U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,370.00
    -51.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,003.50
    -37.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.99
    +1.42 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    26.95
    -0.28 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2570
    -0.1890 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,632.97
    -496.51 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.16
    -13.63 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,830.69
    -40.58 (-0.15%)
     

Forrester Introduces New Service For Digital Business And Strategy Leaders In Asia Pacific

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FORR

Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy addresses digital leaders' most pressing priorities to deliver stronger digital experiences and drive customer retention and loyalty

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy, a new research service designed to help digital leaders across industries, including banking, insurance, and retail, create and deliver businesswide digital strategies to increase customer acquisition and profitability in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)
(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)

As the next era of digital unfolds, consumer expectations will continue to evolve, creating more demand than ever for high-quality, seamless digital experiences. In response, businesses need to accelerate their shift to digital business. Seventy-two percent of APAC decision-makers reported that accelerating this shift to digital business is a high or critical priority over the next 12 months.

Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams plan for and pursue their most pressing digital priorities, including:

  • Developing their digital strategy.

  • Growing their digital team.

  • Collecting and analysing data for customer insights.

  • Powering their business with platforms and partners.

  • Designing and developing digital products and experiences.

  • Measuring the value of digital products and experiences.

  • Harnessing emerging technologies.

"The top three drivers for digital transformation in APAC are promoting agility and innovation; improving operational efficiency; and improving the customer experience," said Michael Barnes, VP and research director at Forrester. "While it is important to transform digital experiences for customers post COVID-19, digital leaders must also ensure that their investments deliver value. We are adding Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy to our Forrester Decisions portfolio so that digital leaders have access to the research, tools, frameworks, and analysts they need to improve end-to-end digital experiences, design products and services that improve overall CX and, ultimately, drive revenue."

Each Forrester Decisions service is built to empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

  • Bold vision research to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics and plan for the future.

  • Curated tools and frameworks to conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with strategic models and plug-and-play templates.

  • Hands-on guidance to accelerate progress and de-risk decisions with a curated and tailored experience.

Availability:

  • Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will be available in August 2022.

Resources:

  • Learn about Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy.

  • Read about how Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will help leaders create superior digital experiences and products.

  • Learn how accelerating digital business will help leaders drive profitable growth and deliver value.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs downgrades Coinbase to ‘Sell,’ stock falls

    Shares of Coinbase are moving lower after the crypto stock was downgraded to 'Sell' by Goldman Sachs analysts.

  • 'Elvis' dethrones 'Top Gun: Maverick' for top spot at the box office

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal reports on the success of the new Elvis biopic, along with rumors of Johnny Depp not appearing as Jack Sparrow in further 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films.

  • Inflation is hitting small businesses hardest in these cities and states

    Small-business owners are also dealing with higher prices and supply chain problems. Here's where they're feeling it the most.

  • SMEs Can Turn Ambition Into Action With SAP Product Footprint Management for Clean Operations

    by Mark Innes

  • Companies, Top Marketers See Value in Part-Time ‘Fractional’ CMO Jobs

    Companies in need of new marketing leadership are increasingly turning to interim, or fractional, chief marketing officers to drive growth.

  • Bluepeak Partners with ClearComp for Sales Compensation Automation and Data Integration

    Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, has selected ClearComp as their provider of choice to provide tools to manage the ecosystems of sales compensation and incentives.

  • Are Markets Right To Dismiss Russia's Default?

    Russia defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century, a technical breach brought about by historic sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s war-making machine. Equity indexes turned lower in afternoon trade following last week’s big rally but have basically shrugged off this development. Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, joins Real Vison’s Andreas Steno Larsen to talk about broader implications of Russia’s default on the global bond and energy markets. Boockvar and Larsen also discuss recent economic data and when we might expect to start seeing negative monthly prints in key indicators such as durable goods orders and retail sales. We also hear from Francis Gannon about why it may take a while for a market bottom to form. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3yns8V6. Watch the full interview featuring Francis Gannon here: ttps://rvtv.io/3QUWOnV.

  • Top Tech Stocks for July 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • BOJ focused on wages, yen at June meeting, no debate on tweaking yield cap

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw stronger wage growth as key to sustaining the bank's 2% inflation goal, according to a summary of opinions expressed at a June meeting, underscoring their resolve to maintain ultra-low interest rates. The summary of views voiced at the bank's June 16-17 rate-setting meeting, published on Monday, showed one board member said sharp yen falls could hurt the economy by making it difficult for companies to set business plans, highlighting policymakers' concern over the currency's plunge to 24-year lows. At the meeting, the BOJ stuck to its ultra-low interest rate policy and vowed to defend its cap on the 10-year bond yield with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Gold futures settle lower; copper gains following a sharp loss last week

    Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, while copper edged higher following a sharp decline last week. For gold, much attention was given to the news that the Group of Seven nations would announce a ban on new Russian gold, but "Western countries have already been limiting their transactions with Russia, so this ban would merely confirm what most were already doing," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Copper, meanwhile, recouped a small portion of its loss last week, when worr

  • Tencent Backer Prosus to Cut $134 Billion Stake to Buy Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV is planning to sell more of its $134 billion stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. to finance a buyback program, reversing a pledge to hold onto the full shareholding.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Recovers Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar initially fell during the trading session on Monday but continues to find support below the ¥135 level.

  • Top REITs for July 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Ceragon stock surges on acquisition offer from Aviat

    Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares surged in the extended session Monday after Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) offered to acquire the wireless telecom equipment company and shake up its board. Ceragon shares rallied more than 20% after hours, following a 5.4% decline to close the regular session at $2.09, for a market cap of $176 million. Aviat, which owns more than 5% of shares already, offered $2.80 a share in cash for the shares of Ceragon it does not already own.

  • How to Find The Right Financial Advisor for Your Money Goals

    Financial advisors can hold a range of certifications and licenses. Two such designations are CIMA (certified investment management analyst) and CFP (certified financial planner). The CIMA is intended for those who help people manage their investments, while the CFP is a … Continue reading → The post CIMA vs. CFP Designations for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Showing face at the office can determine whether you have a ‘job’ or a ‘career,’ bank CEO says

    “If you want a job, stay remote all the time,” Jefferies CEO Richard Handler says. “If you want a career, engage with the rest of us in the office.”

  • Why Options Traders are Targeting SSR Mining Stock Today

    SSRM is joining the Russell 1000 and 3000 indexes

  • Crypto Stocks Show Why They’re Among the Riskiest of Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto curious stock investors are taking little comfort in the rebound in the shares of companies linked to the digital-asset world in the past week, with the sector underperforming just about every other risky corner of the financial markets this year by a wide margin. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia I