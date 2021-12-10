Square Enix action-RPG 'Forspoken' hits PS5 and PC on May 24th, 2022

Forspoken, the action role-playing game from Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions, will hit PlayStation 5 and PC on May 24th, 2022. Publisher Square Enix revealed the release date in a new trailer during The Game Awards, showing off fresh gameplay and world-building elements.

In Forspoken, protagonist Frey Holland is transported from her hometown of New York City to the fantastical land of Athia.

"Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched," the new video's description reads. "At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceresses."

Frey agrees to help save Athia from corruption, and in the process, tries to find her way home.