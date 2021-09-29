U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.50
    +21.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,336.00
    +161.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,832.75
    +68.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.00
    +12.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    -1.20 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4220
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,080.10
    -451.36 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.62
    -17.53 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,485.91
    -698.05 (-2.31%)
     

Forrester's Return On Integration Honours Winner Recognised At B2B Summit APAC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cisco Systems implemented bold ideas to drive functional alignment and scale growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) recognised Cisco Systems, a global leader in IT and networking, as its 2021 Return on Integration (ROI) Honours winner at the recently concluded B2B Summit APAC. The firm was honoured for driving growth and profitability by making bold decisions, aligning its revenue engine, and driving transformative initiatives using Forrester's models, frameworks, and methodologies.

Forrester Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forrester)
Forrester Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forrester)

According to Forrester, organisations that successfully align product, marketing, and sales grow 19% faster and are 15% more profitable. At B2B Summit APAC 2021, senior executives from Cisco Systems shared their success story of how their sales and marketing teams collaborated closely to increase their market share in the small business segment in Japan.

"Forrester's models and frameworks helped us shape our solution and identify the right targets and channels for a low-touch, high-volume transaction approach, as well as develop messaging and content to aid our partners in demand generation," said Mark Phibbs, vice president, APJC marketing at Cisco Systems. "The validation gave us the confidence that we were approaching this new segment correctly and allowed us to craft this bold new approach for our go-to-market strategy. Guidance from Forrester also helped both our sales and marketing organisation design the best sales structure and coverage to deliver a compelling buyer experience for the SMB market. By doing so, we were able to design the right product offering and prioritise digital marketing activities and new channels and partnership models, resulting in Japan achieving one of the highest growth rates within Cisco globally."

"Cisco's success story personifies behaviours that we like to call being bold at work," said Meta Karagianni, Forrester VP and research director. "It is also a testament to the importance of sales, marketing, and product alignment, as well as the need to define a clear marketing strategy that aligns with and supports the overall business strategy and growth objectives. We are glad that we were able to work with our clients to help them chart new paths with confidence and drive profitable growth. I hope Cisco's journey serves as a true inspiration to many other B2B organisations looking to accelerate revenue growth and drive positive change."

Resources:

  • Learn more about Forrester Decisions for B2B Marketing Executives.

  • Check out insights for B2B marketing leaders.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • United Airlines Prepares to Fire Employees Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccinations

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its Covid-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday. United in August said it would require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated—the first major U.S. airline and one of the first large U.S. companies to do so. Now the Sept. 27 deadline has passed, and while most of the airline’s employees complied, United is starting the process of firing 593 employees who didn’t get the shots, company officials said.

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith winter on the wa

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG

    After 19 rejections in a row, Ed Luggen got into Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business and graduated top of class “I wrote 24 applications over two years and was turned down nineteen times ... The post 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Only 47 stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen over the past year — Wall Street predicts they will climb up to 54% in 12 months

    DEEP DIVE Stock investors have been on a remarkable ride. But even during a bull market, there are some stocks that pull back, or even plunge. Over the past year, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has climbed a remarkable 34.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid