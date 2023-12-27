Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 41%, while public companies hold 29%

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 41% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Wistron Corporation with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.2% by the third-largest shareholder. Chao Yuan Shih, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM727m, and insiders have RM152m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 29% of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

