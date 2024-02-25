Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.23

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FPI) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 30th of April to MYR0.23, with investors receiving 9.5% more than last year's MYR0.21. This takes the dividend yield to 6.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 25.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.06, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.21. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 25% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

