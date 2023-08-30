Fort Myers-based retailer Chico's delivers strong second quarter, sees more growth ahead

Chico’s customers leave the store while shopping at Coconut Point in Estero on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. The company reported on Tuesday that second quarter profits rose to $59.3 million, or 49 cents a share.

Fort Myers-based Chico's FAS delivered another strong quarter.

On Tuesday, the specialty women's retailer reported its second quarter results.

Profits rose to $59.3 million, or 49 cents a share. That compared to $42 million, or 34 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, results came in at $33.7 million, or 28 cents a share,

Sales totaled $545 million, in line with the company's expectations, but 2.4% lower than last year. Last year, they registered at $558.7 million.

On average, analysts expected earnings of 27 cents a share on sales of $554.9 million, according to a Zacks Consensus Estimate.

So, the retailer beat on earnings, but missed on revenue.

Fewer transactions, but bigger sales

In total, the company saw fewer transactions in the second quarter of this year, impacting its sales results. The decline in transactions was partially offset by an increase in the average dollar sale, however.

In a statement, Molly Langenstein, the company's CEO and president, said: "We continue to deliver strong results and generate meaningful cash flow. Our unrelenting focus on our brand strategy and four strategic pillars of customer led, product obsessed, digital first and operationally excellent gives us confidence in achieving our long-term financial targets and further enhancing our operating performance, strengthening our balance sheet and increasing shareholder value."

The retailer saw strength across its three brands: Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma.

"Full-priced sales remained healthy, we attracted new customers, and we gained market share. Total company average dollar spend and units per transaction increased, and we increased average unit retail at Chico's and Soma," Langenstein said.

A Chico’s employee dresses a mannequin Thursday at the Coconut Point store. The company will slash positions and close some stores.

Customers are buying 'head-to-toe' outfits

At Chico's and White House Black Market, customers continued to buy "head-to-toe dressing" and they responded to "new proportions in sportswear," she said.

Meanwhile, at Soma, the retailer's intimates brand, customers reacted positively to new strapless and unlined bra launches, Langenstein said.

Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS, president and CEO

In the quarter, Chico's and White House Black Market continued to gain share and Soma outpaced the market, among older adults, with household incomes of more than $100,000, according to research firm Circana.

In a conference call, Langenstein said: "On a year-over-year basis, we delivered a net sales increase of 2.1% at Soma, a modest decline at Chico's, and a sequential improvement over last quarter at White House Black Market."

Due to high demand, she said, inventory was depleted in the first quarter.

"The second quarter was a transition quarter and as we enter the fall season, our inventory levels are more in line with demand and should drive a back half trend change," Langenstein added.

Innovation driving customer growth

Innovative products, strategic marketing and loyalty programs continue to drive customer growth, Langenstein said.

"Our customers are more focused on fashion, elevated products and newness, rather than value and pricing," she explained.

Overall, the company reported strong operating income and a solid balance sheet, with $150.7 million in cash and marketable securities on hand, and $24 million in debt, at quarter end.

In the second quarter, the company announced a new share repurchase program, for up to $100 million of its common stock.

Customers enter the Chico’s at Coconut Point in Estero on Thursday.

Based on its performance so far, the retailer has updated its outlook for the rest of the year. It now expects net sales of $505 million to $525 million in the third quarter, with earnings of 8 to 12 cents a share.

For the year, the company anticipates earnings of 87 to 95 cents a share on sales of $2.145 billion to $2.175 billion, remaining flat, or increasing by the low single digits over last year – a stand-out year.

"For the second half of the year, we expect improving trends over the second quarter for each of our brands as we are seeing customers respond to our fresh fall assortments," said David Oliver, the company's chief financial officer, in the conference call.

He cautioned the third quarter would continue to be a "transition period" for White House Black Market, but added "we expect fourth quarter trends to rebound."

'Green shoots' in August

"Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the green shoots we are seeing in August and are well positioned to adjust, to react to this ever-changing environment," Oliver said. "As always, we are focused on controlling what we can control, our inventory, assortments, balance sheet and expenses."

Last year, Chico's FAS was recognized by the National Retail Federation as the ninth-fastest growing retailer in the country.

The company ended the second quarter with 1,258 boutiques in the U.S. It also sells its merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico, through two franchise locations at U.S. airports, through its brand websites and through other online sites, such as Amazon.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers-based retailer Chico's beats on earnings, misses on revenue