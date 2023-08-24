Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections: 1 requires reinspection

The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.

This report is for Aug. 16-22. Full reports and total points for the restaurants included in this story can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/larimer-county-health and www.co.weld.co.us/apps1/decade.

LARIMER COUNTY

PASS

Kujira Ramen, 2909 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins

Simply Thai, 2531 S. Shields St., Fort Collins

Preston Middle School, 4901 Corbett Drive, Fort Collins

Café Mexicali, 2925 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Sally’s Kitchen, 4727 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins

Los Chingones Mexican Restaurant, 3541 Harmony Road, Fort Collins

Santa Elena’s, 133 Remington St., Fort Collins

FED, 815 14th St., Loveland

Mex O’Malley’s, 548 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland

Starbucks, 253 E. 29th St., Loveland

Jax Outdoor Gear Farm & Ranch, 950 E. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland

Zetta Marie’s Patisserie, 1002 Taft Ave., Loveland

Loaf ‘N Jug, 8211 Sixth St., Wellington

Rocky Mountain Gateway Convenience, 3450 Fall River Road, Estes

Lake Estes Marina, 1170 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park

Estes Park Campground at Mary’s Lake, 2120 Mary’s Lake Road, Estes Park

REINSPECTION REQUIRED

Ole International Kitchen, 145 E. Elkhorn Ave., Estes Park

WINDSOR

(Inspected by Weld County)

PASS

Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina, 431 Main St.

Doug’s Diner, 401 Pointe Plaza Drive

KFC/A&W, 1590 Main St.

Loaf ‘N Jug, 1201 Main St.

Roma Restaurant, 1039 Main St.

The Border-Commissary, 404 Main St.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections for Aug. 16-22