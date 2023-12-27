Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor restaurant inspections: 2 require reinspection

The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.

This report is for Dec. 21-27. Full reports and total points for the restaurants included in this story can be viewed at https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/larimer-county-health and https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/weldcounty.

LARIMER COUNTY

PASS

Domino's, 901 E. Harmony Road, Suite 120, Fort Collins

Rollerland Skate Center concessions, 324 S. Link Lane, Fort Collins

7-Eleven, 4543 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

7-Eleven, 430 Remington St., Fort Collins

Wingstop, 244 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Bindle Coffee, 1933 Jessup Drive, Fort Collins

Mugs Coffee Lounge, 306 W. Laurel St., Suite 130, Fort Collins

Hiroshi Teriyaki Grill, 4904 Larimer Pkwy., Johnstown

Domino's, 1385 Sculptor Drive, Loveland

Five Guys, 2860 E. Harmony Road, Suite 140, Fort Collins

Culver's, 4890 Thompson Pkwy., Johnstown

REINSPECTION REQUIRED

The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Carniceria y Restaurante Munoz, 1350 E. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland

WINDSOR

(inspected by Weld County)

No inspections completed

