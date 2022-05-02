U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.25
    -14.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,850.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,780.25
    -71.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.00
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.77
    -3.92 (-3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.40
    -34.30 (-1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.41 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.38
    +4.39 (+14.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2557
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9020
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,545.59
    +593.29 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.27
    -32.09 (-3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

FORT A LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE - SIGNIFICANT PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS PRESENT IN ORION NORTH AND TAURUS - LARGE STONES EXHIBIT HIGH DIAMOND PRICES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHGDF

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has completed a major study into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the diamond parcels recovered from the Early Joli Fou ("EJF") Geological Units at Orion North (K120, K147 & K148) and Taurus Kimberlites (K118, K122 & K150) located within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada (which contains the Star - Orion South Diamond Project), on mineral dispositions held in a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada. These diamonds were recovered by Star Diamond between 2006 and 2008 from 48-inch large diameter drilling ("LDD") programs. This study confirms that unusually high proportions of Type IIa diamonds are present in both the Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites. Of particular note is the remarkably high proportion of Type IIa diamonds in the Orion North 147/148 EJF (52%) of which 66% of the 24 stones, 3 grainer (0.66 carats) and above are Type IIa. This study also confirms and augments an earlier study of Type IIa diamonds being present in the Fort a la Corne kimberlites with Star at (26.5 percent) and Orion South Kimberlite (12.5 percent) (see News Releases dated June 09, 2010 & March 04, 2019). Type IIa diamonds are very rare and account for less than 2 percent of all natural rough diamonds mined from kimberlites. Many high-value, top colour, large specials (greater than 10.8 carats) are Type IIa diamonds, which include all ten of the largest known rough diamonds recovered worldwide.

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)
Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

A Target For Further Exploration ("TFFE") completed by Star Diamond in 2014 (see news Release dated March 06, 2014) estimated that between 881 million and 1.04 billion tonnes of the major EJF units, containing between 46 and 79 million carats, occur within the Orion North and Taurus kimberlite clusters. Orion North (K147, K148 & K220) alone is estimated to contain between 340-410 million tonnes of EJF kimberlite with an estimated range of grade of 2.75 to 8.37 cpht.

The number and the percentage of Type IIa diamonds for the major EJF units at Orion North and Taurus are documented in the table below.

Orion North Kimberlite (Diamonds +7 DTC (0.05 carats) to 7 carats)

Geological Unit

Number of
Diamonds Typed

Number of Type IIa
Diamonds

Percentage Type IIa
Diamonds

Early Joli Fou K147/K148 (LDD)

1,019

531

52.11

Early Joli Fou K120 (LDD)

1,545

167

10.81

Taurus Kimberlite (Diamonds +7 DTC (0.05 carats) to 8 carats)

Geological Unit

Number of
Diamonds Typed

Number of Type IIa
Diamonds

Percentage Type IIa
Diamonds

Early Joli Fou K118 (LDD)

565

256

45.31

Early Joli Fou K122 (LDD)

292

69

23.63

Early Joli Fou K150 (LDD)

394

76

19.29

As summarized in the table above, a significant number of diamonds from the EJF Units at Orion North (K120, K147 & K148) and Taurus Kimberlites (K118, K122 & K150) have been analysed and typed. The diamonds analysed represent a spectrum of diamond sizes from +7 DTC (+0.05 carats) through to all of the large stones recovered, up to diamonds of 8 carats. The largest Type IIa diamond identified was a 6.88 carat stone from Orion North (K147/K148 EJF).

The largest stones from the EJF in each kimberlite, all of which are also the highest value stones, are listed in the table below. Diamond descriptions and valuations were completed by Mr. Nelson Karun, Diamond Specialist, Saskatchewan Research Council's ("SRC") Diamond Services.:

Kimberlite

(Geological Unit)

Size
(carats)

Type

Colour

Model

Estimated
Price
US$/Carat

Estimated
Stone
Value US$

Ealy Joli Fou K147/K148 LDD)

6.88

IIa

VTLB (H)*

Makeable

3,544

24,404

Early Joli Fou K120 (LDD)

7.50

I

H

Makeable

4,051

30,391

Early Joli Fou K118 (LDD)

3.42

IIa

VTLB (H)*

Makeable

2,734

9,350

Early Joli Fou K122 (LDD)

7.90

I

J

Sawable

2,420

19,120

Early Joli Fou K150 (LDD)

