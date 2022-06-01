U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.25
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,130.00
    +159.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,674.50
    +28.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.60
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.99
    +0.32 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1200
    +0.4440 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,656.40
    -80.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.19
    -7.87 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,450.01
    +170.21 (+0.62%)
     

Forrester: Only 28% Of Australians Trust The Federal Government; Higher Levels Of Trust In State And Local Governments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FORR

Forrester's new trust model identifies four key drivers of trust for Australian government

SYDNEY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR), Australians have moderate trust in the institution of government, with more people trusting state and local governments than the federal government. Due to issues with vaccines and interstate lockdowns, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct within the federal government, only 28% of Australians trust the federal government, compared to an average of 35% who trust state governments and 31% who trust their local leaders.

Much like a healthy honeybee hive, human society is a finely tuned machine built on the trust between people and their governments. The above figure depicts the four ‘honeybee’ trust personas in Forrester’s framework and how likely each persona is to share personal information and to comply with government directives.
Much like a healthy honeybee hive, human society is a finely tuned machine built on the trust between people and their governments. The above figure depicts the four ‘honeybee’ trust personas in Forrester’s framework and how likely each persona is to share personal information and to comply with government directives.

A new report from Forrester, The Government Trust Imperative In Australia, Q2 2022, outlines a framework to help governments strengthen trust across key citizen segments to drive mission-critical behaviours like compliance, advocacy, and engagement.

Across all the states of Australia, residents of New South Wales (NSW) have the highest trust in government. Thirty-five percent of NSW residents say they trust the federal government, compared to just 14% in Queensland. In addition, people with more education and higher incomes are more likely to trust the government than those with less education and lower incomes.

Trusted governments build unbreakable bonds with the people they serve; attract the best, most dedicated public servants; and create resilient ecosystems with partners and emerging technologies — all while minimising risk. To ensure that trust becomes an actionable strategy rather than an inspirational goal for government leaders, Forrester has identified four key trust drivers for the Australian government:

  • Accountability is the most important lever of trust. The best way for government institutions to win people's trust is to fulfill their promises. Yet, only 28% of people surveyed agreed that the government does everything it can to fulfil its promises.

  • Australian governments must invest in employee upskilling and talent development. Public servants who demonstrate competence and expertise are the next most important driver of trust. Just 36% of respondents believe that public servants are professional and capable at what they do.

  • Trust requires transparency that goes beyond frequent crisis communication. According to Forrester, people are more likely to trust government agencies that communicate clearly. However, just 30% of Australians surveyed agreed that the government communicates with residents clearly and transparently.

  • Australian governments must do more to make people feel safe. In 2021, Australian governments focused on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and that worked: 'The government keeps me safe' is the best-performing trust driver, with 37% of respondents agreeing with the statement.

"Trust is fragile, and government leaders cannot rely on opinion polls or the electoral fortunes of political parties or candidates alone to drive compliance, advocacy, and engagement," said Sam Higgins, principal analyst at Forrester. "With the election result bringing in a new wave of change, this is the perfect opportunity for the Australian government to assess current trust levels and uncover gaps, identify blind spots, and prioritise actions that will build unbreakable bonds with the people they serve."

Resources:

  • Learn why trust is the foundation for an effective government.

  • Explore 'The Trust Imperative' from Forrester and why it matters.

  • Learn more about Forrester's solutions for the government sector.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)
(PRNewsfoto/Forrester)

SOURCE Forrester

Recommended Stories

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Texas Law That Elon Musk Should Love Hits a Roadblock

    A Texas law that Tesla CEO and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk should love, has run into a roadblock at the Supreme Court. In a ruling on May 31, 2022 the court voted 5 to 4 that the law should not go into effect while legal challenges are pursued in lower courts. The measure bars social media companies from blocking, or downplaying posts by Texans on their sites because of the viewpoints expressed.

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems to help it fight invading forces, President Joe Biden said in a New York Times essay, adding he’s not seeking the ouster of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowSt

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Markets WrapGazprom PJSC halted pipeli

  • Student loans: Biden asks Congress to forgive $10,000 per borrower

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness, whether Congress is likely to cancel $10,000 per borrower, and how it could affect Biden's approval rating.

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar

    U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth. "We can never underestimate the U.S. consumer," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "But plans to pull back on purchases, and become a little more cautious, is something that the Federal Reserve would welcome as it aims to cool demand."

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law targeting social media companies

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law requiring social media sites to post all content that expresses a "viewpoint," in at least a temporary victory for sites like Meta’s (FB) Facebook and Instagram.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Hershel Walker's Interview With Killer Mike Might Prove He's Playing Us

    As I’ve written before, dunking on Herschel Walker’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Georgia has become something of a pastime around here. That’s not because of his party or his political beliefs so much as his repeated inability to articulate what he believes in, if anything, in terms that are coherent.

  • Trump threatens Pulitzer committee with legal action if they don't rescind award for Russia probe coverage

    In a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board, former President Donald Trump threatened legal action if they don't rescind prizes awarded for Russia probe coverage.

  • Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

    Many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession, and Suze Orman is no exception. In a recent podcast, Orman made it clear that she expects economic conditions to deteriorate later this year or early in 2023.

  • Insurance Is the Real Weapon in Europe’s Russian Oil Embargo

    While the ban on imports of Russian crude is a potent political symbol, losing European insurance on shipments is more powerful economically.

  • Russian Yachts and Money Are Going Where US Influence Has Waned

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrey Melnichenko was in a bind. Squeezed by European sanctions targeting Russian billionaires, one of Russia’s richest men needed a safe jurisdiction to protect the businesses he’d built. He found it in the United Arab Emirates.Moscow-based coal producer SUEK and Zug, Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem, both founded by Melnichenko, are opening local trading units in the Gulf oil exporter, according to five people with knowledge of the matter. The 50-year-old resigned fro

  • California Has America's Toughest Gun Laws, and They Work

    The grotesque toll of gun violence is again being debated in Congress. States are not holding their breath. Particularly California: In ways that have tended to be underreported, the state has significantly lowered gun deaths, Dr. Garen J. Wintemute, an emergency room doctor and longtime firearm violence researcher, said this week. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “For the last 20, maybe even 25 years — except for the two years of the pandemic, which have increased homi

  • Russians fired on Sumy region with artillery shells filled with flechettes

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.

  • Biden, in Rare Powell Meeting, Seeks to Deflect Inflation Blame

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden used a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to declare that he’s respecting the central bank’s independence - while simultaneously shifting responsibility for taming decades-high inflation ahead of the November midterms. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overfl

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts and halts Dutch, Danish and German contracts

    The move by the Russian gas giant is the latest retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, escalating its economic battle with Brussels and pushing up European gas prices. Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra. It later said it would also stop as of June 1 gas flows to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after both failed to make payments in roubles.

  • Market strategist: Fed is slowing economic growth ‘by design’

    Larry Adam, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam and Jim Caron, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market outlook ahead of the summer months, the Fed's interest rate hikes, inflation, wages, and unemployment data.

  • Putin believes 30,000 dead Russian soldiers is 'price worth paying' in Ukraine war

    According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of 31 May, 30,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed.