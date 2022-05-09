U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

Formus Labs, a Pioneering Developer of Orthopedic Surgery Planning Technology, Hires Ex-Johnson & Johnson Executive, Polly Teevan, To Lead Global Commercial Strategy

·2 min read

Having managed a nearly $1 billion business in the world's largest orthopedic market, Teevan brings 20+ years of experience to help Formus improve patient lives

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formus Labs, creator of the world's first fully-automated 3D planner for joint replacement surgeries, today announced it has hired Polly Teevan as Chief Marketing Officer. Teevan will oversee global commercial and marketing strategy, and lead Formus to expand its presence in the US and international markets leveraging her deep customer relationships, industry knowledge and commercial experience.

Teevan was previously North America Director of Hip Marketing for DePuy Synthes Companies, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson, where she was responsible for leading a high-performing team that delivered impressive strategies and results for customers and patients. During her time with DePuy Synthes, she held roles of increasing responsibility both in the US and global markets including upstream, downstream and M&A leadership roles over a 20+ year career at Johnson & Johnson.

"After spending time with the Formus Labs team, getting to know their technology, pipeline, vision and most importantly, their culture, this career move was an easy decision," said Teevan. "I am eager to contribute to this amazing team, leveraging the depth of my experience, all in the service of advancing patient care and improving outcomes."

"We're thrilled to bring Polly onboard, as her deep experience in the orthopedic industry leading high-performing teams both in and outside the US will be a critical asset to Formus' global expansion," said Dr. Ju Zhang, founder and CEO of Formus Labs. "She has an innate understanding of what matters to patients and customers alike, putting them both at the core of any strategic planning. Customer and patient-centric planning is a fundamental value of Formus, which makes Teevan a natural fit for the company."

Formus is ushering in the future of orthopedic planning by fully automating the joint replacement planning process. It uses artificial intelligence and biomechanics to produce fully interactive 3D models to pinpoint the size and orientation required before a patient ever enters the operating room. It also allows surgeons to work on cases remotely at any hospital anywhere in the world, significantly reducing patient wait times, improving overall workflow, and ultimately creating better outcomes for patients.

About Formus Labs
Formus Labs is the creator of the world's first fully-automated 3D planner for joint replacement surgeries. Formus Labs has core capabilities in computational biomechanics, artificial intelligence and software engineering, bringing together these key elements to deliver cutting-edge orthopedic solutions. Founded from within the world-renowned Auckland Bioengineering Institute, Formus empowers surgeons to improve the lives of patients worldwide. For more information, visit formuslabs.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formus-labs-a-pioneering-developer-of-orthopedic-surgery-planning-technology-hires-ex-johnson--johnson-executive-polly-teevan-to-lead-global-commercial-strategy-301542144.html

SOURCE Formus Labs