2.84

I

J

Sawable

3,000

8,544

*VTLB Very Top Light Brown Polishes to the equivalent of H colour

Type IIa diamonds are very rare and account for less than 2 percent of all natural rough diamonds mined from kimberlites. Only a small number of active diamond mines regularly produce Type IIa diamonds with the most important of these mines being Letseng-la-Terae (Letseng Mine) in the Kingdom of Lesotho and more recently Karowe in Botswana. While Letseng is a low grade (1.5-3 cpht) kimberlite and Karowe approximately (15 cpht), they are probably the most prolific source of large high-value Type IIa diamonds, which contribute to making Letseng and Karowe highly economic deposits. Type IIa diamonds contain no nitrogen or boron impurities and are frequently either top white colours (D, E, F or G) or any shade of brown. Many pink and brownish-pink diamonds are also Type IIa. Type IIa diamonds usually have anhedral crystal shape and exhibit a range of elongated, distorted or irregular morphologies. Most importantly, many high-value, top colour, large specials (greater than 10.8 carats) are Type IIa diamonds, which include all ten of the largest known rough diamonds recovered worldwide, from the 726 carat Jonker to the 3,106 carat Cullinan.

Statistics on the proportions of Type IIa diamonds produced by diamonds mines are not freely available. However, Bowen et al (2009) published Type IIa FTIR measurements for 484 plus two carat diamonds from the Letseng Diamond Mine. The Letseng Mine has a low grade of some 1.5 to 3 cpht but is highly economic as a result of its unusually high average diamond price (US$2,131 per carat in 2018). Letseng accounts for some 30 percent of the world market share of diamonds greater than 25 carats and has produced some of the biggest gem quality diamonds recovered in the past number of years including the 910 carat Lesotho Legend, 603 carat Lesotho Promise, the 550 carat Letseng Star, the 493 carat Letseng Legacy and the 478 carat Light of Letseng. These are all Type IIa diamonds. The Karowe Mine of Lucara Diamond Corp. has also produced some record Type IIa diamonds in the past few years, notably 1,758 carat Sewelo, which is the second largest gem diamond ever recovered, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, which is the third largest gem diamond ever recovered and sold for US$53 million, and the 813 carat Constellation, which was sold for the record price of US$63.1 million.

Fourier Transform Infrared ("FTIR") Spectrometry is used to determine the concentration and aggregation state of nitrogen within the diamonds using industry standard methods. All analyses of nitrogen content and aggregation state were carried out at the SRC high security diamond facility, with 24-hour video surveillance. The SRC's Geoanalytical Laboratories is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard by the Standards Council of Canada as a testing laboratory.

Senior Technical Advisor, George Read, states: "The presence of a significant proportion of Type IIa diamonds in the Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites greatly increases the potential for the recovery of large (plus 100 carat), high-value diamonds. Analysis of the Orion North and Taurus diamond parcels indicated a significant proportion of Type IIa diamonds, some of which are top white in colour with high value Type IIa and Type I stones and exhibit high diamond prices. The presence of high-value diamond groups (Type IIa) greatly strengthens the future potential diamond pricing from the Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites."

Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond holds, through a joint venture arrangement with RTEC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto), a 25% interest in certain Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star – Orion South Diamond Project). These properties are located in central Saskatchewan, in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. Rio Tinto refers to their Fort à la Corne mineral properties as "Project FalCon". During 2018, Star Diamond announced the positive results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") on the Project. The PEA (on a 100% basis) estimated that 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered in a surface mine over a 38-year Project life, with a Net Present Value ("NPV") (7%) of $2.0 billion after tax, an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 19% and an after-tax payback period of 3.4 years after the commencement of diamond production (see news release dated April 16, 2018).

All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read, Senior Technical Advisor, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell, Project Manager, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan, who are the Corporation's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

References (Available on Corporation's website)

Bowen, D.C. Ferraris, R.D. Palmer, C.E. and Ward, J.D. (2009) On the unusual characteristics of the diamonds from Letseng-la-Terae kimberlites, Lesotho. Lithos Vol. 112S pp.767 – 774.
Breeding, C.M. and Shigley, J.E. (2009) The "Type" classification system of diamonds and its importance in gemology. Gems & Gemology Vol. 45 No. 2 pp. 96 – 111

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "guidance", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. In particular, statements regarding the Corporation's future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves, mineral resources, PEA or TFFE constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, the potential proportion of Type IIa diamonds in kimberlites located in the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada (which includes the Star, Orion South, Orion North and Taurus Kimberlites) and the potential for the recovery of large high quality diamonds.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of RTEC or Star Diamond, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A.

Although the management of Star Diamond consider the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c8004.html

Recommended Stories

  • How Aerojet Rocketdyne Scored a Whole Year's Sales in 1 Single Day

    Call it "the rocket launch heard 'round the world." It did so by awarding the biggest single collection of satellite launch contracts ever in history -- as many as 92 (or 93) separate rocket launches contracted from space companies ABL Space, Airbus's Arianespace, Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Jeff Bezos's own Blue Origin as well. In total, the contracts Amazon announced this month could be worth as much as $10 billion in revenue to the winners -- and it's not only these companies that will benefit.

