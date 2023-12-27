Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor restaurant inspections: 2 require reinspection
The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.
This report is for Dec. 21-27. Full reports and total points for the restaurants included in this story can be viewed at https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/larimer-county-health and https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/weldcounty.
LARIMER COUNTY
PASS
Domino's, 901 E. Harmony Road, Suite 120, Fort Collins
Rollerland Skate Center concessions, 324 S. Link Lane, Fort Collins
7-Eleven, 4543 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
7-Eleven, 430 Remington St., Fort Collins
Wingstop, 244 N. College Ave., Fort Collins
Bindle Coffee, 1933 Jessup Drive, Fort Collins
Mugs Coffee Lounge, 306 W. Laurel St., Suite 130, Fort Collins
Hiroshi Teriyaki Grill, 4904 Larimer Pkwy., Johnstown
Domino's, 1385 Sculptor Drive, Loveland
Five Guys, 2860 E. Harmony Road, Suite 140, Fort Collins
Culver's, 4890 Thompson Pkwy., Johnstown
REINSPECTION REQUIRED
The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave., Fort Collins
Carniceria y Restaurante Munoz, 1350 E. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland
WINDSOR
(inspected by Weld County)
No inspections completed
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins, Loveland restaurant inspections: 2 require reinspection