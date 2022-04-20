U.S. markets open in 9 hours 30 minutes

Forrester Announces CX APAC 2022 Full Conference Agenda

·4 min read
In this article:
  • FORR

The in-person and digital event experience will explore how CX, marketing, and digital leaders can build long-term customer loyalty to fuel business growth

SYDNEY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for CX APAC, being held in Sydney, Australia, and digitally on May 10–11, 2022. According to Forrester, 44% of purchase influencers in Asia Pacific consider improving customer experience (CX) one of their top priorities over the next 12 months. Even a minor improvement to a brand's customer experience quality can add revenue by reducing customer churn and lowering the cost of customer acquisition.

Forrester Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forrester)
Forrester Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forrester)

CX APAC will showcase best practices for executing a well-orchestrated CX strategy. At the event, CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders will gain access to the latest research insights, models, and frameworks to build long-term customer loyalty. Some of the noteworthy sessions at the event include guest industry speakers from leading organisations such as Australia's National Roads and Motorists' Association (NRMA); Education in Motion, the parent company of Dulwich College International and other leading private schools in the region; and HESTA, Australia's largest superannuation fund dedicated to the health and community services sector.

Key sessions include:

  • Successful Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) Focus On Outcomes. High-functioning CX teams focus on organisational outcomes and align their work directly with those outcomes to succeed. This session will explore how to align business outcomes with CX initiatives.

  • The Future Of Customer Service Is "Automatedly" Human. Automation done well can guide and empower customers to reap the benefits of great customer service. This session will outline how automation can transform and collaborate with human support to deliver great customer service experiences.

  • How To Design For Emotions. The ability to accurately identify make-or-break moments in customers' purchase journeys and align capabilities around those moments is critical to acquiring, serving, and retaining customers. This session will break down how to identify the moments that matter and design relevant experiences to better engage with customers.

  • Customer Complaints Are Good For CX. Reactive approaches to complaints management are falling short of customer expectations. This session will lay out how to effectively manage customer complaints to repair customer relationships, inform CX design, and reshape corporate culture.

  • Sustainability Is The Future Of Business. Sustainability is rapidly becoming a top priority for all successful business leaders. This session will highlight how firms can leverage sustainability initiatives to build customer trust and gain a new competitive advantage.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, experience Forrester's CX certification course, and gain access to diversity and inclusion content. For senior CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders, the event will offer an invitation-only executive programme, the Executive Leadership Exchange (ELE), to expand on the Forrester thought leadership presented at the conference and discuss best practices aligned to executive priorities.

"Emerging from two years of turbulence and systemic disorder, this is the time for firms to make bold choices and have the confidence to invest in and transform their customer experience," said Riccardo Pastò, event host and principal analyst at Forrester. "CX transformation can yield financial benefits, including faster revenue growth or lower costs to serve. At this year's CX APAC, customer experience, B2C marketing, and digital leaders will gain the tools and skills needed to drive deep transformational change."

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester

