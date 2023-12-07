Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections: 2 require reinspection
The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.
This report is for Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. Full reports and total points for the Larimer County restaurants included in this story can be viewed at https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/larimer-county-health and https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/weldcounty.
LARIMER COUNTY
PASS
Blackjack Pizza & Salads, 4206 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
Sweet Temptations-CSU, Behavioral Science Building-Campus, Fort Collins
Edwards-Gluten Free Bake Shop-CSU, 900 W. Pitkin St., Fort Collins
Lobo Latte Pushcart, 1300 W. Swallow Road, Fort Collins
Rocky Mountain High School, 1300 W. Swallow Road, Fort Collins
Rocky Mountain H.S. Indoor Concession, 1300 W. Swallow Road, Fort Collins
Subway, 3645 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
Compass Community Collaborative School, 2105 S, College Ave., Fort Collins
Foundry-Back of the House-CSU, 1005 W, Laurel St., Fort Collins
Rams Horn-Ram Express-CSU, 800 W, Pitkin St., Fort Collins
Rams Horn-Back of the House-CSU, 800 W, Pitkin St., Fort Collins
The Tea Table, 1312 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins
Braiden Food Service-CSU, 1005 W. Laurel St., Fort Collins
Ramskeller-CSU, Lory Student Center, Fort Collins
TR Paul Academy of Arts & Knowledge Elementary, 4800 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins
KFC/Taco Bell, 1650 Foxtrail Drive, Loveland
Big City Burrito, 1441 Denver Ave., Loveland
Taste of Philly, 1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland
Windjammer Roadhouse, 3431 S. County Road 31, Loveland
Big Thompson Elementary, 7702 W. U.S. Highway 34, Loveland
Lincoln Elementary, 3312 Douglas Ave., Loveland
Berthoud Pizza Co, 527 N. Fourth St., Berthoud
Family Fresh Sushi-Hays Market, 919 Mountain Ave., Berthoud
Cache La Poudre Elementary, 3511 W. County Road 54G, Laporte
REINSPECTION REQUIRED
Saigon Grill, 1120 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
Las 4 Americas, 1669 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
WINDSOR
(Inspected by Weld County)
PASS
Main Street Catering, 1039 Main St.
Windsor Brick Oven Pizza, 1215 Main St.
Chili Thai, 1215 Main St.
First Watch Restaurant, 1205 Main St.
Shine Café LLC, 205 Fourth St.
Quiznos Sub, 1550 Main St.
