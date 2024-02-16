Fort Collins development Union Park gets the go-ahead despite neighbors' concerns

A view of the proposed Union Park looking west from Ziegler Road.

After years of wrangling over designs, street connections and traffic lights, developers of Union Park got the final go-ahead from the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday to build more than 600 homes and apartments behind Front Range Village.

The commission unanimously approved Landmark Homes' project development plan, or PDP, for Union Park despite some residents' pleas to remove a future street connection to their English Ranch neighborhood, an issue that has gone back and forth between P&Z and City Council and was settled in September.

Fort Collins' planning and zoning commission originally approved the overall development plan in March. Neighbors appealed the decision to City Council, claiming the city should require a street connection and traffic signal from Union Park into the English Ranch neighborhood, where there is a park and a neighborhood elementary school.

Council remanded the overall development plan back to the P&Z board, which unanimously approved a revised overall development plan, or ODP, for the development off of Ziegler Road — this time without a controversial traffic light. Instead, Landmark agreed to build a "stub" road on the edge of its property to connect it to undeveloped land that butts up to Paddington Road. If and when that land is developed, the stub could be extended into the English Ranch subdivision.

Approval of the ODP — a development road map of sorts — set the stage of Thursday's hearing, which laid out in greater detail plans for the 603-unit project, day care center, retail and live/work units.

Under city codes, a project development plan has to comply with the overall development plan. "The ODP established a connection between the development and English Ranch," said Clay Frickey, the city's planning manager. "The stub was part of the ODP, and this plan has to comply with the ODP."

That means the commission could not require a traffic light or make changes to the potential connection to English Ranch.

That didn't stop nine nearby residents from blasting the commission for its decision and threatening court action. "It's clear that connecting to Paddington was on the city's agenda from day one," said James King.

Jeff Janelle, who cited a petition signed by 500 residents opposed to the connection, said he believed the connection "was a foregone conclusion despite all the charades that have gone. ... We don't want to appeal this, but it is our right ... to go to District Court. We don't want to do that. We need to find some kind of solution."

Commissioners were sympathetic to neighbors' concerns but felt the approval process, which included four public hearings, was fair.

"This plan is rock solid," commissioner Julie Stackhouse said. "It will be an asset to Fort Collins and will be something people will want."

The plan includes for-sale and for-rent properties that will "provide opportunities for people who are priced out" of the city's housing market now, she said.

"My only disappointment is maybe we failed as a city in communicating how process has unfolded over the last three years and if we have, I apologize for that."

She said the process had been fair "starting with a hearing that was appealed, heard by city council, remanded back to us for overall development plan review and action was taken. There was an appeals process and that appeals process was not utilized after that ODP was approved. I feel bad if we’ve disappointed someone, but I feel we’ve at least been fair, we followed the processes as we should."

