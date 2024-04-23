Fort Drum contributes $2.5 billion to regional economy, Advocate Drum reports

Apr. 23—FORT DRUM — Advocate Drum has released its 2023 Fiscal Year regional economic impact report, detailing that the military base has contributed about $2.5 billion, with $1.9 billion of it in direct spending, to the regional economy.

There is also an extra $632.5 million in more economic activity stimulated by spending.

The federal fiscal year goes from Oct. 1, 2022 until Sept. 30, 2023.

Advocate Drum will use Fort Drum's reporting for the preceding fiscal year, but Fort Drum's report only takes direct spending into account.

Not surprisingly, the county that houses Fort Drum, Jefferson County sees the largest impact, with a total impact of around $2 billion, followed by Lewis County's $87.6 million, and St. Lawrence County's $54.4 million. Fort Drum has a $346.8 million dollar impact on the rest of the state.

In terms of employment, 39% of Jefferson County jobs are Fort Drum related, 9.4% of jobs in Lewis County are related to Fort Drum, while 1.2% of St. Lawrence County jobs are Fort Drum related.

Fort Drum says in a release that the $1.9 billion in direct spending is an 18.65% increase from the previous fiscal year, which they attribute to additional construction spending and the increase in the cost of living.

They say that school districts in the area received impact aid from the Department of Defense that totaled $35,048,688.60 last fiscal year, an increase of 13.6% from the 2022 fiscal year.

Fort Drum has almost 35,000 soldiers, family members, and civilian employees who live and work on post.

Fort Drum is also the largest single-site employer in New York with payroll for employees totaling $1,179,226,302.

"This economic report of Fort Drum's impact in our tri-county region provides community and business leaders with tremendous insight into the significant and positive role that the Army has on our greater 'North Country' community. The Soldiers and Families of the 10th Mountain Division have always played an integral role in our communities, and these economic results are but one measure of the extent Fort Drum influences our region," Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann, III said in the news release.

The same sentiment by Hagemann was shared by Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche and St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.