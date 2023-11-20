Fort Collins renters 'can't get attached to their goals' as housing insecurity rises

Dyane Rogelstad and her daughter, Jenn Dawson, are pictured inside Dawson's home in Fort Collins on Friday.

To say it was culture shock when Jenn Dawson and her mom, Dyane Rogelstad, moved from southern Idaho — where they could rent a house for $700 — to Fort Collins — where a one-bedroom apartment cost $1,000 — would be downplaying the impact.

"Moving to Fort Collins and paying rent for a postage stamp that was the same as a mortgage in Idaho" meant sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a loft when they moved in 2012, Rogelstad said.

"That was our only option, really, short of going out and finding strangers to live with," said Dawson, who was in her early 20s when they moved. "We were like, 'well, we can just share the rent until we get our feet under us,' which was a bit of a pipe dream."

As a young adult, Dawson wanted her independence and a place of her own; Rogelstad wanted a place to start over. Rooming with mom isn't always the best arrangement for a grown daughter, and after two years they recognized the need for change. But rents had only increased while their financial situation hadn't changed.

Separated by a generation — Dawson, 30, finishing her degree and on the verge of launching her career, and Rogelstad, 58, working three jobs to make ends meet — the struggle is the same.

In their 11 years here, housing insecurity has remained the constant.

"Basically, life has changed but living has not," Dawson said. Between the two of them, they've lived with roommates — sometimes in violation of the city's "U+2" residential occupancy restrictions — couch surfed, sought low-income housing, and moved regularly in search of more affordable options.

Jenn Dawson is photographed inside her home in Fort Collins on Friday.

As housing costs continue to rise and affordability seems more aspirational than achievable, Fort Collins City Council is exploring its options, including possibly relaxing U+2 regulations and increasing the potential residential density in many neighborhoods. A proposed property tax increase to fund more affordable housing initiatives failed in the city's Nov. 7 election.

Story continues

Though new neighborhoods and apartments keep going up, housing supply in the city has not yet outstripped demand. It may never. That means the city's clearest path to affordability appears to be housing more people in each unit to spread out the cost.

A city survey found there are between 14,000 and 17,000 more bedrooms than there are residents in Fort Collins, said Meaghan Overton, the city's housing manager. "It doesn't tell us how those bedrooms are being used, or if a change in occupancy would result in more of those bedrooms being used," she said. "It tells us our existing housing stock could be underutilized."

Fort Collins' apartment vacancy rate at the end of June was between 4% and 4.5% — less than the 5% benchmark for a balanced market — and the median monthly rent was nearing $1,700, according to the Colorado Statewide Apartment Survey sponsored by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

Supply remains low and demand is high. That means rents will keep rising in the Choice City.

Will changes to Fort Collins' housing occupancy limits provide affordability?

When a citizen-led effort to replace U+2 — which prevents more three unrelated people from living together in most of the city's homes — with an occupancy ordinance based on each residence's number of bedrooms and bedroom size failed in June, council told staff to come up with recommendations no later than next June.

Opponents of U+2 say the ordinance limits options, making it more expensive to live here. They say expanding the ordinance would allow more people to live together, freeing up other housing.

Proponents, specifically those living near Colorado State University, say the policy keeps parties, parking troubles and disruptive neighbors out of their neighborhoods and also frees up more housing for families.

If freeing up housing is the means to affordability, as many say, then neither staying the course nor expanding U+2 will achieve the city's goals, experts say.

As both the median home price and rents in the city continue to rise, an increasing proportion of residents rents rather than owns their homes. According to city data, 43% of the city's housing stock is rental property; of which 38% are single-family, duplex and townhome rentals. More than 60% of Fort Collins rental units are in apartment buildings.

While more than three unrelated people could conceivably cram themselves into the more widely available two-bedroom apartments in the city under relaxed regulations, that living situation isn't likely to appeal to most renters.

"It's single-family (detached) dwellings that numerous people want for a backyard and for their pets," said Don Dunn, owner of Dunn Real Estate and Management. "We're not building a lot of single-family."

Builders are shifting away from new single-family detached homes in favor of condos, townhomes and multifamily units. With water constraints and land deals getting more difficult and expensive to navigate, adding density not only keeps their building costs down but helps increase housing supply and sell it more quickly.

The median sales price of a condo/townhouse in Fort Collins through September was $405,000 compared to $629,500 for a single-family detached home.

Last year, Fort Collins' building department issued permits for 621 new residential units: 240 single-family detached homes and 381 single-family attached or multifamily units, according to data provided by the city.

But apartments typically have fewer bedrooms than single-family homes. On average, a single-family house in Fort Collins has 3.4 bedrooms compared to apartments, which are primarily one to three bedrooms, according to city data.

A 100-unit apartment complex may include 70% studio to two-bedroom units that would accommodate four people at most, but more likely one to two people, Dunn said.

