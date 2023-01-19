U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,937.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,323.00
    -63.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,447.50
    -28.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,860.70
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    -1.05 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.30
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    -0.1600 (-4.53%)
     

  • Vix

    20.34
    +0.98 (+5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6210
    -0.1290 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.71
    -533.28 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.38
    -17.28 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,505.07
    -286.05 (-1.07%)
     

Forrester Introduces Customer Obsession Awards To Honour Organisations That Put Customers At The Centre Of Everything They Do

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announces its Customer Obsession Awards for Customer-Obsessed Enterprise. This award will recognise organisations who put customers at the centre of everything they do to accelerate business growth, retain customers, and enable greater employee engagement.

(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)
(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)

The qualifications for Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards are as follows:

Customer-Obsessed Enterprise. This award will celebrate an organisation that demonstrates sharp and sustained customer focus in leaders' decisions and behaviours, in its strategy at the corporate and functional levels, and in its day-to-day operations throughout the enterprise. The winning organisation also encourages deep collaboration across the business to ensure that customer obsession aligns to the organisation's brand promise. As a result, quantifiably better outcomes are achieved for customers, employees, and the business. Nominations for the Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award are open to all B2C organisations headquartered in North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA that have at least 1,000 employees.

To review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry APAC organisations can visit here.

"Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards will honour organisations who have a relentless focus on their customers to better serve their needs," said Rick Parrish, vice president and research director at Forrester. "Our research shows that customer-obsessed businesses grow revenue, profitability, customer retention, and employee engagement at more than twice the rate of other companies."

Award recipients will be honoured at CX APAC (May 25–26, 2023).

Resources:

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester

