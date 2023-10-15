Formula One Group's (NASDAQ:FWON.K) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWON.K) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 98% has certainly bested the market return!

While the stock has fallen 3.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Formula One Group moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Formula One Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Formula One Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Formula One Group hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 101% exceeds its share price return of 98%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Formula One Group shareholders gained a total return of 17% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 15% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Formula One Group .

