Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit APAC 2021

Event will bring together top B2B marketing and sales leaders in the region to foster peer learning and leverage latest insights that accelerate business growth amid dramatically altered B2B buying and selling landscape

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit APAC live virtual experience to be held September 14-15, 2021. Featuring Forrester analysts and industry thought leaders, B2B Summit APAC is the only event to offer marketing and sales leaders the latest research and insights, paired with extensive access to the analysts who created them.

To drive predictable and profitable revenue growth, marketing and sales leaders need to align, envision, and execute long-term strategies that focus on both insight-driven buyer acquisition/engagement and customer retention. However, buying behaviours and journeys have changed significantly during the pandemic. According to Forrester, the number of interactions required before a purchase decision increased significantly in Asia Pacific, from 18 in 2019 to 25 in 2021, indicating that a reinforced level of trust is required from buyers before a decision is made. These considerably altered B2B buying behaviours require new approaches and a truly buyer-first orientation. B2B Summit APAC will help leaders better understand customers' changing behaviours and choices as well as new industry best practices across marketing and sales.

Key sessions include:

The Optimal Path To Revenue: A New Vision For Working Together. A sales- and marketing-aligned demand management process across all revenue types leads to better conversion rates (pipeline-to-close ratio) and higher average deal sizes. This session introduces the B2B Revenue Waterfall to help firms drive new pipeline and revenue opportunities in current accounts, turn buyers into advocates, and fuel demand generation activities such as attracting net-new buyers' attention and accelerating deal closing.

Seismic Shifts And Long-Term Trends In APAC B2B Buying Behaviour. B2B marketing and sales teams that understand how buyers behave can attract and engage with them more effectively. This session showcases how B2B buying has evolved in APAC since 2017, how the pandemic accelerated these trends, and how APAC buying trends differ from other regions.

Aligned, Accountable, And Ready To Act: How Customer-Obsessed B2B Companies Win. Customer-obsessed companies see higher revenue growth, profitability, customer retention, and employee engagement. Showcasing data from more than 500 B2B organisations, this session will explain what it means to be customer obsessed and show how these companies achieve it through choices in alignment, transparency, and innovation.

Are You Ready To Transform Your Teams? Marketing Capabilities That Drive Success. Constantly changing business, buyer, and customer demands require marketing leaders to design a best-in-class organisation with critical capabilities that allow consistent performance at a high level. This session will highlight the capabilities required for high-performance B2B marketing and examine the competencies and characteristics necessary to carry out those capabilities.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, experience Forrester's B2B Marketing Certification course, gain access to diversity and inclusion content, and set up 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. For senior marketing and sales leaders, the event will offer an executive programme, the Executive Leadership Exchange (ELE) to expand on the Forrester thought leadership presented at the keynotes of the conference and discuss best practices aligned to executive priorities.

The event will also feature a guest performance by Singaporean musician-songwriter Sezairi. Winner of the Singapore Idol series in 2009, he is also a featured performer in Singapore's 2021 National Day theme song, "The Road Ahead."

B2B Summit APAC 2021 will also recognise the winners of the Return on Integration (ROI) Honours and Programmes of the Year (POY) Awards for achieving strong sales, marketing, and product alignment to improve overall company performance.

"After more than a year of tumultuous uncertainty, B2B marketing and sales leaders are eager to build a more programmatic approach to improving business performance and accelerating revenue growth," said Meta Karagianni, VP and research director at Forrester. "At this year's event, we are looking forward to sharing the latest insights, research, and best practices that will help marketing and sales leaders in the region understand their buyers' changing needs and shape their efforts to position their organisations for long-term growth."

