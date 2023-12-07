Fort Collins, Windsor restaurant inspections: 2 require reinspection

The Larimer County and Weld County health departments have a three-tiered health inspection rating, with rankings of pass, reinspection required or closed. Establishments with violations of 0-49 points pass; those with 50-109 points require reinspection; and any with more than 110 points face closure.

This report is for Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. Full reports and total points for the Larimer County restaurants included in this story can be viewed at https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/larimer-county-health and https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/weldcounty.

LARIMER COUNTY

PASS

Blackjack Pizza & Salads, 4206 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Sweet Temptations-CSU, Behavioral Science Building-Campus, Fort Collins

Edwards-Gluten Free Bake Shop-CSU, 900 W. Pitkin St., Fort Collins

Lobo Latte Pushcart, 1300 W. Swallow Road, Fort Collins

Rocky Mountain High School, 1300 W. Swallow Road, Fort Collins

Rocky Mountain H.S. Indoor Concession, 1300 W. Swallow Road, Fort Collins

Subway, 3645 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Compass Community Collaborative School, 2105 S, College Ave., Fort Collins

Foundry-Back of the House-CSU, 1005 W, Laurel St., Fort Collins

Rams Horn-Ram Express-CSU, 800 W, Pitkin St., Fort Collins

Rams Horn-Back of the House-CSU, 800 W, Pitkin St., Fort Collins

The Tea Table, 1312 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

Braiden Food Service-CSU, 1005 W. Laurel St., Fort Collins

Ramskeller-CSU, Lory Student Center, Fort Collins

TR Paul Academy of Arts & Knowledge Elementary, 4800 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins

KFC/Taco Bell, 1650 Foxtrail Drive, Loveland

Big City Burrito, 1441 Denver Ave., Loveland

Taste of Philly, 1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland

Windjammer Roadhouse, 3431 S. County Road 31, Loveland

Big Thompson Elementary, 7702 W. U.S. Highway 34, Loveland

Lincoln Elementary, 3312 Douglas Ave., Loveland

Berthoud Pizza Co, 527 N. Fourth St., Berthoud

Family Fresh Sushi-Hays Market, 919 Mountain Ave., Berthoud

Cache La Poudre Elementary, 3511 W. County Road 54G, Laporte

REINSPECTION REQUIRED

Saigon Grill, 1120 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Las 4 Americas, 1669 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

WINDSOR

(Inspected by Weld County)

PASS

Main Street Catering, 1039 Main St.

Windsor Brick Oven Pizza, 1215 Main St.

Chili Thai, 1215 Main St.

First Watch Restaurant, 1205 Main St.

Shine Café LLC, 205 Fourth St.

Quiznos Sub, 1550 Main St.

