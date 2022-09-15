Forrester Honours Grant Thornton Australia For Accelerating Growth Through Revenue Engine Alignment

At Forrester's B2B Summit APAC, the Return on Integration Honouree will share how it used Forrester's research, frameworks, and models to drive cross-functional alignment

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Grant Thornton Australia, a leading B2B professional services firm, has been recognised as its 2022 Return on Integration (ROI) Honours winner at the upcoming B2B Summit APAC event on September 20–21 in Singapore and digitally. B2B Summit APAC is the premier event for B2B marketing and sales leaders in the region, showcasing ground-breaking research, models, and frameworks to fuel the revenue engine. The Return on Integration Honours showcase organisations with transformation initiatives that have achieved strong sales, marketing and/or product alignment, resulting in improved company performance.

According to Forrester, organisations that successfully align their revenue engine - their marketing, sales, and product functions - with their business strategy report 19% faster growth and 15% greater profitability. In a mainstage conversation with Forrester Principal Analyst Mavis Liew, Grant Thornton Australia CMO Fraser McNaughton will share how the firm's sales and marketing teams collaborated closely to drive revenue growth.

Grant Thornton Australia embarked on a five-year transformation journey to align its marketing strategy to business goals. The firm leveraged Forrester's research, frameworks, and models, such as The Messaging Nautilus®: Buyer's Journey model and the Campaign-Plan-On-A-Page template, to modernise its marketing function, operating models, and technology stack to improve internal alignment, deliver better customer experience, and drive pipeline.

"Operating in a fairly conservative industry, we needed to transform our marketing to elevate our position in the market," said Fraser McNaughton, CMO at Grant Thornton Australia. "Utilising Forrester's tools, we were able to better understand our buyer's journey and needs, as well as adapt our process to achieve cross-functional alignment and accountability. We challenged everything, even while wrestling with the massive disruption caused by the pandemic, not stopping until we had achieved our goals. With the foundations of change in place, we turned to Forrester to accelerate this transformation and build best practices within the organisation. There's still more to do, and we are excited for the challenges ahead."

"Grant Thornton Australia made bold decisions to transform its business," said Mavis Liew, executive partner and principal analyst at Forrester. "Its success story validates the importance of using best practices to accelerate overall business growth. We are thrilled to celebrate Grant Thornton Australia as this year's Return on Integration Honours winner for APAC."

