, that was enough to make it a sellable story to the day-trading masses who had turned into an unstoppable force in the great pandemic stock rally.Moneyman223 was a prominent voice throughout, imploring fellow members to jump in before the stock exploded. “Get in or regret not getting in,” the moneyman posted early Jan. 14, a day after another Stocktwits member had tagged Blue Sphere as a clear winner from the Democrats’ climate-change agenda.Late the next day, the final session of trading before the long weekend, Moneyman223 was prodding again: “not too late for you fools to still get in.” Then a character named byelowsellhi declared: “Have a great weekend fellow future millionaires.”Blue Sphere soared as advertised on Jan. 19. By the end of the day, it was up 451%, having risen from six-tenths of a penny to over 3 cents. Roughly 2 billion shares traded that day, staggering and yet not altogether abnormal volume in a burgeoning new age of penny stock speculation. The chat-forum posts came in fast and furious as the stock soared: “Incredible day everyone,” “we r gonna filthy rich together” and “congrats to everyone who took the risk & believed in yourself!!!!!!”On any given day, there are a dozen or more Blue Sphere-like stories of tiny, profitless companies that mysteriously go from obscurity to viral sensation. Lately the frenzied pace of boom and bust in these penny stocks has started to drown out all the other forms of speculative mania in the pandemic-era market. Call it another froth marker -- retail traders beset with mass psychosis amid zero-commission fees and zero benchmark interest rates -- to be filed alongside the GameStop Corp. saga, the three-fold rally in cryptocurrencies, the SPACs that are minted daily and the record highs being plumbed by major equity indexes.“People start to look around and say, ‘What else can I do with my money?’” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. Rules regarding trading over-the-counter securities vary broker to broker, but they can be purchased on any of TD Ameritrade’s trading platforms for a fee. “Those would be one of the ones on the top of my list to say to people, ‘Please understand the risk that you’re taking going in there.’ I learned early in life, if there’s a lot of upside, there’s a lot of downside. People just might not want to tell you about the downside.”For anyone observing at a distance, it’s hard to understand how penny stocks of the moment are chosen. How does critical mass form around them? The universe of companies that make up off-exchange trading in America is vast, and they trade on lightly regulated quotation services where information is scant to non-existent. Like everything on the internet, it’s next to impossible to track down exact origins. But in trying to locate the spark, these types of message-board conversations almost always presage takeoff.And while nobody so far is ascribing illicit intent to the goings-on in today’s trader-chat rooms, it’s hard not to note the similarity to the penny-stock crazes of yesteryear, when schemes like “pump-and-dump” and “greater fool” were the rage.Stocktwits, which bills itself as the largest community for investors and traders, has been increasing its focus on content moderation and support to crack down on get-rich-quick scams, according to Chief Executive Officer Rishi Khanna.“It’s something we keep our eye out for. Now we can’t obviously pay attention to every single screen, so we depend on the community to report something that might seem a little bit off or funky,” Khanna said in an interview. “We’re not going to stop it all -- that’s just physically impossible -- but we do our best.”Attempts to contact officials at Blue Sphere for comment were unsuccessful. Emails and voicemails left by Bloomberg News weren’t answered.The company hasn’t filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in roughly two years. In the aftermath of the stock’s surge last week, a Stocktwits member with the user name WolfeRegalia, wrote, “I can’t find any real information. Company’s website has financials backed to 2018. Any leads someone can recommend? Thanks in advance.”Such is the challenge of telling a true long-term penny stock investment from a straight pump -- when a group of people pile into the same stock at the same time to quickly influence prices.One rapidly growing Reddit forum dedicated to penny stock trading recently updated its rules to curb user shilling. The page, r/pennystocks, now boasts over 430,000 members -- “astronauts,” using the site’s own nomenclature. That’s up 21% from the end of December, according to Breakout Point, a data and analytics firm that tracks such information.At the top of the r/pennystocks page is a frequently asked questions drop down menu. One option reads, “Identifying a pump,” and links back to a three-year-old post titled, “How to find, and ride pumps.”The first step? According to the post, start by downloading Stocktwits, but use your own discretion.“I hesitate to tell you this simply because I don’t want you to buy into all the hype on there,” the post reads. “Remember, don’t trust anyone, especially all the talk on Stocktwits. Most of it is all garbage. Don’t believe it.”Then find a stock that’s recently gone parabolic, do some research to see which people were telling folks to buy before the surge (they’re the pumpers), follow those people and set up alerts for when they make new posts.“Don’t cross the line,” the post reads. “Now I do want to stress the importance here that pumping a stock is illegal. However investing in a stock that is rising in price and volume is not.” But in closing, “Good luck everyone! May your losses be low, and your gains be high.”These days, there’s plenty of hopefuls out there.“The newly minted day traders which have been such dominant forces in the market -- they keep finding other places to go and bring that speculative fervor into the mix, and it seems penny stocks is the latest,” said Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab’s chief investment strategist. Trading of OTC stocks is available for those with Schwab brokerage accounts. “I have no speculation or knowledge or even guess on what starts that, but whatever does, it feeds on itself and year-to-date that’s been another hot trend.”As for Blue Sphere, it appears the fever hasn’t broken. The stock price did almost collapse 50% in the first three days after its Jan. 19 pop, but on Monday, it shot higher once again, ending the day at 2.2 cents, for a gain of 26%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  From GameStop to BlackBerry, here's why the shorts are getting squeezed: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