So, if single-family homes have more bedrooms that could hold more people but we're not building as many of them, it stands to reason that expanding U+2 will be limited in its scope to free up new inventory in the city. But, it could help fill up some of those existing bedrooms, Overton said.

Escalating rents, which jumped 75% between 2005 and 2018, have forced renters to bring in other people to afford the monthly payment, she said. Rents in the city increased another 26% from 2020 through the second quarter this year, according to the state.

"We are seeing a lot more families bringing in additional people than we used to," Overton said.

Two couples sharing a house and a family living with a housemate both violate the city's occupancy limits but may not be the intended target of U+2 restrictions.

"If the regulations matched the demographics a bit more, we might have fewer people caught in the two couples or family with roommate trying to make the mortgage," Overton said.

"All I know is it's really complex and really controversial," she said. "I'm hopeful we can have a really good dialogue and use the data available and think through the viable options. Can we utilize the housing stock effectively and efficiently and try to moderate some of the incredible increases in rent? What tools do we have to improve affordability?"

Rent increases on the way in Fort Collins

Dunn anticipates a 10%-15% hike next year in rents for single-family units "based on expenses landlords are now having to pay, which will not be absorbed by them," including increased property taxes, the city's new rental registration fee ($37 per property and $10 for each additional unit), water and utility bills and state-mandated radon tests.

Still, expanding U+2 "ultimately will reduce the cost for renters," he said.

Dunn said a landlord's ability to hike rents if U+2 is expanded is limited. "If a current four-bedroom, two-bath house rents for $2,700 a month (three occupants at $900 each), adding another person might kick it up to $3,000 a month ($750 each)." The landlord will make a little more, but the per-cost share monthly will go down across the board, he said.

"There is some logic in the market argument that renters, if they can find a less expensive option available, can choose that option," Overton said. "There has to be an inflection point where a landlord can't ask for rent much higher than the market is currently."

Dawson is losing hope that one day she'll have what so many generations before her have found in Fort Collins: A place to call home.

The journalism and psychology student at Colorado State University has attended City Council meetings and listening sessions to make her own voice heard.

"What I hear from people is that they spent a lot of their lives working for their dream, their American dream," Dawson said. "And they worked a lot of years and they saved a lot of money and they sacrificed a lot of life things. And they were fortunate enough to get everything they wanted in a single-family home in Fort Collins. Good for them.

"We know we will never have the same life that they currently have. We know we will never get it. But with a little bit of increased density, maybe we could at least live in the city we work in and go to school in. And God forbid, live in the same neighborhoods as the people we serve coffee and food to."

Her mom, now living in low-income senior housing, isn't sure how long she'll be able to stay here. Before the pandemic, she was renting a one-bedroom apartment for $1,300 a month. At the end of the pandemic the landlord raised the rent by $500 each month.

Since then, "technically, I was homeless up until August," Rogelstad said. She tried various living arrangements including roommates and income-based housing. Each came with its own issues. The roommates didn't work out, and in income-based apartments "they stuck me a building that was full of smoking adults and I was getting sick."

Dyane Rogelstad is photographed inside daughter Jenn Dawson's home in Fort Collins on Friday.

She put her belongings in storage and stayed with her son in South Carolina for a while before returning to Fort Collins and getting another spot in income-based apartments.

"I never thought I would be in this situation," Rogelstad said. "This was a surprise. Unless you have a dual income, you're not really going to survive very well here." She has cobbled together three jobs that add up to about 40 hours a week.

Dawson said people who are fighting increased density and efforts to bring affordable housing to Fort Collins are worried about "sacrificing a bit of that quality of life that they always dreamed and worked for. I don't think it's nearly as much as they feel it's going to be. And it won't be nearly as fast as anyone thinks it will be."

Dawson doesn't expect expanding U+2 to "me+3" or some version thereof will make a difference aside from reducing the number of U+2 violations. "If you're struggling with U+2, you're probably already violating it .... I don't know that anything really will change and we're going to have the same conversation for the next 10, 15 years."

She recently moved in with her partner, who pays the bulk of the $1,700 rent, which Dawson says is below market rate for what they have. "Just the fact that it is not priced where it could be and should be is an element of instability right there. I'm at the whim of somebody I don't know. So, no matter how great the situation is, there's still a very real element of insecurity. My life is dependent on my landlord not waking up one say and saying, 'I could make twice as much.' I don't know why that hasn't happened, but I'm grateful it hasn't."

Dawson and her partner want to stay in Fort Collins and buy a house, but their budget is "about $200,000 less" than the city's average selling price, "so I don't know how that's possible."

"You can have a dream and you can work for it as hard as you can, and life is gonna take you in a direction because you're going to have to move or something. You can't get attached. That's what I'll say. You can't get attached to your goals if you're a renter."

Dyane Rogelstad and her daughter, Jenn Dawson, are pictured inside Dawson's home in Fort Collins on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins renters seek relief as housing insecurity rises