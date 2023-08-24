Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections: 1 requires reinspection
The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.
This report is for Aug. 16-22. Full reports and total points for the restaurants included in this story can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/larimer-county-health and www.co.weld.co.us/apps1/decade.
LARIMER COUNTY
PASS
Kujira Ramen, 2909 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins
Simply Thai, 2531 S. Shields St., Fort Collins
Preston Middle School, 4901 Corbett Drive, Fort Collins
Café Mexicali, 2925 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
Sally’s Kitchen, 4727 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins
Los Chingones Mexican Restaurant, 3541 Harmony Road, Fort Collins
Santa Elena’s, 133 Remington St., Fort Collins
FED, 815 14th St., Loveland
Mex O’Malley’s, 548 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland
Starbucks, 253 E. 29th St., Loveland
Jax Outdoor Gear Farm & Ranch, 950 E. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland
Zetta Marie’s Patisserie, 1002 Taft Ave., Loveland
Loaf ‘N Jug, 8211 Sixth St., Wellington
Rocky Mountain Gateway Convenience, 3450 Fall River Road, Estes
Lake Estes Marina, 1170 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park
Estes Park Campground at Mary’s Lake, 2120 Mary’s Lake Road, Estes Park
REINSPECTION REQUIRED
Ole International Kitchen, 145 E. Elkhorn Ave., Estes Park
WINDSOR
(Inspected by Weld County)
PASS
Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina, 431 Main St.
Doug’s Diner, 401 Pointe Plaza Drive
KFC/A&W, 1590 Main St.
Loaf ‘N Jug, 1201 Main St.
Roma Restaurant, 1039 Main St.
The Border-Commissary, 404 Main St.
