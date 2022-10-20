U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,688.75
    -18.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,400.00
    -60.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,053.25
    -100.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.10
    -7.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.30
    -1.90 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    -0.0011 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9310
    +0.1160 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.84
    -265.15 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.83
    -7.85 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.31
    -270.07 (-0.99%)
     

Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation APAC 2022

·3 min read

The in-person and digital event will showcase the latest research, best practices, and real-world examples to inspire tech executives to build adaptive enterprises that fuel growth

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Technology & Innovation APAC 2022, being held in Sydney, Australia, and digitally, November 15–16, 2022. Featuring leading Forrester analysts and industry speakers from Commonwealth Bank, Equifax, Hero MotoCorp, Koala, and Transport for NSW, this year's event will showcase research, models, and frameworks to enable leaders to build adaptive enterprises poised for long-term growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)
(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)

According to Forrester, only 20% of firms are currently building an adaptive enterprise that can address rapidly evolving business, technology, customer, and employee challenges. Technology & Innovation APAC is designed to accelerate the abilities of technology leaders, including chief information officers, chief technology officers, and chief digital officers, to anticipate and quickly adapt to changing business needs.

"Despite ongoing economic and social turbulence, more is being asked of business leaders than ever before," said Sam Higgins, event host and principal analyst at Forrester. "As a result, today's tech executives have the unique opportunity to shape their company's vision and help drive its growth. Technology & Innovation APAC will equip leaders with the resilient, adaptive, and creative tech strategies to become even more customer-obsessed and human-centred."

Noteworthy sessions include:

  • Predictions: Is There A New Normal? In this session, hear Forrester's 2023 forecasts for technology leaders, and learn how to use them to stay ahead of the competition.

  • Beyond Digital: The Future Of Business Is Human-Centred. This keynote will explore how technology leaders can look beyond efficiency through digital operations to become a champion for human-centric creativity, adaptivity, and resilience as the basis of true innovation.

  • Leadership: Your Swiss Army Knife For Breaking Boundaries. In this keynote, Emma Pudney, chief technology officer at Koala, will explore how leadership can help break boundaries in practical scenarios, such as transitioning from one industry to another and overcoming the challenges of siloed operations.

  • Panel: Unpacking The Hype About The Great Resignation. This panel discussion will unpack how companies can take an honest look at the needs of their employees and level up their people strategy to build a competitive advantage.

  • Building The Future. Featuring Fredrik Lindstrom, chief digital officer at Commonwealth Bank, this keynote will showcase how Australia's largest bank is reimagining customer experience through technology, partnerships, and people transformation.

This year's event will also honour recipients of Forrester's Technology Awards — companies in Asia Pacific that successfully execute customer-obsessed technology strategies to address rapidly changing customer needs. Customer-obsessed companies put customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations and report 2.5 times higher revenue growth than their competition. The Forrester Technology Awards recognise enterprises for their use of technologies to increase agility, innovate quickly, and create business growth opportunities.

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, exclusive 1:1 access to Forrester analysts, and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive programme targeted for C-level leaders. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform. The extended online agenda, available to both in-person and digital attendees, will also feature exclusive sessions in Mandarin and region-specific content tailored to tech leaders in India.

Resources:

  • Register to attend Forrester's Technology & Innovation APAC 2022.

  • View the full agenda and speakers for Technology & Innovation APAC 2022.

  • Follow @Forrester and #ForrTech for updates.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

SOURCE Forrester

