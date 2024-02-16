Fort Collins eye clinic, store moves from longtime Old Town spot

Edge Optics has relocated to a new store at 121 Laporte Ave.

Edge Optics, an eye care clinic and store, moved from its longtime Old Town spot to a new store at 121 Laporte Ave. in January.

A grand-opening celebration will be held in the spring.

Edge Optics, which is owned by Mindy Bryant and Dr. Mason Bryant, opened 11 years ago in leased space at the corner of College Avenue and Laurel Street.

The couple decided to buy a building that would give the business room to grow as a result of the increasing demand for eye care services with sustainably sourced products in Northern Colorado, they said in a news release. The new, larger facility will allow Edge Optics to see more patients and offer more eye care treatments, a larger selection of eyewear and expanded services.

"We are excited to take this next step in our commitment to providing exceptional eye care to the community of Fort Collins," said clinic director and co-owner Mindy Bryant. "Our new location enables us to enhance the patient experience in the best way. We have easy parking, a closer proximity for the homeless population we serve with free eyewear and examinations, and more space for new technologies."

Bryant said the expanded facility will feature state-of-the-art equipment and a modern, patient-friendly design, as well as an expansive bar with rolling ladder to demonstrate colorful eyeglass cases. They've designed a one-of-a-kind eyewear chute to swiftly move the glasses from the lab down to the bar upon pick-up, as an interactive approach to optical.

In addition to the physical expansion, the move provides better parking in front of the building or in the parking garage next door on Laporte Avenue. Edge Optics is across the street from the Downtown Transit Center.

The store is hosting an open house March 1 and will debut “Outer Eye Photography” during the First Friday Art Walk event. Outer Eye is specialized, macro-photography for the eye in collaboration with local photographer Richard Mauro-Ricciuti. Patrons may get their iris photo taken, enjoy food and drinks, and view the Outer Eye artwork during the First Friday Art Walk.

For more information, visit www.edgeopticseyewear.com.