  Verizon Stock Falls As Subscriber Additions Miss, 2021 Sales Outlook Meets Views

    Verizon stock fell on Tuesday as fourth-quarter earnings topped estimates but the telecom added fewer postpaid wireless phone subscribers than expected and its revenue guidance met views.

  Your next stimulus check: Congress to speed along $1,400 payments this week

    Speaker Pelosi and other leaders want quick approval. How soon could you get more money?

  Freeport-McMoRan Earnings Soar, But Mining Giant Cuts Production Targets; FCX Stock Falls

    Freeport McMoRan Q4 earnings soared, meeting estimates. But the copper and gold mining giant trimmed 2021 production targets. FCX stock fell.

  Johnson & Johnson Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast; Will Publish Vaccine Update 'Soon'

    Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said the group "continues to progress our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and look forward to sharing details from our Phase 3 study soon."

  Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration set to take the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  10 Heavily Shorted Stocks Set For GameStop-Like 'Squeeze' Rallies

    Betting on stocks others hate, including some in the S&P 500, is paying off big. And that leads some to wonder what's next.

  Lockheed Martin Stock Falls On Weak 2021 Earnings Guidance

    Lockheed Martin reported mixed fourth-quarter results and guided 2021 earnings below consensus on Tuesday.

  Plug Power Stock Climbs On Raised 2021, 2024 Targets

    Plug Power raised its 2021 guidance and a 2024 target as fuel cell stocks continue to rally amid hopes for more green energy policies.

