Formula E will unveil its Gen3 car on April 28th in Monaco

After months of teasing, Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) announced today they will finally unveil their new Gen3 all-electric car at an event in Monaco on April 28th. The two organizations said fans would be able to watch the unveiling through their associated digital channels. Formula E teams will begin using the car at the start of the 2022-2023 season, with testing expected to begin this spring.

The FIA first shared details on the Gen3 at the end of last year, revealing it would feature a motor capable of outputting 350kW of power (about 470 brake horsepower) and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. It will also include front and rear powertrains, a first for a formula car. With a total of 600kW of power, the Gen3 will feature more than double the regenerative capability of Formula E’s current Gen2 vehicle. The FIA has also promised the Gen3 will be its most sustainable vehicle to date, with a net-zero carbon footprint thanks to recyclable carbon fiber parts and other design considerations.