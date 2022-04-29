U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

Formula E teams envision what Gen3 livery could look like

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E Gen3 concept (Jaguar TCS Racing)

It's a big week for Formula E. The all-electric racing series has debuted it's incredibly efficient Gen3 car ahead of this weekend's Monaco E-Prix. And while Formula E's show car gave us a good idea of what the next-gen racer will look like when it hits the track next season, it wasn't exactly decked out in circuit-ready livery. Thankfully, some of the teams have shared concepts of what their cars could look like in Season 9, so those give us a better reference point for track-ready Gen3 cars.

