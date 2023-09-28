Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections: 3 require reinspection
The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.
This report is for Sept. 20-26 (with one entry from the previous inspection period included). Full reports and total points for the restaurants included in this story can be viewed at www.larimer.org/food and www.co.weld.co.us/apps1/decade.
LARIMER COUNTY
PASS
Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, 851 Dry Gulch Road, Estes Park
Residence Inn, 5450 McWhinney Blvd., Loveland
Ravens Roast Coffee Lounge II, 164 E. Elkhorn Ave., Unit I, Estes Park
Ruben's Grill And Cantina, 6020 Stallion Drive, Loveland
Genoa Coffee & Wine, 2614 S. Timberline Road, No. C-101, Fort Collins
Serious Texas BBQ, 201 W. 71st St., Loveland
Food Bank For Larimer County, 2600 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland
Hilton Fort Collins Concierge Lounge, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins
Stanley Manor House, 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park
Tecate Grill, 1501 W. Elizabeth St., Unit 2, Fort Collins
Blazing Bird, 1820 N. College Ave., Fort Collins
Sherpa Grill 2 Indian Nepali Restaurant, 1501 W. Elizabeth St., Unit 5, Fort Collins
Mother's Cafe, 1480 Golf Course Road, Estes Park
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 104 E. 29th St., Loveland
Josh & John's Ice Cream, 1981 Jessup Drive, Unit 110, Fort Collins
Colorado Cherry Company at The Stanley Hotel, 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park
Hilton Starbucks, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins
Bird & Jim, 915 Moraine Ave., Estes Park
Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins
Compass Group USA at Walmart, 7500 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland
Harvest Moon Cafe, CSU, 2350 Gillette Drive, Fort Collins
Transnational Medicine Institute, warming kitchen, CSU, 2350 Gillette Drive, Fort Collins
REINSPECTION REQUIRED
Ruben's Grill and Cantina, 6020 Stallion Drive, Loveland (Sept. 15)
Cafe Vino, 1200 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
Ridley's Family Market, grocery Store, 7670 Fifth St., Wellington
WINDSOR
(Inspected by Weld County)
PASS
Mi Tierra Restaurant LLC, 1550 Main St.
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria, 263 Eastman Park Drive