  • Started Out as a Fish. How Did It End Up Like This?

    It may not be the worst of times, but it is certainly not the best of times. The pandemic has no end in sight. The world is warming, the seas are rising and polar bears are barreling toward extinction. Also: taxes, the 9-to-5 workweek, the renewed threat of nuclear war. As people looked for someone to blame besides themselves and all of humanity, a culprit emerged in the form of a fish, specifically the 375-million-year-old Tiktaalik (pronounced tic-TAH-lick). Our modern woes would never have ex

  • New land speed record set by autonomous Indy race car at Kennedy Space Center

    A team of engineers and programmers set a new autonomous land speed record at Kennedy Space Center, reaching a speed of nearly 200 miles per hour.

  • 27 Bone-Chilling Photographs That Were Copy And Pasted From Your Worst Nightmares

    No ❤️.View Entire Post ›

  • Biden Seeks to Lure Russia's Top Scientists to the U.S.

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden wants Congress to expedite visas for Russian scientists eager to leave their country in the midst of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, an effort to accelerate a brain drain already underway and further deprive President Vladimir Putin of some of Russia’s top talent. An administration proposal sent to Capitol Hill as part of a larger package requesting $33 billion in spending on the war would suspend for four years the requirement that scientists applying for H1-B vis

  • Scientists just issued a chilling warning about climate change

    An ocean mass extinction event may not be that far off. Researchers published a new study in the journal Science this month. Scientists say that ocean life could die at levels that rival the biggest mass extinctions in history. New study says ocean mass extinction event is possible in the next 300 years The study … The post Scientists just issued a chilling warning about climate change appeared first on BGR.

  • Heat to Scorch India’s Wheat Supplies, Adding Food-Shortage Worries to World

    (Bloomberg) -- A blistering heat wave has scorched wheat fields in India, reducing yields in the second-biggest grower and damping expectations for exports that the world is relying on to alleviate a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Ev

  • Perceptron: AI mixes concrete, designs molecules, and thinks with space lasers

    Machine learning is a key technology in practically every industry now, and there's far too much happening for anyone to keep up with it all. The first is a collaboration with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign that aims at reducing the amount of emissions from concrete production. Concrete accounts for some 8 percent of carbon emissions, so even a small improvement could help us meet climate goals.

  • Buildings grown by bacteria -- new research is finding ways to turn cells into mini-factories for materials

    A block of sand particles held together by living cells. The University of Colorado Boulder College of Engineering and Applied Science, CC BY-NDBuildings are not unlike a human body. They have bones and skin; they breathe. Electrified, they consume energy, regulate temperature and generate waste. Buildings are organisms – albeit inanimate ones. But what if buildings – walls, roofs, floors, windows – were actually alive – grown, maintained and healed by living materials? Imagine architects using

  • The aliens we need to worry about

    Since we don't know who might answer, we should think before we send messages out beyond our solar system.

  • Bees beat the odds and can recognise the evens too, scientists find

    Bees are the only known animal, except for humans, capable of telling the difference between odd and even numbers, scientists have found.

  • Not just an old wives’ tale: Why you can smell rain, and why it often smells good

    When your grandparents said they could “smell” storms, they knew what they were talking about.

  • Russia will leave space station over US sanctions - report

    Head of Russian space agency also says that Moscow’s cooperation with ISS partners will end

  • A first for Canada: New type of nuclear plant opening by 2028

    Small, transportable modules could emerge as future nuclear plants are distributed across Canada.

  • Warren Buffett Says Markets Have Become a ‘Gambling Parlor’

    At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, the CEO shared his thoughts on the state of the markets, Berkshire’s insurance business and recent investments.

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take A ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • India Accuses Xiaomi of Forex Violations in Latest China Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- India accused Xiaomi Corp. of breaching the country’s foreign-exchange laws and seized 55.51 billion rupees ($726 million) from a local unit of the smartphone maker, in India’s latest clash with a Chinese company over their activities in the market.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Re

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

    Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the ‘unraveling’ of the trading platform after last year’s trading boom is a sign ‘God is getting just.’

  • Giant Pension Bought Tesla, Pfizer, and Starbucks Stock. It Sold Nike.

    STRS Ohio increased investments in EV maker Tesla, vaccine giant Pfizer, and cafe chain Starbucks, and cut holdings in apparel maker Nike in the first quarter.

  • TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

    Holiday group TUI recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic. TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.