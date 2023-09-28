Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections: 3 require reinspection

The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.

This report is for Sept. 20-26 (with one entry from the previous inspection period included). Full reports and total points for the restaurants included in this story can be viewed at www.larimer.org/food and www.co.weld.co.us/apps1/decade.

LARIMER COUNTY

PASS

Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, 851 Dry Gulch Road, Estes Park

Residence Inn, 5450 McWhinney Blvd., Loveland

Ravens Roast Coffee Lounge II, 164 E. Elkhorn Ave., Unit I, Estes Park

Ruben's Grill And Cantina, 6020 Stallion Drive, Loveland

Genoa Coffee & Wine, 2614 S. Timberline Road, No. C-101, Fort Collins

Serious Texas BBQ, 201 W. 71st St., Loveland

Food Bank For Larimer County, 2600 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland

Hilton Fort Collins Concierge Lounge, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins

Stanley Manor House, 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

Tecate Grill, 1501 W. Elizabeth St., Unit 2, Fort Collins

Blazing Bird, 1820 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Sherpa Grill 2 Indian Nepali Restaurant, 1501 W. Elizabeth St., Unit 5, Fort Collins

Mother's Cafe, 1480 Golf Course Road, Estes Park

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 104 E. 29th St., Loveland

Josh & John's Ice Cream, 1981 Jessup Drive, Unit 110, Fort Collins

Colorado Cherry Company at The Stanley Hotel, 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

Hilton Starbucks, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins

Bird & Jim, 915 Moraine Ave., Estes Park

Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins

Compass Group USA at Walmart, 7500 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland

Harvest Moon Cafe, CSU, 2350 Gillette Drive, Fort Collins

Transnational Medicine Institute, warming kitchen, CSU, 2350 Gillette Drive, Fort Collins

REINSPECTION REQUIRED

Ruben's Grill and Cantina, 6020 Stallion Drive, Loveland (Sept. 15)

Story continues

Cafe Vino, 1200 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Ridley's Family Market, grocery Store, 7670 Fifth St., Wellington

WINDSOR

(Inspected by Weld County)

PASS

Mi Tierra Restaurant LLC, 1550 Main St.

Pelican Jo's Pizzeria, 263 Eastman Park Drive

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections: 3 require reinspection