  Musk's Finance Chief Quietly Tallies Profit Surge at Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is widely expected to report its sixth consecutive quarterly profit Wednesday -- and potentially its first $1-billion quarter. That follows a remarkable year when Tesla’s stock split and skyrocketed, the company joined the S&P 500 Index and it sold almost half a million cars.Two years ago, the world’s leading electric carmaker was going through a rough patch. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, informed employees in a January 2019 open letter that the company had to reduce headcount by 7% and boost Model 3 production rates to survive. Later that month, the CEO told analysts Tesla needed to cut costs and its vehicle prices to avoid bankruptcy.And there was one more thing. As the earnings call drew to a close, Musk dropped a bombshell: Deepak Ahuja, the longtime finance chief who previously worked at Ford Motor Co., was retiring again. A then-unknown protégé from the finance team, Zachary Kirkhorn, would replace him after a short transition period.Investors worried: Was Ahuja’s departure another sign of turmoil and executive talent running for the exits? Tesla’s PR team at the time didn’t have a basic bio or photograph of Kirkhorn at the ready. The surprise announcement sent shares tumbling.Kirkhorn, 36, remains a bit of a mystery to the average investor, but he has made his mark. He has shored up Tesla’s balance sheet with a string of successful capital raises, introduced a more conservative approach to forecasting and provided greater discipline in cost-cutting that has helped Tesla act more like the S&P 500 company it has become.“People still don’t really know who Zach is, but they know what he’s done,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. “He’s a shy person, and I don’t think he likes to speak publicly. But it’s been a remarkable turnaround.”Numbers TalkThough he participates in all of Tesla’s earnings calls, he’s not a conference-goer. Several sell-side analysts said they’ve never talked with him on the phone. Tesla executives did not respond to an email about this story.But the numbers speak for themselves. By the yardsticks that measure most CFOs, he has excelled. Tesla shares have risen more than 1,300% during his tenure. On the day Musk announced that Kirkhorn would be taking over -- Jan. 30, 2019 -- Tesla’s market capitalization was $53 billion. It was about $835 billion at Monday’s close. At this pace, a trillion-dollar valuation may not be far off.Shares of the company pared an early gain of as much as 1.7% to trade up 0.4% at $884.09 as of 9:55 a.m. in New York on Tuesday.Tesla’s lofty market cap has less to do with financial engineering than the automaker working through production problems, growing concern about climate change and a wave of EV mania on Wall Street. But Kirkhorn has capitalized on the company’s success by building a fortress balance sheet, with $12 billion raised in 2020 alone. The company has reported profits but also beat analysts at the game of expectations, often exceeding their consensus estimates.“I don’t know Zach personally, but he’s taught Tesla to under-promise and over-deliver,” said Gary Black, a bullish private investor. “They seem much more disciplined.”Not everyone is a fan. Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, a long-time critic of Tesla who has shorted the carmaker’s stock, has publicly questioned the company’s accounting practices. The Greenlight Capital president challenged the CFO and Musk in an April tweet to explain what Einhorn claimed are discrepancies in Tesla’s accounts receivable. He recently called the rally in its stock a “fad.”Tesla LiferKirkhorn is one of four executive officers at the helm of the world’s most valuable automaker. Musk, 49, is the public face and voice of the company. Drew Baglino, the senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, shared the stage with Musk at last fall’s Battery Day event. Jerome Guillen, the president of automotive, previously led sales and is beloved by early customers who still have emails from him.Kirkhorn attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he was enrolled in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management & Technology. This allowed him to graduate in 2006 with two bachelor of science degrees: economics from the Wharton School and mechanical engineering and applied mechanics from Penn Engineering. (Musk also went to Penn). He interned briefly at Microsoft Corp. then took a position as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company.That’s also where he met his husband, according to a 2018 wedding announcement in The New York Times. The couple own a home in the hills of Oakland, California, not far from Tesla’s Palo Alto, California, headquarters, according to public records.He joined Tesla in March 2010 as a senior analyst in the finance department. Eighteen months later, he left to pursue an MBA at Harvard Business School -- which Musk said wasn’t necessary. After graduating, Kirkhorn returned and worked under Ahuja and Jason Wheeler, who served as CFO from 2015 to 2017, when Ahuja returned. Tesla released its first ever report on diversity and inclusion last month and Kirkhorn was featured in a section called “Pride in Our Employees.” It noted he has been promoted five times.Turning PointSeveral former colleagues and multi-year investors who know Kirkhorn said he is deeply committed to Tesla’s clean energy mission. They describe him as being very close to Tesla’s products, mindful of engineering and manufacturing as well as finance. On earnings calls, he talks in great detail about Tesla’s other revenue streams, from the sale of regulatory credits to what the company terms “Full Self Driving” software and future insurance products.“The auto business is capital intensive and under Zach, Tesla has been more capital efficient,” said Dick Amacher, a former engineer and product planner at General Motors Co. who says he owns two Tesla models and stock in the company. “A finance leader is supposed to provide guidance for future strategy, and the results speak for themselves.”The first half of 2019 was marred by Musk’s sudden decision to close stores -- a move he walked back days later -- but one that shook Tesla’s sales staff and puzzled shareholders. A bullish Wall Street broker rued the carmaker’s sliding stock price as “humbling” in June of that year, and two others warned about a deteriorating sales outlook. That unease was further stoked when veteran Chief Technology Officer J.B. Straubel unexpectedly departed in July.“When Zach came on, he had the world’s worst job,” said Munster. “He had to deal with Elon and save a really complicated company.”‘War Chest’By the third quarter of 2019, Tesla was showing progress toward improving its balance sheet. In a key turning point, the automaker reported the first profit in almost a year, beating analysts’ expectations for a loss, and stunned close observers with news the Model Y crossover would launch months earlier than expected -- a big deal for a company known for blowing deadlines.“We are quickly turning the corner for our next phase of growth, and our financial health continues to strengthen,” Kirkhorn told analysts on an October 2019 earnings call. “We remain focused on reducing cost, which enables rapid investments in future programs and growth.”Tesla’s $3.7 billion in cash on hand at the end of 2018 ballooned to $14.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, the most recent figure available. Musk recently called that a “war chest.” Tesla will be spending some of that money on global expansion, with new auto and battery plants under construction in Austin, Texas, and Berlin.Kirkhorn has a Twitter account, but his tweets are protected. When Tesla reported its delivery totals earlier this month, he shared the release on LinkedIn.“Half a million cars in 2020! Congratulations to the Tesla team, our new customers and those who support our journey,” he wrote in the post. “Looking forward to another exciting year.”(Updates with opening trading in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  Millennials Love 5 Overlooked Stocks That Are Beating Tesla

    Millennials still love Tesla — it's their favorite S&P 500 stock — but they're actually making much more money on their five other top picks.

  Is Ford Stock A Buy Now, With Earnings Due Soon?

    With earnings turning around in 2021 and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  J&J Pops On Quarterly Beat, Will 'Soon' Release Covid Vaccine Test Results

    Johnson & Johnson beat fourth-quarter estimates and said it would "soon" release pivotal test results for its coronavirus vaccine — leading JNJ stock to pop Tuesday.

  Is DraftKings Stock A Buy Right Now After Jumping On Key Goldman Sachs Upgrade?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.