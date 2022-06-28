Forrester Introduces New Service For Digital Business And Strategy Leaders In Asia Pacific

Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy addresses digital leaders' most pressing priorities to deliver stronger digital experiences and drive customer retention and loyalty

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy, a new research service designed to help digital leaders across industries, including banking, insurance, and retail, create and deliver businesswide digital strategies to increase customer acquisition and profitability in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

As the next era of digital unfolds, consumer expectations will continue to evolve, creating more demand than ever for high-quality, seamless digital experiences. In response, businesses need to accelerate their shift to digital business. Seventy-two percent of APAC decision-makers reported that accelerating this shift to digital business is a high or critical priority over the next 12 months.

Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams plan for and pursue their most pressing digital priorities, including:

Developing their digital strategy.

Growing their digital team.

Collecting and analysing data for customer insights.

Powering their business with platforms and partners.

Designing and developing digital products and experiences.

Measuring the value of digital products and experiences.

Harnessing emerging technologies.

"The top three drivers for digital transformation in APAC are promoting agility and innovation; improving operational efficiency; and improving the customer experience," said Michael Barnes, VP and research director at Forrester. "While it is important to transform digital experiences for customers post COVID-19, digital leaders must also ensure that their investments deliver value. We are adding Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy to our Forrester Decisions portfolio so that digital leaders have access to the research, tools, frameworks, and analysts they need to improve end-to-end digital experiences, design products and services that improve overall CX and, ultimately, drive revenue."

Each Forrester Decisions service is built to empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

Bold vision research to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics and plan for the future.

Curated tools and frameworks to conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with strategic models and plug-and-play templates.

Hands-on guidance to accelerate progress and de-risk decisions with a curated and tailored experience.

Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will be available in August 2022.

