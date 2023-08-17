From Fort Taber Park to Purchase Street: Sorbae Frozen Treats opens new storefront

NEW BEDFORD — After serving her dairy-free vegan frozen treats in Fort Taber Park for two summers, Monica Ferracioli has now opened her own storefront on Purchase Street.

“It was a cute little building, it seemed perfect for what we're doing.” said Ferracioli. “Everything was kind of set up for a fast counter service-type facility. So it worked.”

Formerly a hot dog spot, Ferracioli spent only a few months turning 1353 Purchase St. into Sorbae Frozen Treats. She repainted the exterior and interior, moved in her freezers and created comic-themed wall art. She opened her doors on July 11.

“I want people to feel like they're walking into a shop in Miami, or some other type of vacation spot or otherworldly,” she said.

Sorbae's new location on Purchase Street in New Bedford

The newest addition is her Robopop, which allows for Ferracioli to make 112 popsicles in 25 minutes in the demolding tank which flash freezes her pops.

“We're able to produce so much more in roughly the same amount of time,” she said.

By the end of 2023, Ferracioli believes her business will be a prime spot as it will be located at the mouth of the much-anticipated pedestrian bridge being built by the SCR South Coast Rail project.

Aside from the storefront, Sorbae Frozen Treats also has its own truck which has made several appearances this summer at SouthCoast events.

Sorbea Frozen Treat's truck at an event in Custom House Square in New Bedford.

“It was kind of just a serendipitous thing that I saw while driving in Swansea on Rt. 6. It was a cute five by eight little trailer,” she said.

From acai to caramel macchiato popsicles

In 2019, Ferracioli embarked on an experiment to create a dairy-free gelato with fresh, whole ingredients like fruits, unrefined cane sugar, coconut milk, and cashews. When unsuccessful, she decided to freeze the mixture into popsicles and created the Sorbae Frozen Treats.

Her flavors are unique and draw inspiration from her Brazilian heritage, such as tropical passion, coconut, creamy guava, and sweet corn. The Açai popsicle is a frozen version of a smoothie bowl — sweetened with strawberries, bananas and agave and topped with cacao nibs, coconut flakes and peanut butter.

​​The Coconut Lovers is a frozen mix of sweetened coconut milk and coconut flakes, with your choice of toppings — and there are several to choose from.

Monica Ferracioli at her new Sorbae location on Purchase Street in New Bedford

Ferracioli also launched a gelato panini, filling a vegan brioche bun with wet or dry toppings and a scoop of her frozen dessert.

“Our vision is to bring people together, forming a bridge of flavor, culture, and connection,” she said, adding that her drive to create the business was inspired by her parents' dreams, and she hopes to spread happiness and love with her products.

“That kind of reaction and people’s happiness. It just makes me happy too.”

